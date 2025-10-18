It took one week for Carson Beck to kick off his Quinn Ewers freefall

Carson Beck went from a likely No. 1 overall pick entering what could've been his final season at Georgia to a college football retread, starting and (at least briefly) reviving the Miami Hurricanes. The Canes remain in great position to make the College Football Playoff, but they have much less margin for error following a four-interception performance by Beck in a loss to the Louisville Cardinals. Quarterback have a bad game from time to time, but given the depth of the upcoming NFL Draft QB class, every mistake Beck makes is another reason not to select him in the early rounds.

It certainly didn't help that Beck didn't take complete blame for his performance. When asked about his final interception which all but sealed Miami's fate, Beck blamed a miscommunication with his target, essentially sharing the responsibility. As a senior and leader of this Hurricanes team, Beck ought to know better. NFL scouts surely noticed that comment, as well, which won't help Beck in the long run.

How did Carson Beck's performance impact his NFL Draft standing?

Beck has a long way to go this season, but his performance against Louisville confirmed some of NFL scouts' worst fears about him. Namely, when the pocket isn't clean, Beck struggles with his accuracy and decision-making. That's not unlike most young quarterbacks, but Beck has years of experience under his belt, and at this point in his collegiate career, NFL teams have taken notice.

"Carson Beck is a strong timing and rhythm passer from inside the pocket," Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department detailed about Beck. "When kept clean in the pocket, Beck can dissect defensive coverage with good accuracy and ball placement. He thrives working on time within the confines of the game plan. As a passer, he has lived targeting the middle of the field since he became the starter in 2023. He is comfortable hitting slants, crossers, and in-breakers, especially against zone coverages."

That's not exactly bad! Yet, what BR described is most quarterbacks at the professional level. If the 22-year-old hopes to stand out and prove he's made strides in his travels, he needs to work on timing routes while under pressure, and when facing man coverage. When Beck is pushed off his spot, he struggles to adjust on the fly and can be pressured into mistakes. Look no further than Friday night.

If the NFL Draft were today, when would Carson Beck be drafted?

NFL teams are so quarterback-desperate that there's little doubt Beck would be drafted. The question is when, and that would almost certainly depend on his senior bowl and NFL Combine performances. One bad game is an outlier. If Beck is able to play like he did the first seven weeks of the season moving forward, he can almost certainly improve his stock to a Day 2 pick at worst. If not, he risks a Quinn Ewers-like fall.

For those unfamiliar, Ewers was, at one point, considered a surefire Day 2 pick at worst as well. At Texas, he struggled with injuries (especially in his final season) and had Longhorns fans calling for Arch Manning. Ewers remains with the Miami Dolphins as the third-string quarterback behind Tua Tagovailoa and Zach Wilson, but that's a far cry from NFL starter.

Much like Ewers, Beck is making bank in college thanks to NIL, which played a big role in his decision to leave Georgia for Miami. If he has more eligibility (or can win it in court), he could bet on himself given the guaranteed capital he has coming his way. Either way, Beck's struggles symbolize a steep fall for a once-proud NFL Draft prospect.