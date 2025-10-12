Is Jeremiah Smith's Heisman Trophy campaign on life support after slow start to 2025?

Jeremiah Smith and Ryan Williams were the most talked about freshmen last season after they burst onto the scene as standout wide receivers. Williams had the most talked about play — the catch-and-run touchdown play against Georgia to win the game. Smith carried Ohio State to their first national championship in a decade.

If there was ever going to be a second-straight non-quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy this season, it was going to be one of them two. Now halfway through the year, neither look like Heisman Trophy winners. Smith is still in the Heisman race, though his game against Illinois just might prove he won’t be in the running for long.

Entering Week 7, Smith is ranked No. 19 in receiving yards this year and Williams has 336 receiving yards in four games. Neither player has had the impact we all thought they would on their respective teams and now it’s likely a quarterback will win college football’s top award. The Heisman has long been considered a quarterback’s award with just five non-quarterbacks winning the award since 2000.

Williams and Smith having down seasons all but proves a quarterback will win the Heisman, but it doesn’t mean a late season surge from another non-quarterback could change the trajectory of this year’s top award.

How Jeremiah Smith’s Heisman campaign came crashing down

I was always high on Smith, but this season he just doesn’t look the same explosive player he did last year. Smith was known for stepping up in big games last year and he just hasn’t had that same explosion this year. In the two big games they’ve played this year in Texas Week 1 and Illinois, he’s been a non-factor. He had 43 yards and six catches against the Longhorns and 42 receiving yards against Illinois.

You could argue the biggest reason he’s regressed is that he has a redshirt freshman quarterback now instead of a fifth-year senior. You also have to take into account Chip Kelly left Ohio State after one year to be an offensive coordinator in Las Vegas. This offense is a bit different than it was last year, which is why he’s not consistently making big plays.

But he has to play better in the big games. He did have a receiving touchdown against Illinois, but he has to have a bigger impact and whether that’s him demanding more, I don’t know. There was talk about Smith being NFL ready after his first year of college football. This year is why collegiate players need more time in college.

The next best non-quarterbacks that could enter the Heisman Trophy race

Just because Smith or Williams aren’t real contenders in the Heisman Trophy race doesn’t mean a non-quarterback is technically out of consideration. There could be a late surge from someone this season that puts them in contention. A few players that come to mind include Mario Craver at Texas A&M and Justice Haynes at Michigan. It would be hard for Craver to surpass his quarterback, Marcel Reed, but he’s had an impressive season. He’s got 557 receiving yards this year with four touchdowns. Craver is the team’s leading receiver and honestly, if there is a dark horse player to enter the Heisman race, he’d have to be it.

Along with Craver, Haynes is another one of those players that is just explosive and isn’t in contention, but very well good be. I think a quarterback is going to win the Heisman this year, but truthfully, Haynes has to be one of the top players this season.

A lot of the talk about Michigan was about Bryce Underwood, but Haynes, the Alabama transfer, has been a welcomed addition to the Wolverines. I don’t think either have done enough yet to be Heisman favorites with this year’s quarterback standouts at the forefront. But if any non-quarterback were to be in contention, Haynes and Craver have to be in serious consideration.