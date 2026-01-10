The Indiana Hoosiers and Miami Hurricanes punched their tickets to the College Football Playoff national title game with very different kinds of semifinal wins. Miami battled Ole Miss in a back-and-forth affair from literally start to finish. There wasn't a second of the Fiesta Bowl when it wasn't a hotly contested game. Indiana did the exact opposite, returning a pick six on the very first play of the game to take a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Oregon kept it close for about half a quarter.
Now, the championship game will come down to two teams on opposite ends of many a spectrum. The No. 1 seed vs. the last team in. The worst program in college football vs. power house program. The Midwest's IU vs. The U of South Beach.
How do these two title hopefuls matchup on paper? We've got you covered and we'll keep it quick.
Everything to know about Miami vs. Indiana
- Miami vs. Indiana game info
- Miami team info, notable wins/losses
- Indiana team info, notable wins/losses
- Miami vs. Indiana series history
- Get to know the Miami and Indiana quarterbacks
- Key players to watch in the CFP National Championship
- Miami vs. Indiana stat comparison
- Miami vs. Indiana score prediction
Miami vs. Indiana game info
MIAMI VS. INDIANA
GAME INFO
Date
Mon, Jan. 19
Time
7:30 p.m. ET
Location
Miami Gardens, FL
Channel
ESPN
Odds
Indiana -7.5
Miami team info, notable wins/losses
- Record: 13-2 (6-2 in ACC)
- Head coach: Mario Cristobal
- Strength of schedule: 45th
- Notable win: 31-27 vs. Ole Miss (CFP SF)
- Notable loss: 26-20 in OT at SMU
Indiana team info, notable wins/losses
- Record: 15-0 (10-0 in Big Ten)
- Head coach: Curt Cignetti
- Strength of schedule: 28th
- Notable win: 56-22 vs. Oregon (CFP SF)
- Notable loss: None
Miami vs. Indiana series history
The Hurricanes and Hoosiers have met twice before, splitting the very brief series in the 1960s. Indiana drew first blood with a 28-14 win in 1964 — one of just two victories that season. Two seasons later, Miami got revenge with a 14-7 win en route to a top 10 finish.
Get to know the Miami and Indiana quarterbacks
Miami quarterback Carson Beck
Carson Beck borne plenty of criticism in his time as a starting quarterback. He was pushed out for Gunner Stockton at Georgia and doubted throughout his first season with Miami. But with a title game berth, he's quieted the critics. He led the Canes to a win over Ole Miss with 268 yards and two touchdowns passing, running in the game-winning score himself.
- Personality: Businesslike
- Arm Talent: Velocity
- X-Factor: Pocket presence
Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza
Fernando Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy for a reason. The Indiana quarterback tossed five touchdowns in the Hoosier's unraveling of Oregon. It was another day at the office for Mendoza and more proof of why he's in the mix for the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.
- Personality: Passionate, team-oriented, endearing
- Arm Talent: Pinpoint accuracy
- X-Factor: Improve artist with 6 rushing TDs
Key players to watch in the CFP National Championship
Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney
Miami's do-it-all freshman Malachi Toney put on a show against Ole Miss, catching five passes for 81 yards and a touchdown, adding 11 yards on the ground. His most impressive moment was a catch he technically didn't complete. He came a heel's width from pulling off an impossible one-handed grab while being pushed out of bounds. That he even came close feels like a violation of physics.
Indiana wide receiver Elijah Sarratt
Elijah Sarratt was Mendoza's favorite target in the Peach Bowl, hauling in seven catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns. It's easy to be a quarterback's favorite when you're capable of making back-shoulder catches with a defender on top of you like hot glue like they're routine.
Sarratt has caught a touchdown in every game for Indiana since mid-September.
Miami safety Jakobe Thomas
Jakobe Thomas won Fiesta Bowl MVP honors after posting five solo tackles and two pass defenses against Ole Miss. That's after he clinched the win over Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl with an interception and had nine tackles and a half sack against Texas A&M in the first round. The hard-hitting safety sets the tone on defense for Miami.
Indiana cornerback D'Angelo Ponds
You only needed to watch one play of Indiana vs. Oregon to learn D'Angelo Ponds' name. At just 5-foot-9, some might be tempted to overlook Ponds, but he plays bigger than his height. He's been one of Indiana's top defenders all season and had his moment to shine in the biggest game of the year so far.
He even caught a pass for six yards on offense, so keep an eye out for No. 5 on defense as well.
Miami vs. Indiana stat comparison
Miami's offense vs. Indiana's defense
MIAMI OFF
STAT
INDIANA DEF
30th
Scoring
2nd
40th
Yards
6th
12th
Passing Efficiency
12th
72nd
Rushing
2nd
16th
Sacks
6th
34th
Turnovers
3rd
Indiana's offense vs. Miami's defense
INDIANA OFF
STAT
MIAMI DEF
2nd
Scoring
5th
11th
Yards
11th
1st
Passing Efficiency
17th
12th
Rushing
6th
34th
Sacks
4th
3rd
Turnovers
9th
Miami vs. Indiana score prediction
CFB Graphs gives Indiana a 56.5 percent win probability over Miami with a projected margin of 3.5. That's more generous to the Canes than the oddsmakers, who see the Hoosiers as better than a touchdown favorite.
Miami is really good, especially on defense. The problem for Mario Cristobal and company is, Indiana is elite everywhere. They're No. 2 in offensive success rate and No. 5 in defensive success rate. They have the reigning Heisman winner and a head coach who seems to rival Nick Saban in his ability to get a team ready for the big games.
I'm giving the Canes' defense a show of respect by projecting this as a one-score game. There just doesn't seem to be any stopping the Indiana freight train.
Prediction: Indiana 24, Miami 17