The Indiana Hoosiers and Miami Hurricanes punched their tickets to the College Football Playoff national title game with very different kinds of semifinal wins. Miami battled Ole Miss in a back-and-forth affair from literally start to finish. There wasn't a second of the Fiesta Bowl when it wasn't a hotly contested game. Indiana did the exact opposite, returning a pick six on the very first play of the game to take a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Oregon kept it close for about half a quarter.

Now, the championship game will come down to two teams on opposite ends of many a spectrum. The No. 1 seed vs. the last team in. The worst program in college football vs. power house program. The Midwest's IU vs. The U of South Beach.

How do these two title hopefuls matchup on paper? We've got you covered and we'll keep it quick.

Everything to know about Miami vs. Indiana

Miami vs. Indiana game info

MIAMI VS. INDIANA GAME INFO Date Mon, Jan. 19 Time 7:30 p.m. ET Location Miami Gardens, FL Channel ESPN Odds Indiana -7.5

Miami team info, notable wins/losses

Record: 13-2 (6-2 in ACC)

Head coach: Mario Cristobal

Strength of schedule: 45th

Notable win: 31-27 vs. Ole Miss (CFP SF)

Notable loss: 26-20 in OT at SMU

Indiana team info, notable wins/losses

Record: 15-0 (10-0 in Big Ten)

Head coach: Curt Cignetti

Strength of schedule: 28th

Notable win: 56-22 vs. Oregon (CFP SF)

Notable loss: None

Miami vs. Indiana series history

The Hurricanes and Hoosiers have met twice before, splitting the very brief series in the 1960s. Indiana drew first blood with a 28-14 win in 1964 — one of just two victories that season. Two seasons later, Miami got revenge with a 14-7 win en route to a top 10 finish.

Get to know the Miami and Indiana quarterbacks

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Miami quarterback Carson Beck

Carson Beck borne plenty of criticism in his time as a starting quarterback. He was pushed out for Gunner Stockton at Georgia and doubted throughout his first season with Miami. But with a title game berth, he's quieted the critics. He led the Canes to a win over Ole Miss with 268 yards and two touchdowns passing, running in the game-winning score himself.

Personality: Businesslike

Businesslike Arm Talent: Velocity

Velocity X-Factor: Pocket presence

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza

Fernando Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy for a reason. The Indiana quarterback tossed five touchdowns in the Hoosier's unraveling of Oregon. It was another day at the office for Mendoza and more proof of why he's in the mix for the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.

Personality: Passionate, team-oriented, endearing

Passionate, team-oriented, endearing Arm Talent: Pinpoint accuracy

Pinpoint accuracy X-Factor: Improve artist with 6 rushing TDs

Key players to watch in the CFP National Championship

Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney

MALACHI TONEY OMG!!!!!



Play under review! pic.twitter.com/yjI8nONkZy — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) January 9, 2026

Miami's do-it-all freshman Malachi Toney put on a show against Ole Miss, catching five passes for 81 yards and a touchdown, adding 11 yards on the ground. His most impressive moment was a catch he technically didn't complete. He came a heel's width from pulling off an impossible one-handed grab while being pushed out of bounds. That he even came close feels like a violation of physics.

Indiana wide receiver Elijah Sarratt

Elijah Sarratt makes ridiculously tough contested catches look …. easy.#CFBPlayoff



pic.twitter.com/AayubmxE3N — Matt Hanifan (@mph_824_) January 10, 2026

Elijah Sarratt was Mendoza's favorite target in the Peach Bowl, hauling in seven catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns. It's easy to be a quarterback's favorite when you're capable of making back-shoulder catches with a defender on top of you like hot glue like they're routine.

Sarratt has caught a touchdown in every game for Indiana since mid-September.

Miami safety Jakobe Thomas

Jakobe Thomas won Fiesta Bowl MVP honors after posting five solo tackles and two pass defenses against Ole Miss. That's after he clinched the win over Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl with an interception and had nine tackles and a half sack against Texas A&M in the first round. The hard-hitting safety sets the tone on defense for Miami.

Indiana cornerback D'Angelo Ponds

D’Angelo Ponds is the most underrated CB in the entire 2026 NFL Draft class.



I’ve seen some people still having him in Day 3. Insane. He’s undersized but absolutely elite in coverage. pic.twitter.com/TRUz6zWL4o — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) January 10, 2026

You only needed to watch one play of Indiana vs. Oregon to learn D'Angelo Ponds' name. At just 5-foot-9, some might be tempted to overlook Ponds, but he plays bigger than his height. He's been one of Indiana's top defenders all season and had his moment to shine in the biggest game of the year so far.

He even caught a pass for six yards on offense, so keep an eye out for No. 5 on defense as well.

Miami vs. Indiana stat comparison

Miami's offense vs. Indiana's defense

MIAMI OFF STAT INDIANA DEF 30th Scoring 2nd 40th Yards 6th 12th Passing Efficiency 12th 72nd Rushing 2nd 16th Sacks 6th 34th Turnovers 3rd

Indiana's offense vs. Miami's defense

INDIANA OFF STAT MIAMI DEF 2nd Scoring 5th 11th Yards 11th 1st Passing Efficiency 17th 12th Rushing 6th 34th Sacks 4th 3rd Turnovers 9th

Miami vs. Indiana score prediction

CFB Graphs gives Indiana a 56.5 percent win probability over Miami with a projected margin of 3.5. That's more generous to the Canes than the oddsmakers, who see the Hoosiers as better than a touchdown favorite.

Miami is really good, especially on defense. The problem for Mario Cristobal and company is, Indiana is elite everywhere. They're No. 2 in offensive success rate and No. 5 in defensive success rate. They have the reigning Heisman winner and a head coach who seems to rival Nick Saban in his ability to get a team ready for the big games.

I'm giving the Canes' defense a show of respect by projecting this as a one-score game. There just doesn't seem to be any stopping the Indiana freight train.

Prediction: Indiana 24, Miami 17