Julian Sayin's Heisman resume took a hit because of Ryan Day

On the biggest play of Ohio State’s second scoring drive against Rutgers on Saturday, Ryan Day made an unpopular call. He pulled his Heisman favorite quarterback Julian Sayin for backup Lincoln Kienholz on a fourth-and-2. Kienholz’s pass was incomplete, but the drive was extended due to a roughing the passer call. Sayin came in two plays later to throw a touchdown pass.

It will probably go down as an insignificant moment in the game, but it’s something that gives us a peek into why Sayin might not raise the Heisman Trophy later this season. He still doesn’t have that signature “Heisman moment” voters can point to when making their choice.

Ryan Day’s fourth-down gamble highlights Sayin’s missing Heisman moment

Again, that play ended up being trivial to the game. And Sayin has had a strong season, but on a pivotal play in the game, Day didn’t believe in his Heisman candidate to make the play, and that’s the real problem.

Could it be Julian Sayin’s biggest “what if” moment this season? Why Day turned to his backup quarterback in that situation will be the biggest question mark. This Sporting News story hypothesized it was to spark the offense.

But why is the backup your spark? And it's not like the Buckeyes ran a quarterback run play, which is common for teams in short yardage situations with mobile backups. But to turn to Kienholz to pass in that situation, it’s just interesting. Sayin ended up finishing with his worst game of the season, statistically speaking.

The Heisman race comes down to Sayin vs. Mendoza

Fernando Mendoza had his moment against Penn State, but Sayin hasn’t had that moment yet. There’s still one game left, arguably the biggest one of the season for the Buckeyes, so all pressure will be on him to end Ohio State’s losing streak against Michigan. At this point, the Heisman is between Mendoza and Sayin, and Sayin still needs to build some separation.

It didn't happen against Rutgers, which means Sayin’s Heisman fate could directly be tied to what happens in The Game.

What Julian Sayin needs to do in Ohio State-Michigan game to win Heisman

The most important thing Sayin can do is simply win. He doesn’t have to play his best game, though he definitely can’t play his worst. If he wants to separate himself from Mendoza, winning the game that has eluded Ohio State since Ryan Day took over as head coach is a start. More than that though, he might need to have one pivotal moment that proves he’s the best quarterback in college football.

Whether it's a big play that extends a drive or a defining moment, Sayin needs to show he can carry Ohio State in a high-pressure game. He’s been efficient all year, but he hasn’t been forced to get Ohio State across the finish line. Michigan will test whether he can take over a game when the offense sputters or stalls, or the defense needs comes up short. It’s about whether Sayin can outshine true freshman Bryce Underwood in a battle of youngsters. That’s the difference between Heisman finalists and winners.

Day can’t turn to his backup against Michigan. If Sayin is truly as good as he’s been portrayed all season, he needs to prove against Michigan that he deserves the Heisman Trophy. The gaff against Rutgers could very well be an isolated situation. Or it could be the moment that signifies maybe he doesn’t deserve college football’s most prestigious award.