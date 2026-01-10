Peach Bowl by the numbers: Final stats, MVP and defining moments

Like many of Indiana’s games this season, the Hoosiers made it look easy, taking down the Oregon Ducks on Friday night. Fernando Mendoza proved he’s worthy of the No. 1 overall pick, dissecting Oregon’s defense en route to the Hoosiers’ 56-22 whooping over the Ducks in the Peach Bowl. It was about as dominant of a performance as you could have from start to finish.

Indiana’s defense took center stage in the first half, getting three first half turnovers, building a three-touchdown lead to start the game. Oregon chased the rest of the way and simply couldn’t keep pace. The Hoosiers’ dream season continues to the College Football Playoff National Championship game against Miami on Jan. 19.

Here’s everything from the final stats, the MVP and the defining moments that helped Indiana remain undefeated with a chance at wearing the college football crown.

Final stats: Fernando Mendoza cooked Oregon’s defense from start to finish

Team stats

Indiana Hoosiers (15-0)

Total yards: 363

Turnovers forced: 3

Time of possession: 30:51

3rd down conversions: 11-for-14

Oregon Ducks (13-2)

Total yards: 377

Turnovers forced: 0

Time of possession: 28:40

3rd down conversions: 8-for-13

Dante Moore stats:

23-for-38; 284 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Fernando Mendoza stats

17-for-20; 177 passing yards, 5 TDs

Peach Bowl MVP: Fernando Mendoza adds another accolade to illustrious 2025 season

College Football Playoff Semifinal - Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Oregon v Indiana | Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

As if Mendoza needed another award, he earned Peach Bowl MVP after torching the Ducks on Friday night. He had three first half touchdown passes and didn’t turn the ball over once in the win. Ball security has been his strength this year and he once again showed why he’s NFL ready. It sets up a clash with Miami, which should be his toughest challenge yet. Indiana was able to survive Ohio State in the Big Ten title game, though they scored just one offensive touchdown in the game.

If you thought Ohio State’s defense was tough, Miami’s is even better. Mendoza will have his work cut out for him, but truthfully, there’s no point in doubting him. When he’s on, he’s impossible to stop, which just might be the difference against Miami.

Defining Moments in Indiana's resounding Peach Bowl win

D’Angelo Ponds opening drive pick-6 sets Oregon behind early

College Football Playoff Semifinal - Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Oregon v Indiana | Jonathan Bachman/GettyImages

Dante Moore was picked off on his first pass of the game, the first snap of the game, by D’Angelo Ponds for a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown. That’s how the game started. It ended up being the start of Indiana dominance over Oregon in the Peach Bowl and was the first of five first half touchdowns by the Hoosiers.

Jamari Johnson helps Oregon get first touchdown of game after slow start

Jamari Johnson immediately responded on Oregon’s next drive with a nine-yard touchdown catch to tie the game at seven. Despite a turnover on his first pass, Moore responded with a 14-play, 75-yard drive to tie the game in the first quarter and looked like he had put the early mistake behind him. And then the next few drives happened.

Indiana’s defense controls second quarter, shutting out the Ducks

Oregon’s offense had been one of the best at scoring this season and Indiana’s defense made sure to keep them out of rhythm. In order, this is how Oregon’s second quarter drives went:

Punt

Fumble

Punt

Fumble

Missed FG

It could not have gone any worse for Oregon and the two fumbles gave Indiana the ball inside the five yard line and just outside the redzone. The Hoosiers scored touchdowns on both fumbles in the quarter and built a 28-point halftime lead.