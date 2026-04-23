FSU naming Ashton Daniels starting QB is unwelcome deja vu for Seminoles fans

Mike Norvell is clinging to transfer portal quarterbacks like his coaching legacy depends on it. He turned to DJ Uiagalelei and that turned into a dumpster fire that should have gotten him fired. Last season, Thomas Castellanos’ arrogant confidence got Florida State a season-opening win before finishing the season 4-7 and missing a bowl game for the second straight season. Norvell refuses to learn from his mistakes as the Seminoles welcome Auburn transfer Ashton Daniels to Tallahassee.

On Tuesday, Florida State announced that Daniels would be the Week 1 starter for Florida State is what looks to be another notch on this never-ending cycle. Could Ashton Daniels actually save Florida State from a full-on disaster? Probably not. But you have to think this is Norvell’s final chance to prove to the Florida State administration he’s still the right one to be leading this program.

Why Ashton Daniels is already set up for failure at Florida State

Auburn Tigers quarterback Ashton Daniels | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Daniels has unfair pressure on him now at Florida State. He has to break this losing cycle Norvell has formed. While he has four seasons of experience, he’s had just one season with more than 2,000 passing yards. He was benched for a couple of games at Auburn for Deuce Knight and now he’s granted redemption at Florida State.

What a terrible place to try and redeem yourself. He can’t afford to struggle like Uiagalelei and Castellanos did. But at the end of the day, he’s never been a star in college. Norvell repeating the same cycle at quarterback is only proving how hard it is for him to recruit the transfer portal. The fact that he can’t win with the players he’s plucking out of the portal is a problem. It makes Daniel’s job that much harder.

Mike Norvell’s repeating quarterback cycle is the real culprit for FSU’s failures

The quarterback position is already the most important position in football and in college that’s exacerbated. That’s the one position that’s held Norvell and this Florida State team back. Ever since Jordan Travis got hurt in the 2023 season, the Seminoles haven’t had an answer there. Brock Glenn never turned into the college quarterback they expected and the transfers they brought in flopped.

PASSING YARDS TD PASSES INTS RECORD AS STARTER AT FSU DJ Uiagalelei 1,046 4 6 1-4 Thomas Castellanos 2,760 15 9 5-7

The way the season went in 2023, you would think Florida State would be able to compete with the rest of college football for the top quarterbacks. Instead, Norvell’s been left with the scraps that none of the big schools wanted. Until he lands a good quarterback in the transfer portal, FSU fans can expect the same ol’ mediocrity.

Ashton Daniels is the linchpin for Mike Norvell’s time at Florida State

The only thing worse than Norvell choosing bad quarterbacks is choosing them as his lifeline. Norvell avoided the hot seat at the beginning of the season, but seven losses in the final nine games brought the pressure back on. Daniels isn’t exactly who you’d want as a lifeline if it means you’re getting fired after the season. Sure a historically high buyout isn’t ideal, but there’s only so many seasons Florida State is going to push that back for another season.

This year is probably Norvell’s last year to prove he’s worth keeping around. How well Daniels plays this season will determine if Norvell returns for the 2027 season. With his track record, FSU fans can’t feel optimistic about this season. First they had a Clemson reject, then they had a Boston College reject. Now it’s Auburn’s turn to disappoint FSU fans, though Daniels could very well end the woes.

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