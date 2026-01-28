College football jersey ads approved: The best brand for each top 25 team to rep

The NCAA announced Friday that its Division I cabinet approved a measure permitting schools to add up to two sponsor patches to uniforms and one additional commercial logo to equipment (maximum four square inches), effective August 1. That means college sports fans are going to see more brands on their alma mater's jerseys, just like the NHL allowed following the Covid-19-shortened seasons in 2020 and 2021.

The new policy will only apply to the regular season and non-NCAA championship competition. Any commercial patches will not be permitted during bowl games or College Football Playoff contests. Programs will be allowed an additional logo during conference championships. The move is just the next step in college sports' evolution in the post-House settlement era, providing yet another revenue stream for schools to inject into their athletic departments and ultimately pay student-athletes.

The following list is based on Fansided's way-too-early AP Top 25 rankings projections.

25. Washington Huskies – Starbucks

Washington Huskies | Kevin Terrell/GettyImages

A Seattle-based university deserves an iconic Seattle-based company to sponsor it. Starbucks is synonymous with the city and is a gigantic nationwide brand with the necessary funds to provide ample funding for the uniform advertisements.

Of course, Starbucks is not the only large company based in the Seattle area or Washington stat e in general. Other options could include Amazon, Brooks Running, Alaska Airlines (UW's stadium field sponsor), Microsoft, REI and T-Mobile.

24. Houston Cougars – Sysco

The Houston area is home to a myriad of mega-corporations and the Cougars could have their pick of any major oil company from ExxonMobil to Chevron. There's also NRG Energy, the stadium sponsor of the Houston Texans, that could make sense.

However, Sysco - one of the largest restaurant food distributors in the nation - would probably be able to get its claws on the Cougars' uniforms. They already provide refreshments for hundreds of sports stadiums nationwide (NRG Stadium included) and could inject some serious cash into a local football program with a surprisingly high ceiling.

23. Penn State Nittany Lions – Hershey's

Penn State Nittany Lions | Evan Bernstein/GettyImages

The Penn State campus in State College, Pennsylvania is only 120 miles away from Chocolate Town and considering the university has a famous creamery staffed by students, it feels like a pairing made in culinary heaven. There would be big opportunities for the Hershey brand to advertise with a major Big Ten school and students could benefit from more Herhsey products making their way on campus.

If that match can't be made, there are plenty of other options just to the west in neighboring Pittsburgh like PPG (arena sponsor for the Penguins), PNC (stadium sponsor for the Pirates) and Dick's Sporting Goods who could easily fill that void.

22. Virginia Tech – Metallica

I mean, come on. This is a no brainer. Virginia Tech football has one of - if not the best - entrance in sports all thanks to Metallica's best song, "Enter Sandman." The band has publicly partnered with the school in the past, putting on a show at Lane Stadium during it's M72 World Tour last May. The band has one of the most recognizable logos in the music industry and it would look pretty badass on those jerseys.

Enter Sandman. Live in Lane Stadium. Put it in the history books. 🤘



Video courtesy of @Metallica #M72VirginiaTech pic.twitter.com/mVzuySAZZk — Virginia Tech (@virginia_tech) May 8, 2025

21. SMU – Southwest Airlines

SMU Mustangs | Thearon W. Henderson/GettyImages

Being within the Dallas-Fort Worth area really benefits SMU on this front because there is an abundance of conglomerates and mega-companies that could offer their support. Particularly many airlines that are headquartered in the city. Southwest Airlines makes the most sense as it directly competes with another major Dallas-area sponsor in American Airlines (Dallas Stars and Mavericks arena sponsor).

That being said, other conglomerates like AT&T and Texas Instruments would also fit the bill. They all have simple, recognizable logos that wouldn't distract too much from SMU's color scheme.

20. Iowa Hawkeyes – John Deere

When you think of Iowa you think of the American homestead and farm land. The John Deere brand is synonymous with both, and the company's products can easily be found in just about any resident's garage. The Hawkeyes should lean into the Iowa vibe and partner with an American institution in landscaping.

Additionally, the Des Moines-based Hy-Vee grocery store chain would also be a good match if the Hawkeyes wanted to stick with a regionally-recognized business. The Iowa Clinic could also work as it pairs with the iconic medical community of the university, specifically the traditional Hawkeye Wave at the end of first quarters where players and fans turn to recognize child cancer patients at the children's hospital next door to Kinnick Stadium.

19. Tennessee Volunteers – Dollywood

Tennessee Volunteers | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Okay, I'm really toying around with this one, but it would be pretty iconic if it came to fruition. Dollywood, the Dolly Parton-themed park and resort, is located roughly 30 miles from Knoxville in Pigeon Forge. The 11-time Grammy winner is not only a Tennessee institution but a nationally recognized star. The resort could get a huge advertising boost and get their logo in front of a gigantic audience.

On a more realistic note, local petroleum corporation Pilot Company would be a more likely candidate. It has its headquarters in Knoxville and would probably have more money to spend. East Tennessee Children's Hospital is also a Knoxville-based entity that would play heavily into the heartwarming PR category for the program and school.

18. Ole Miss Rebels – AutoZone

There aren't a whole lot of well-known businesses in Oxford, Mississippi but Ole Miss is a big enough program where any national corporation could easily bid for a spot on their jerseys. AutoZone, based in nearby Memphis, Tennessee, would be a perfect sponsor and their colors blend naturally into the Rebels' uniforms.

Additionally, logistics giant FedEx could offer a larger sum of money and be well recognized when Ole Miss plays on ESPN every Saturday. Although, the color schemes would clash but that could be an advantage to grab the eyes of viewers with the bright purple and orange logo.

17. Clemson Tigers – BMW

Clemson Tigers | Evan Bernstein/GettyImages

Another campus located in a town without major businesses to choose from, Clemson could benefit from their own national brand and lure in a bigger fish. BMW should leap at this opportunity, not only because they could save a program slipping from its pedestal, but because it has its largest U.S. manufacturing plant in neighboring Spartanburg, South Carolina.

If that deal doesn't come to fruition, Michelin Tires boasts its corporate manufacturing headquarters in Greenville which is also not far from Clemson.

16. Utah Utes – Black Rifle Coffee

What started as a small, veteran-owned coffee company has blown up into a national brand. Black Rifle is still headquartered in Salt Lake City and would make a unique partner for the Utes. If you think about it, the partnership would be the ultimate troll for when Utah has to face Holy War rival BYU.

In the more traditional vein, companies like Deseret — a locally-based media conglomerate — or the Salt Lake Tribune would also make decent options.

15. Alabama Crimson Tide – Mercedes-Benz

Alabama Crimson Tide | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

You could call Alabama the Mercedes-Benz of college football programs but let's not get corny. The high-end car manufacture has a major plant in Tuscaloosa and would make a natural sponsor partner. The SEC also plays its conference championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, a venue the Crimson Tide are already very familiar with.

If Alabama wanted to go with a more local approach, considering it already has a healthy stream of funds, Bryant Bank may be an option. It's a hometown institution and would also match with the Crimson Tide's home: Bryant-Denny Stadium, named for long-time head coach Paul "Bear" Bryant. Though the bank has no relation to the coach.

14. USC Trojans – Disney

You could really insert any film studio or entertainment giant here for USC but let's be honest, Trojans fans have been wishing upon a star for years now to see their Mickey Mouse program return to true national championship contention. With an injection of cash from Disney, perhaps the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will become the happiest place on Earth yet again.

13. LSU Tigers – Raising Cane's

LSU Tigers | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

The popular fried chicken and fast food joint was founded in Baton Rouge back in 1996. There's a well-established history with the area and clearly a financial viability to slapping the chain's logo on those purple and white uniforms.

12. BYU Cougars – Qualtrics

BYU is a program that appears to have arrived on the Power Conference scene. With that comes a need for power conference money and you can usually only find that in tech businesses. Qualtrics describes itself as an "experience management company" based in Provo and Seattle. This would be more of a boring move for the Cougars but it would make sense if the cash is there.

On the more unorthodox side, BYU could potentially embrace its religious roots by allowing Angel Studios a place on its uniforms. The Provo-based company has produced dozens of Christian-centered films and shows such as Bonhoeffer and The Chosen.

11. Michigan Wolverines – Ford

Bryce Underwood | Dustin Markland/GettyImages

Ann Arbor isn't too far from Detroit so it would make sense for the American auto giant to slap its iconic logo on Michigan's uniforms. It would be pretty badass for the Wolverines to potentially adopt the "Build Ford Tough" slogan in some form going forward.

Domino's, believe it or not, is headquartered in Ann Arbor. They are another nationally recognized brand that would benefit from exposure on one college football's most well-known programs. Plus college kids are constantly ordering pizza for their late night... study sessions. It's just good business.

10. Miami Hurricanes – Cafe Bustelo

The national runners-up could really get their pick of any national brand, especially being located in one of the biggest cities in the country. Though, with such a large Cuban population there could be a real benefit to leaning into the local angle.

Cafe Bustelo's espresso is sold nationally and is a historic Latino-originated brand. Is there really a better pairing?

9. Texas A&M Aggies – Roku

Texas A&M Aggies | Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/GettyImages

The streaming provider doesn't have a geographical tie to the College Station area but Roku's founder, Anthony Wood, is a Texas A&M alum. You'd be hard-pressed to find a former Aggie who isn't invested in the football program and despite its disappointing College Football Playoff appearance, the team could be one injection of cash away from building a national title contender.

8. Oklahoma Sooners – Paycom

There aren't a lot of businesses located in Norman, Oklahoma but if you go just a few miles north to Oklahoma City, you'll find plenty. Paycom is one of the largest payroll and benefits providers in the country and it is headquartered in Oklahoma City.

The company is already invested in local sports with the naming rights to the home arena of the NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder.

7. Oregon Ducks – Hydro Flask

Oregon Ducks | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

It's really tough to think of another brand that would be allowed to sponsor the Ducks other than Nike. The iconic swoosh is already present on all their uniforms and competing sportswear companies present in Oregon like Columbia probably couldn't submit a bid.

So why not embrace the state's highly green vibe and go with a company like Hydro Flask. Their reusable bottles are wildly popular and would pair nicely with the nature theme of Oregon athletics.

6. Texas Tech Red Raiders – Buc-ee's

At least one of the Texas schools must partner with Buc-ee's, no? The rest stop giant has become a piece of Americana with bank accounts as big the oil conglomerates in the state.

Despite there being no Buc-ee's location actually in Lubbock (nearest is in Amarillo, two hours north), it could be a huge opportunity for the company to branch out further into West Texas while having the perfect billboards on college football jerseys.

5. Indiana Hoosiers – Lucas Oil

Indiana Hoosiers | Patrick Smith/GettyImages

After shocking the world with a historic 16-0 season culminating in a national championship, the Indiana Hoosiers will likely have commercial suitors climbing over one another to see their logo on the crimson jerseys. Nearby Indianapolis-based Lucas Oil would seem most appropriate especially with the connection to the NFL's Indianapolis Colts.

Head coach Curt Cignetti has the Hoosiers operating like a well-oiled machine, so it's only fitting they get a sponsor that helps them hit on all cylinders.

4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish – Guinness

Does this really need any more explanation? The Fighting Irish have actually played in Ireland multiple times before and the university already has a close relationship with the country. The small question of promoting alcohol on a dry, Catholic campus may need to be addressed, but this is a situation where an exception should be made for branding purposes.

3. Ohio State Buckeyes – Nationwide Insurance

Ohio State Buckeyes | CFP/GettyImages

There's not a lot in Columbus, Ohio. The NHL's Blue Jackets learned that the hard way have had their home arena sponsored by the biggest company based in Ohio's capital. Nationwide Insurance has commercials plastered all over college football broadcasts so it wouldn't be unusual for the Buckeyes to accept their patronage.

The only problem fans may have is the fact that the dreaded color blue will be touching their beloved scarlet and gray.

2. Georgia Bulldogs – Delta Airlines

Athens isn't far from Atlanta by any means and Delta Airlines is headquartered out of the busiest airport in the world, Hartsfield-Jackson. The Bulldogs would have to be crazy to turn down sponsorship from the same company that has its logo plastered on Yankee Stadium.

1. Texas Longhorns – Dell Technologies

Texas Longhorns | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Austin is one of the largest tech hubs in America and with the Longhorns back in the national conversation, there will be demand for real estate on their burnt orange jerseys. Dell Technologies, based in the state's capital, is one of the most recognizable computer brands and their simple logo would fit well on uniforms.

Outside of that option, Oracle and Tesla are both centered in Austin and can provide ample funding to not only make sure Texas is back but that it stays at the top for years to come.