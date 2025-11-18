The 4 fanbases with the most to lose in tonight’s CFP Rankings

Oklahoma is the SEC team everybody is forgetting about. They have the strongest résumé of any team currently in the field. They’ve taken down Alabama on the road and Michigan at home. Though they did lose to Texas, the Sooners have given their fanbase everything to be excited and comfortable about. That said, Alabama on the other hand, their fan base has every reason to be in panic mode with eyes toward the College Football Playoff.

The Crimson Tide aren’t the only fanbase that should be concerned as the College Football Playoff selection committee will bring the hammer down with its next rankings on Tuesday night.

Alabama Crimson Tide

While Alabama controls its playoff fate, it’s got to be jarring being a Crimson Tide fan ahead of Tuesday’s rankings. The loss to Oklahoma was humbling and put a dent in a season where the Tide had won eight straight after a season-opening loss. Bama’s strongest win is Georgia, which is a great win, and since they can still reach the title game, I wouldn’t be too terrified as a Bama fan.

That said, if they can’t figure out how to diversify their offense, Auburn could shatter their playoff hopes. Alabama cannot melt down at this point in the season. They had a late-season meltdown last year and it cost them a spot in the CFP. If it happens again, pure chaos would ensue in Tuscaloosa.

The good thing for Alabama is their ranking really won’t impact too much as the SEC title game is still in play. They can’t falter anymore this season, but it’s not complete panic mode. As a Crimson Tide fan, maybe a slight fear is reasonable, but you’re still in the driver seat of the SEC so tonight shouldn’t be too daunting.

Oregon Ducks

Minnesota v Oregon | Soobum Im/GettyImages

If you’re Oregon, you should be alarmed. Not just because you’re essentially out of the Big Ten title race, but because the Ducks don’t have any true resume-building wins to fall back on and improve their ranking. They could start to drop, especially as teams like Texas Tech, Texas, Oklahoma and Ole Miss continue to win and have the benefit of getting in without a conference title.

The Ducks don’t need to go full on panic just yet, but I would be really concerned with these next rankings. The committee has every reason to shove the Ducks toward the bottom of the CFP field, and they could end up playing a road, first-round game. Oregon desperately needs to beat USC to rebuild that resume.

Last year, the Ducks were the No. 1 overall seed. This season, they’re fighting for the CFP life, even if they are in the field. With another loss, they probably won’t get in and that should be a cause for concern.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame started the season 0-2 and were fortunate enough to stay ranked. Now, they’re one of the last teams to get an at-large bid. If Miami continues to make a push for the ACC title, it could come at the expense of Notre Dame’s playoff hopes. After all, the Hurricanes have the head-to-head, meaning if it came down to it, that could be the deciding factor.

The Fighting Irish’s best wins are USC and Pitt. While both are still in the race, at least USC won’t have the benefit of a conference championship game. Pitt can drastically improve its resume as it closes out the season, but after a loss to Notre Dame, that’s about it.

The reality for Notre Dame right now is they need teams around them to start losing and they need Miami to not win the ACC. The SEC will probably get the advantage over Notre Dame if Miami makes a late surge.

Miami Hurricanes

NC State v Miami | Megan Briggs/GettyImages

Miami fans should absolutely be excited right now. The rest of the ACC teams in front of them are beating themselves, which is still leaving the door open for them to get into the ACC title game. All Miami has to do is win out, which includes a game against Pitt. If one of Georgia Tech, Virginia or SMU lose as well, it might just open the door for Miami to have one final lifeline.

Heck, the CFP selection committee might be inclined to give them the benefit of the doubt with a strong win over Notre Dame. The loss to SMU is going to haunt Miami if the Mustangs return to the ACC title game for the second straight season.

All the Hurricanes have to do is win out and win a conference title game. It’s easier said than done, but I wouldn't have too much faith in the way the rest of the ACC is playing as of late. Three teams will still be ahead of them in the conference standings.