How much did UCLA pay to lose to New Mexico? Bruins nightmare year gets even worse

Hopes were fairly high for the UCLA Bruins entering the 2025 college football season, as they were able to bring in highly-touted quarterback Nico Iamaleava to the team via the transfer portal. The campaign got off to a rough start when they got blown out on their home turf by Utah, and somehow, things have only gotten worse ever since, punctuated by Friday's loss to the New Mexico Lobos.

UCLA's 43-10 loss to Utah in their season opener was embarrassing, but at least they lost that game to a ranked opponent. Their Week 2 loss on the road at UNLV was disappointing, but at least they finished that game with a strong showing in the second half and only lost by one score. Their performance in Week 3, though, was a downright travesty.

They lost 35-10 at the Rose Bowl to the Lobos, a team that they had to pay to even get to make the trip to Southern California. I wish I were kidding.

The Bruins paid the Lobos a whopping $1.2 million only to get absolutely blown out. Getting blasted by a ranked team is one thing. Losing a close road matchup is another. Getting embarrassed at home by a team you had to pay to play is simply unfathomable. How does this happen?

Bruins nightmare year reaches new low with New Mexico embarrassment

This game against a team they had to pay to make the trip to the Rose Bowl looked like the easiest UCLA had on its schedule. The 35-10 final score suggested otherwise. The game was fairly close through three quarters as New Mexico led 14-10, but in the final 15, all hell broke loose.

The Lobos scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to put the game away. The Bruins defense could not stop anything, particularly on the ground, and Iamaleava, armed with tons of opportunities to put points on the board, was unable to do so. He even threw an interception with a little less than four minutes to go, essentially putting the game away for good.

This win gave New Mexico its first win against a power conference team since 2008, adding to UCLA's misery. The Bruins were favorites to not only win this game, but also blow the Lobos out. The opposite occurred.

Embarrassing loss raises uncomfortable question about UCLA

If they couldn't even remain competitive against a team they had to pay to play, the question of who this Bruins team can even beat on its schedule is worth asking.

I mean, this is a nightmarish schedule. They get a much-needed bye week to hopefully turn things around after this embarrassing loss, but who on this upcoming schedule are they supposed to beat with how they've played thus far? I mean, the only team that even has a loss right now on this upcoming schedule is Northwestern, and I'd certainly pick the Wildcats to win at home over what we've seen from UCLA.

Iamaleava has as many touchdown passes as interceptions (3), and UCLA's defense has allowed at least 30 points in each of its first three games. Neither side of the ball looks good enough, even in non-conference play, to suggest they can do anything in Big Ten action.

All Bruins fans can do is hope for better times ahead. Based on their upcoming schedule and how things look right now, though, that might be wishful thinking.