Feeling Hot, Not Hot: Tier ranking college coaches by hot seat

There's only one thing college football fans love more than winning, and that's firing head coaches.

It doesn't matter if their team just won a national championship, one dump play or one upset loss can have the most level-headed supporters reaching for the eject button before the bye week. Let's take a look at the coaches most fans have on their hot seat lists.

Each of them has been placed into a tier that best describes their situation after a potentially poor 2026 season - or in some cases, if the start of the year doesn't go particularly well. A few are likely safe from firings or will at least get a dignified exit after the dust settles. Others are in danger of unceremonious departures.

The Untouchables

Ryan Day, Ohio State

Let's get something straight, Ohio State fans can be just as bad as Alabama and USC fans when it comes to not winning everything all the time. Ryan Day got the Buckeyes back to the college football mountaintop in 2024 and after a premature exit in the CFP last season, fans were calling for his head. That's why he's on this list. However, there's no way he gets the boot any time soon in Columbus unless he somehow goes on another multi-year losing streak against Michigan. Then I could understand moving on because, well, The Game is The Game.

Dabo Swinney, Clemson

Despite his stubbornness with adjusting to the new world college football finds itself in, Clemson probably can't do any better than Dabo Swinney at head coach. He's done so much for the program and still has it competitive in the ACC, even in down years. There should be no reason Swinney can't dictate his own exit from the university, whether that's a grand sendoff or a quiet decision behind closed doors with the administration after a tough year. Swinney wins and until he feels he can't do that anymore, he's a Tiger for life.

Start sweating

Bill Belichick, North Carolina

It really feels like the future Pro Football Hall of Famer, who has had a rough start to his college football career, is more likely exiting on his own terms than getting the boot. He led the Tar Heels to a 4-8 record in 2025 after the team got a mountain of hype from the media. Despite his alleged aloofness, the program netted a promising QB in Billy Edwards Jr. from Wisconsin and wideout Mason Humphrey from Lehigh in the transfer portal. A group of hungry underdogs may be the most dangerous to deal with in a weak ACC... at least that's the hope. Another sub-.500 showing in 2026 could have the administration looking to execute on an exit plan it already denied existed.

Lincoln Riley, USC

It's hot to begin with in Los Angeles, but at some point Lincoln Riley is going to have to apply more than sunblock to avoid burning. He got off to a quick start after leaving Oklahoma, appearing in the Pac-12 championship game and a New Year's Six bowl. Over the last two seasons, even with Caleb Williams, the Trojans struggled to find consistency on the gridiron, and they're back in the same boat this year. Despite the Big Ten's geographic difficulties (can't whine about what you wanted), USC is in CFP or bust mode. Failure to reach it this year should have the administration turning the temperature up to the max, or nothing will change.

Getting the ax in the offseason

Dave Aranda, Baylor

The Bears disappointed in 2025, going 5-7 when they were considered among the favorites to win the Big 12 and reach the CFP in the preseason. Aranda finds himself on the hot seat entering 2026 with QB Sawyer Robertson as just one tool in his belt to stave off a dismissal. Whether that'll be enough has yet to be seen (it's probably not if they don't reach eight or more wins). Baylor's administration isn't as hasty as others, but I'd be surprised to see Aranda make it past December if there isn't at least a bowl game in the Bears' future.

Shane Beamer, South Carolina

Beamer has been way too inconsistent to justify any security for his future. He's not been able to go a single season with fewer than four losses and the up-and-down nature of the previous three campaigns should have the administration and fans beyond frustrated. Expectations were sky high after a 9-4 year where the SEC title game was actually within reach until the final pair of weeks. If Beamer wastes LaNorris Sellers' final year the torches and pitchforks should be coming out in Columbia.

Bill O'Brien, Boston College

A win over then-No. 10 Florida State and a one-score loss to No. 6 Missouri in 2024 had O'Brien sitting at a surprising and impressive 4-1, but then reality hit with a three-game losing streak and a 3-2 finish to that campaign. If 2025 was supposed to be an encouraging follow-up, Boston College fell well short of the mark at 2-10. O'Brien enters a critical year three with a .500 or better benchmark to hit if he wants to stave off his firing. With the program's schedule, I don't see that happening.

Deadline: Bye Week

Mike Norvell, Florida State

I don't care that 2025 was better than the 2024 nightmare. It should be easy for a program like Florida State to win more than two games in a season. Going 5-7 last year was still unacceptable considering the Seminoles started off the year with a massive victory over No. 8 Alabama and were 3-0. Florida State's 12-0 regular season in 2023 has long lost its charm, and Norvell hasn't been able to recover his magic. Two straight terrible seasons have the fanbase antsy, and the 2026 schedule isn't going to be easy, either. Athletic director Michael Alford may have no choice but to fire Norvell to stop the bleeding if things keep going south.

Mike Locksley, Maryland

This will be year eight for the Terrapins under Locksley in College Park. He's had two consecutive seasons with just four wins after three consecutive years with results that suggested the program was on an upward trajectory. Like Norvell, Locksley will probably only have until Maryland's Week 8 bye to prove he should stick around. That won't be easy considering the Terrapins' schedule is rather rough. If Locksley can't return to the eight-win standard he set before 2024, the program may have to move on and figure out how to find their own Curt Cignetti to escape the conference basement.

Luke Fickell, Wisconsin

Since taking Cincinnati to the CFP in 2021, Fickell hasn't managed to win more than seven games in a season. Competing in the Big Ten requires consistency and innovation. Fickell's tenure in Madison has been consistent… consistently bad. The Badgers went 5-7 in 2024 and then 4-8 in 2025, that's the wrong direction no matter who the coach is. He has a contract that runs through 2032 and humbly declined a one-year extension that was surprisingly offered by the school this offseason. That would sound like job security to any other head coach. However, Fickell's days are numbered, and that number may be less than the total weeks there are in a season. If the administration decides to let Fickell continue to lead through the team's bye, he'll be required to finish out the season above .500 regardless of how tough the opponents are. No longer can a once respectable program like Wisconsin associate with the Big Ten's basement dwellers.

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