Finding this year's Boise State: Six G6 schools set to crash the Playoff party

Not only did Boise State crash the College Football Playoff party last season, but they earned a first-round bye as one of the top four conference champions. They were scrutinized for being a Group of 6 team that got a first-round bye, especially after their loss to Penn State, prompting a change in the CFP seeding moving forward.

Now, the top-ranked conference champions now are only guaranteed a playoff spot and not a first-round bye. So the new question becomes: Which Group of 6 team this season will do what Boise State did last year? Can the Broncos continue their dominance as a Group of 6 juggernaut, or is a Cinderella waiting in the wings?

Here’s a look at six Group of 6 teams that could crash the College Football Playoff party and stir some controversy as a “have not” that “doesn’t deserve a seat” at the table.

Tulane Green Wave

Tulane was in the College Football Playoff conversation for most of 2024, but fizzled out after consecutive losses ahead of bowl season to Memphis and then Army in the American Athletic Conference title game. They lost massive weapons in quarterback Darian Mensah and running back Makhi Hughes. But this team should still compete in the American this year. I think this year’s G6 representative will come out of the American and Tulane is certainly in the mix.

Army Black Knights

Much like Tulane, Army has a bone to pick with the College Football Playoff committee. They were disrespected for much of the season before a loss to Notre Dame. I get it, their strength of schedule wasn’t in their favor. But they were 9-0 and climbing the rankings despite not landing high enough to get a spot. Be that as it may, they ended up losing a game they needed for their CFP resume which hurt them. They should be back in the mix this year.

Memphis Tigers

Memphis is my favorite to get into the CFP this year. While they did lose Roc Taylor and Seth Henigan on offense, they return a core that should help them compete for a conference title. This team should still be one of the strongest in the American. Two losses last year halted their CFP hopes. They make up for it this year.

Boise State Broncos

They may not have Ashton Jeanty anymore, but the Broncos have two things on their side going into the 2025 season: They are already ranked, and they have a favorable schedule. They have just Notre Dame this year and even with that loss, they should be in contention to get back to the CFP. The Broncos have built a Group of 6 powerhouse; expect them to be in these conversations for years to come.

James Madison Dukes

Bob Chesney had the tough task of taking over the team Curt Cignetti built into a new G6 power. And instead of folding, James Madison won nine games, including a bowl game. This team came into FBS on a mission to disrupt the status quo. This could be the year they make a push for the CFP.

It won’t be easy. They’re schedule doesn’t help them at all, and the teams ahead of them in the Group of 6 standings will have a heavy advantage over them. It doesn’t mean it’s impossible, though, especially given Chesney's track record of success.

UNLV Rebels

The Group of 6 representative in the College Football Playoff just might come down to Boise State and UNLV. The two met in the Mountain West title game a year ago and it almost cost Boise State a spot in the CFP. This year, it could very well decide who gets in. Dan Mullen returned to coaching to take over the Rebels and with a team full of transfers, it could give them a boost in pursuit of a spot in the CFP.