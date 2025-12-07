It's only fitting that the winner of the most competitive conference in college football ultimately came down to perhaps the two most decorated programs in the SEC on Saturday night. The Georgia Bulldogs overcame their Alabama Crimson Tide demons after losing 10 of their last 11 against Alabama, including a game earlier this season at Georgia. Their 28-7 win officially punched their ticket to the postseason.

Win or lose, the Bulldogs knew they were a lock to make it to the College Football Playoff. However, the result of Saturday's game will almost certainly impact who Georgia will face once the playoff begins.

Where will Georgia slot into College Football Playoff seeding?

Winning Saturday's game was of utmost importance for Georgia. Not only would a win solidify a SEC title, but it'd ensure they'd receive a bye in the first round. Georgia is currently the No. 3-ranked team, so their win, at worst, keeps them within the top four, which is what's needed for a bye.

Winning the game could bump them up in the seeding, as well, and there's a good chance that'll happen. The two teams currently ranked ahead of Georgia — Ohio State and Indiana — are facing off on Saturday night for the Big Ten conference title. One of those teams will lose. Barring an unbelievable close game between those two programs, odds are, Georgia will move up a spot, with the winner of the Big Ten Championship clinching the No. 1 seed.

There's a slim chance Georgia will remain as the No. 3 seed with a win, but they're more likely to move up to the No. 2 seed, further bolstering their odds of winning a national title.

Who the Bulldogs will face in the College Football Playoff?

Assuming Georgia would end up as the No. 2 seed, here's a look at who they would face in the second round of the college football playoff, based on FanSided's Alicia de Artola's updated college football playoff bracket.

No. 2 Georgia vs. winner of No. 10 Alabama at No. 7 Texas A&M

No. 3 Georgia vs. winner of No. 11 Virginia at No. 6 Ole Miss

That's right — there's a non-zero chance that Georgia's very next game after facing the Crimson Tide in the conference championship game will be against that same Alabama team. The circumstances will be different, as the game will be played at a neutral site, and Georgia will have had extra rest, but still — how insane would that be? Of course, that requires the selection committee to put Alabama in, and that's no longer a certainty. Should Alabama get left out, BYU or Miami could be the opponent.

Georgia could face a different SEC rival either way if, the Texas A&M Aggies occupy the No. 7 seed. The Aggies are coming off a rough loss on Rivalry Week against Texas, but before that game, they ranked ahead of Georgia in the college football rankings and had an undefeated record. This would be no cakewalk regardless of who the opponent is.

If Georgia had the No. 3 seed, they might face another familiar SEC opponent in Ole Miss. Or get a surprise matchup with Virginia.