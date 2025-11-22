Did Ole Miss' AD just signal Lane Kiffin is gone?

On Friday, Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter dropped a statement on social media, urging fans to focus on the rivalry game against Mississippi State instead of the rumors surrounding head coach Lane Kiffin. He revealed that "an announcement on Coach Kiffin's future is expected the Saturday following the game."

We all know what that means right? He might as well have said this: We can't outright say that Coach Kiffin has decided to leave Ole Miss because the season isn't over...But that's what's happening folks.

Here's what he actually said: "Coach Kiffin and I have had many pointed and positive conversations regarding his future at Ole Miss, including meeting today with Chancellor Boyce. While we discuss next steps, we know we cannot lose sight of what is most important -- our sixth-ranked team that is poised to finish the regular season in historic fashion. Despite the outside noise, Coach Kiffin is focused on preparing our team for the Egg Bowl, and together, we want to ensure that our players and coaches can concentrate fully on next Friday's game. This team is on the cusp of an unprecedented season, and it's imperative they feel the support of the Ole Miss family in the week ahead. An announcement on Coach Kiffin's future is expected the Saturday following the game."

I'm sorry, you simply don't talk about "next steps" if you expect your current head coach to stick around. You'd be announcing a new contract extension if the bye week meeting with the school chancellor had been productive. I know "Wicked: For Good" is out this weekend, but this "pay no attention to the man behind the curtain" of a statement couldn't be more transparent.

The writing is on the wall about Lane Kiffin's departure from Ole Miss

If Kiffin planned to stay at Ole Miss, it would be very easy for him to say it. Even if he was going to listen to offers from other programs, he could follow the lead of tons of coaches before him who denied, denied, denied right up to the point they stepped on the private plane taking them to their new school. Instead, Kiffin has opted not to say anything about the rumors...and that's said everything all along. That statement from Carter only reinforces it.

No, "next steps" are very clearly this: 1. Who will coach the Rebels if they make the College Football Playoff? 2. Who will coach the Rebels in 2026 and beyond? Because I'm pretty sure it won't be Kiffin.

Who would be Ole Miss' interim head coach if Lane Kiffin leaves?

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

As likely as it looks for Kiffin to leave after the Egg Bowl, it's even more likely his team plays in the College Football Playoff, with or without him. They're ranked No. 6 in the latest CFP committee rankings with one game to go. Even if they lose to Mississippi State, at 10-2 their résumé might stand up to the committee's scrutiny. At least compared to the multitude of other 10-2 teams that will be fighting for the limited spaces. If they win next week, they're effectively locked in for a bid.

Ole Miss could also find themselves in the SEC title game, if they beat the Bulldogs while Texas knocks out Texas A&M and Auburn upsets Alabama. Postseason games need a postseason interim.

The Rebels have a bunch of options for an interim. Defensive coordinator Pete Goldin or co-DC Bryan Brown would be easy enough to elevate. The former was a long-time assistant under Nick Saban. He'd be the most obvious choice. The latter is an Ole Miss alum who has been a DC since 2018 with Appalachian State. If the Rebels wanted to tap into the more emotional route, he could be an option.

Then there's Joe Judge, the former New York Giants head coach. He's the quarterbacks coach who has unlocked Trinidad Chambliss. His stint as a head coach in the NFL wasn't successful, but he's got the valuable experience. Moreover, he's spent time on both Nick Saban and Bill Belichick's. He was with Alabama for two national championship campaigns and with the Patriots for three Super Bowl runs.

Figuring out Ole Miss' next full-time head coach is a more tricky exercise. The college football coaching carousel is as chaotic as ever. We don't even know which job Kiffin is truly looking at. So many dominos are poised to fall.

Where will Lane Kiffin go if he leaves Ole Miss?

Florida and LSU have generated the most smoke around Kiffin. Both SEC jobs come with deeper history, more impressive investment and more fertile recruiting grounds than the Rebels can offer. The Gators are more of a rebuild, a process Kiffin is familiar with given his experiences at Florida Atlantic and Ole Miss. The Tigers are embroiled in a messy divorce from Brian Kelly. But their chaotic recent history with head coaches has also been punctuated by national championship success.

There are compelling reasons for Kiffin to leave for either destination. The uncertainty stems from not knowing what direction Kiffin's own internal compass points him in.

And to be fair, there is still a possibility he balks and sticks with Ole Miss in the end. That feels like the least likely outcome right now, but this is college football and you really never know.