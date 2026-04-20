Every Top 50 NFL Draft prospect’s high school recruiting ranking

The analysis uncovers surprising discrepancies between early evaluations and current draft rankings, particularly for players who exceeded expectations and others who defied initial projections.

Among these elite prospects, a significant majority were four-star or three-star recruits, with only a small fraction earning five-star status out of high school.

The NFL Draft is the biggest day of each prospect's life, at least to this point. The biggest day of their life just a few years ago was National Signing Day, when they officially made the leap from high school to college football. Just like we ranked the top 50 prospects on the FanSided Big Board, all these players were once ranked by recruiting services, translating potential into numbers.

Some highly rated draft prospects, like Caleb Downs, are just fulfilling the promise of their high school recruiting ranking. Others, like Fernando Mendoza, are blowing those rankings out of the water by featuring among the best of the best heading for the next level. Below, we've got the high school recruiting star rating and raw score for every top 50 prospect.

NFL Draft Big Board recruiting rankings by the numbers

5-stars: 7 players (14%)

4-stars: 22 players (44%)

3-stars: 18 players (36%)

2-stars/unranked: 3 players (6%)

The majority of players on FanSided's Big Board were four-star or three-star recruits with only seven earning five-star status coming out of high school. This clearly tells us something: Stars do matter.

More than 50 percent of players in the top 50 were blue-chip recruits. While the presence of so many three-stars could make you think three-stars have just as good a chance to become an elite NFL Draft prospect, that's not the case. There are more than 2,000 three-stars in the 247Composite each year. There are around 400 four-stars and only 40 or so five-stars. Blue-chippers account for a fraction of the total population of high school recruits, yet they still make up half of the elite NFL prospects in this class.

Average recruiting rating

Average recruiting rating: 0.9157

Average star rating: 4-star

The 247Composite doesn't just reflect a star rating. With recruiting ratings, we can see the difference between a four-star who just missed out on being a five-star and one who was on the verge of being a three-star.

Five-stars are players with ratings between 0.9800 and 1.000. Four-stars rate between .9000 and 0.9700. Three-stars range from 0.8000 to 0.8900.

So the average rating for this batch of draft prospects is a low four-star. That tracks with the 50-50 split between blue-chippers and three-stars settling that average right in the middle.

The transfer factor: Who moves and who doesn't?

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Homegrown average: 0.9382

Transfer average: 0.8782

There's a clear difference between the average recruiting rating of transfers and non-transfers. The former are more often in the three-star range. Many of them — like Cashius Howell and Dillon Thieneman — made a name for themselves at a less prestigious program and then transferred up. They might have become first- or second-round prospects anyways — like Toledo's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren — but you never know.

It's also worth noting that the transfer average is skewed up by Caleb Downs, the five-star safety who made a lateral move from Alabama to Ohio State after Nick Saban's retirement. The next 10 highest-rated recruits were all non-transfers.

Non-transfers tend to be four-stars or better. Elite talent that's identified in high school and succeeds in college tends to stay put. That was the case for Francis Mauigoa, Sonny Styles and Ty Simpson. Jeremiah Smith is likely to join them in that category.

Recruiting outliers: Highest- and lowest-rated top 50 NFL Draft prospects

Highest-rated prospects

Caleb Downs (Safety, Ohio State): 0.9971 Francis Mauigoa (Offensive Tackle, Miami): 0.9960 Kadyn Proctor (Offensive Tackle, Alabama): 0.9960 Sonny Styles (Linebacker, Ohio State): 0.9937 Ty Simpson (Quarterback, Alabama): 0.9883

Why do highly rated prospects stick around? It might be because they tend to end up with the most dominant programs to begin with. That's evidenced by Ohio State and Alabama having two of the top recruiting prospects in this drft class. The Crimson Tide very nearly had three.

Lowest-rated prospects

Fernando Mendoza (Quarterback, Indiana): 0.7933 Cashius Howell (Edge, Texas A&M): 0.8141 D'Angelo Ponds (Cornerback, Indiana): 0.8256 Zion Young (Edge, Missouri): 0.8456 Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (Safety, Toledo): 0.8467

Stars matter because they contribute to the probability that a player will reach the NFL. But they aren't what determines whether a player gets there. Two- and three-star players find a way. Hell, even unrated players break through. Arizona's Treydan Stukes and Oregon's Emmanuel Pregnon were not rated coming out of high school. They proved the evaluators wrong.

Recruiting rankings by position

Position Count Avg. Recruiting Score Wide receiver 9 0.8976 Offensive tackle 8 0.9532 Edge 8 0.9072 Cornerback 8 0.8684 Defensive tackle 5 0.9351 Linebacker 3 0.9775 Safety 3 0.9028 Quarterback 2 0.8908 Interior lineman 2 0.9293 Running back 1 0.9634 Tight end 1 0.9467

There are 10 offensive linemen on the Big Board; half of them were top 50 prospects coming out of high school. Only two were three-stars, and one was not rated (Pregnon). Basically, the offensive linemen who will hear their names in the first two rounds were identified as top-level prospects from the get-go. Development is still a key factor in producing top-tier OL draft hopefuls — and a reason players like Kadyn Proctor are still considered projects — but these guys already possessed rare size and athletic gifts that can't be taught.

It's the complete opposite for cornerbacks. Of the eight in FanSided's top 50, Keionte Scott was the highest-rated in the group — and he only got his four-star rating as a JUCO prospect. He was unrated coming out of high school. The rest were three-stars or worse. So if you want to put your faith in potential diamond-in-the-rough prospects, look at CBs.

Recruiting rankings for each top 50 NFL Draft prospect

Player Position Star rating Recruiting score Arvell Reese Edge 4-star 0.9209 Caleb Downs Safety 5-star 0.9971 Sonny Styles Linebacker 5-star 0.9937 Fernando Mendoza Quarterback 2-star 0.7933 Jeremiyah Love Running back 4-star 0.9634 David Bailey Linebacker 4-star 0.9718 Rueben Bain Jr Edge 4-star 0.9709 Carnell Tate Wide receiver 4-star 0.9728 Francis Mauigoa Offensive tackle 5-star 0.996 Makai Lemon Wide receiver 4-star 0.9799 Jordyn Tyson Wide receiver 3-star 0.8637 Mansoor Delane Cornerback 3-star 0.8752 Spencer Fano Offensive tackle 4-star 0.9564 Kenyon Sadiq Tight end 4-star 0.9467 Vega Ioane Interior lineman 3-star 0.8796 Keldric Faulk Edge 4-star 0.9655 Monroe Freeling Offensive tackle 5-star 0.9865 Dillon Thieneman Safety 3-star 0.8647 Peter Woods Defensive tackle 5-star 0.9863 Omar Cooper Wide receiver 4-star 0.9012 CJ Allen Linebacker 4-star 0.9671 Caleb Lomu Offensive tackle 4-star 0.9458 Jermod McCoy Cornerback 3-star 0.8486 Denzel Boston Wide receiver 3-star 0.8644 Caleb Banks Defensive tackle 3-star 0.8579 Ahkeem Mesidor Edge 3-star 0.8726 Kayden McDonald Defensive tackle 4-star 0.9118 Avieon Terrell Wide receiver 4-star 0.9149 Cashius Howell Edge 3-star 0.8141 Emmanuel McNeil-Warren Safety 3-star 0.8467 Ty Simpson Quarterback 5-star 0.9883 Treydan Stukes Cornerback NR NR KC Concepcion Wide receiver 3-star 0.8825 Chris Johnson Cornerback 3-star 0.8467 TJ Parker Edge 4-star 0.9764 Max Iheanachor Offensive tackle 3-star 0.8733 Brandon Cisse Cornerback 3-star 0.8866 Chris Brazzell II Wide receiver 3-star 0.8493 Blake Miller Offensive tackle 4-star 0.9187 Chris Bell Wide receiver 3-star 0.8493 Emmanuel Pregnon Offensive tackle NR NR Kadyn Proctor Offensive tackle 5-star 0.996 Lee Hunter Defensive tackle 4-star 0.9633 D'Angelo Ponds Cornerback 3-star 0.8256 Chase Bisontis Interior lineman 4-star 0.9789 Christen Miller Defensive tackle 4-star 0.956 Zion Young Edge 3-star 0.8456 Colton Hood Cornerback 4-star 0.8963 R Mason Thomas Edge 4-star 0.8915 Keionte Scott Cornerback 4-star 0.9

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