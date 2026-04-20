Every Top 50 NFL Draft prospect’s high school recruiting ranking

Key Points
Bullet point summary by AI
- The FanSided Big Board reveals the high school recruiting trajectories of the top 50 NFL Draft prospects, highlighting how star ratings translate to professional potential.
- Among these elite prospects, a significant majority were four-star or three-star recruits, with only a small fraction earning five-star status out of high school.
- The analysis uncovers surprising discrepancies between early evaluations and current draft rankings, particularly for players who exceeded expectations and others who defied initial projections.
The NFL Draft is the biggest day of each prospect's life, at least to this point. The biggest day of their life just a few years ago was National Signing Day, when they officially made the leap from high school to college football. Just like we ranked the top 50 prospects on the FanSided Big Board, all these players were once ranked by recruiting services, translating potential into numbers.
Some highly rated draft prospects, like Caleb Downs, are just fulfilling the promise of their high school recruiting ranking. Others, like Fernando Mendoza, are blowing those rankings out of the water by featuring among the best of the best heading for the next level. Below, we've got the high school recruiting star rating and raw score for every top 50 prospect.
- NFL Draft Big Board recruiting rankings by the numbers
- Recruiting rankings by position
- Recruiting rankings for each top 50 NFL Draft prospect
NFL Draft Big Board recruiting rankings by the numbers
- 5-stars: 7 players (14%)
- 4-stars: 22 players (44%)
- 3-stars: 18 players (36%)
- 2-stars/unranked: 3 players (6%)
The majority of players on FanSided's Big Board were four-star or three-star recruits with only seven earning five-star status coming out of high school. This clearly tells us something: Stars do matter.
More than 50 percent of players in the top 50 were blue-chip recruits. While the presence of so many three-stars could make you think three-stars have just as good a chance to become an elite NFL Draft prospect, that's not the case. There are more than 2,000 three-stars in the 247Composite each year. There are around 400 four-stars and only 40 or so five-stars. Blue-chippers account for a fraction of the total population of high school recruits, yet they still make up half of the elite NFL prospects in this class.
Average recruiting rating
- Average recruiting rating: 0.9157
- Average star rating: 4-star
The 247Composite doesn't just reflect a star rating. With recruiting ratings, we can see the difference between a four-star who just missed out on being a five-star and one who was on the verge of being a three-star.
Five-stars are players with ratings between 0.9800 and 1.000. Four-stars rate between .9000 and 0.9700. Three-stars range from 0.8000 to 0.8900.
So the average rating for this batch of draft prospects is a low four-star. That tracks with the 50-50 split between blue-chippers and three-stars settling that average right in the middle.
The transfer factor: Who moves and who doesn't?
- Homegrown average: 0.9382
- Transfer average: 0.8782
There's a clear difference between the average recruiting rating of transfers and non-transfers. The former are more often in the three-star range. Many of them — like Cashius Howell and Dillon Thieneman — made a name for themselves at a less prestigious program and then transferred up. They might have become first- or second-round prospects anyways — like Toledo's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren — but you never know.
It's also worth noting that the transfer average is skewed up by Caleb Downs, the five-star safety who made a lateral move from Alabama to Ohio State after Nick Saban's retirement. The next 10 highest-rated recruits were all non-transfers.
Non-transfers tend to be four-stars or better. Elite talent that's identified in high school and succeeds in college tends to stay put. That was the case for Francis Mauigoa, Sonny Styles and Ty Simpson. Jeremiah Smith is likely to join them in that category.
Recruiting outliers: Highest- and lowest-rated top 50 NFL Draft prospects
Highest-rated prospects
- Caleb Downs (Safety, Ohio State): 0.9971
- Francis Mauigoa (Offensive Tackle, Miami): 0.9960
- Kadyn Proctor (Offensive Tackle, Alabama): 0.9960
- Sonny Styles (Linebacker, Ohio State): 0.9937
- Ty Simpson (Quarterback, Alabama): 0.9883
Why do highly rated prospects stick around? It might be because they tend to end up with the most dominant programs to begin with. That's evidenced by Ohio State and Alabama having two of the top recruiting prospects in this drft class. The Crimson Tide very nearly had three.
Lowest-rated prospects
- Fernando Mendoza (Quarterback, Indiana): 0.7933
- Cashius Howell (Edge, Texas A&M): 0.8141
- D'Angelo Ponds (Cornerback, Indiana): 0.8256
- Zion Young (Edge, Missouri): 0.8456
- Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (Safety, Toledo): 0.8467
Stars matter because they contribute to the probability that a player will reach the NFL. But they aren't what determines whether a player gets there. Two- and three-star players find a way. Hell, even unrated players break through. Arizona's Treydan Stukes and Oregon's Emmanuel Pregnon were not rated coming out of high school. They proved the evaluators wrong.
Recruiting rankings by position
Position
Count
Avg. Recruiting Score
Wide receiver
9
0.8976
Offensive tackle
8
0.9532
Edge
8
0.9072
Cornerback
8
0.8684
Defensive tackle
5
0.9351
Linebacker
3
0.9775
Safety
3
0.9028
Quarterback
2
0.8908
Interior lineman
2
0.9293
Running back
1
0.9634
Tight end
1
0.9467
There are 10 offensive linemen on the Big Board; half of them were top 50 prospects coming out of high school. Only two were three-stars, and one was not rated (Pregnon). Basically, the offensive linemen who will hear their names in the first two rounds were identified as top-level prospects from the get-go. Development is still a key factor in producing top-tier OL draft hopefuls — and a reason players like Kadyn Proctor are still considered projects — but these guys already possessed rare size and athletic gifts that can't be taught.
It's the complete opposite for cornerbacks. Of the eight in FanSided's top 50, Keionte Scott was the highest-rated in the group — and he only got his four-star rating as a JUCO prospect. He was unrated coming out of high school. The rest were three-stars or worse. So if you want to put your faith in potential diamond-in-the-rough prospects, look at CBs.
Recruiting rankings for each top 50 NFL Draft prospect
Player
Position
Star rating
Recruiting score
Arvell Reese
Edge
4-star
0.9209
Caleb Downs
Safety
5-star
0.9971
Sonny Styles
Linebacker
5-star
0.9937
Fernando Mendoza
Quarterback
2-star
0.7933
Jeremiyah Love
Running back
4-star
0.9634
David Bailey
Linebacker
4-star
0.9718
Rueben Bain Jr
Edge
4-star
0.9709
Carnell Tate
Wide receiver
4-star
0.9728
Francis Mauigoa
Offensive tackle
5-star
0.996
Makai Lemon
Wide receiver
4-star
0.9799
Jordyn Tyson
Wide receiver
3-star
0.8637
Mansoor Delane
Cornerback
3-star
0.8752
Spencer Fano
Offensive tackle
4-star
0.9564
Kenyon Sadiq
Tight end
4-star
0.9467
Vega Ioane
Interior lineman
3-star
0.8796
Keldric Faulk
Edge
4-star
0.9655
Monroe Freeling
Offensive tackle
5-star
0.9865
Dillon Thieneman
Safety
3-star
0.8647
Peter Woods
Defensive tackle
5-star
0.9863
Omar Cooper
Wide receiver
4-star
0.9012
CJ Allen
Linebacker
4-star
0.9671
Caleb Lomu
Offensive tackle
4-star
0.9458
Jermod McCoy
Cornerback
3-star
0.8486
Denzel Boston
Wide receiver
3-star
0.8644
Caleb Banks
Defensive tackle
3-star
0.8579
Ahkeem Mesidor
Edge
3-star
0.8726
Kayden McDonald
Defensive tackle
4-star
0.9118
Avieon Terrell
Wide receiver
4-star
0.9149
Cashius Howell
Edge
3-star
0.8141
Emmanuel McNeil-Warren
Safety
3-star
0.8467
Ty Simpson
Quarterback
5-star
0.9883
Treydan Stukes
Cornerback
NR
NR
KC Concepcion
Wide receiver
3-star
0.8825
Chris Johnson
Cornerback
3-star
0.8467
TJ Parker
Edge
4-star
0.9764
Max Iheanachor
Offensive tackle
3-star
0.8733
Brandon Cisse
Cornerback
3-star
0.8866
Chris Brazzell II
Wide receiver
3-star
0.8493
Blake Miller
Offensive tackle
4-star
0.9187
Chris Bell
Wide receiver
3-star
0.8493
Emmanuel Pregnon
Offensive tackle
NR
NR
Kadyn Proctor
Offensive tackle
5-star
0.996
Lee Hunter
Defensive tackle
4-star
0.9633
D'Angelo Ponds
Cornerback
3-star
0.8256
Chase Bisontis
Interior lineman
4-star
0.9789
Christen Miller
Defensive tackle
4-star
0.956
Zion Young
Edge
3-star
0.8456
Colton Hood
Cornerback
4-star
0.8963
R Mason Thomas
Edge
4-star
0.8915
Keionte Scott
Cornerback
4-star
0.9