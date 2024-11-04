Mike Norvell’s promise to Florida State is hard to believe in Seminoles’ current spot
Everything that could go wrong for Florida State in 2024 has.
This was supposed to be the season, after feeling snubbed from the College Football Playoff, they should have proved the CFP committee made a mistake. Now it looks like Florida State was ahead of themselves.
Mike Norvell and his Seminoles are in dangerous territory. Per On3, Norvell said he plans to have the Seminoles, “back where they’re supposed to be”.
It seems they don’t even know where they’re supposed to be. Their latest home loss to North Carolina, the fifth straight, is an indication they won’t get anywhere close to their preseason expectations.
And if Norvell’s being optimistic about coming back next year, he better hope his buyout is too hefty to incur.
Mike Norvell’s promise to Florida State is too little, too late
The Seminoles put all their eggs in the DJ Uiagalelei basket and it got them one win and booted out of the AP top 25 after just two games. They entered 2024 ranked No. 10.
This isn’t the time for empty promises to a fan base that is disinterested. Florida State is an afterthought in their own conference and in all of Division I FBS.
In fact, FBS newbies Kennesaw State have a better win than Florida State does this year; yeah, it’s that bad. This season could be proof we’ve seen the best of Norvell in the Garnett and Gold.
When Norvell inherited Florida State, he turned around Memphis, sending them to a New Year’s Six bowl game. He was ready for his seat at the big kids' table. It took him just two seasons to have a winning season in Tallahassee, winning 10 games in 2022. He followed that with a second-straight, 10-plus win season, finishing a perfect 13-0 and ACC title last season.
But losing Jordan Travis was the beginning of the end for Norvell, he just didn’t know it yet.
A plea to get into the College Football Playoff earned them a clash with Georgia, who made a mockery of the Seminoles. So much so, Florida State has just one win since losing 63-3.
Things aren’t going to change this season. And as much as Norvell can plead with the locker room and the fan base to rock with him, the people he needs to convince are probably putting the funds together for his $63.8 million buyout.
According to the Tallahassee Democrat, after signing an eight-year extension in January earning him an average of $10 million a year until 2031, he has the third-highest buyout among college football coaches.
That may be the only thing that keeps him employed in Tallahassee next season.