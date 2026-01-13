Oregon's OC hire is more important than Dylan Raiola transfer portal addition

It would be easy to give Dan Lanning credit for the lowkey quarterback factory he’s producing at Oregon. Bo Nix is leading the No. 1 seeded Denver Broncos in the NFL playoffs, Dillon Gabriel was selected in the third round and started for the Cleveland Browns this past season and now Dante Moore is being talked about as the second best quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft class and could go No. 2 overall.

Could Dylan Raiola be next? That’s the idea after the Ducks turned to the Nebraska transfer as their incumbent quarterback to Moore. What if I told you, though, who Lanning hires as his next offensive coordinator is more important landing Raiola in the transfer portal. Sure, getting your quarterback in college football is paramount.

In Oregon’s case though, whoever leads the offense next season will ultimately decide if Oregon can unlock Raiola’s remaining potential.

Why Dan Lanning’s OC hire will determine how good Dylan Raiola is in Eugene

If you dive into Oregon’s most recent quarterback situations, who the offensive coordinator is has been the biggest difference in quarterback development. His first season, before Nix went to the NFL, Kenny Dillingham was his offensive coordinator. After that, Will Stein took over the offense. Since 2022, both have taken head coaching jobs with Dillingham at Arizona State and Stein the new coach in Lexington at Kentucky.

Dillingham then turned Sam Leavitt into one of the top transfer portal quarterbacks in the transfer portal window. So maybe it’s not as much about Lanning as it is who he chooses to lead his offense. With Stein gone to Kentucky, he now has to find the perfect person to work with Raiola and develop him into an NFL prospect.

The first thought that comes to mind is Chip Kelly, simply because he’s been an offensive wizard and led Ohio State to a national championship and getting Will Howard drafted in the process. That said, I don’t know if a retread is worth it. Lanning has been phenomenal at identifying the elite offensive minds.

I don’t doubt he can pinpoint the right person. That said, he can’t mess this one up either. This might be the most important assistant coach hire he’ll have to make. Especially when you add in the pressure Oregon has to win a national championship game.

Will Dylan Raiola live up to expectations at Oregon?

This is Raiola’s last chance to turn into the 5-star prospect he was supposed to be. He’s been less than intriguing throughout his college football career. He doesn’t have a 3,000 passing yard season yet and has just one bowl game appearance in his two seasons. When he landed at Nebraska with Matt Rhule, he was supposed to be the breath of fresh air for a program starving for success.

If he can’t win at Oregon, it could be the end of Raiola. Sure he may be a late round pick or undrafted free agent, but that’s well below the expectations bestowed upon him. If Oregon could turn Gabriel into an NFL prospect, Raiola can’t be that difficult to mold as well. Based on his career, Raiola needs Oregon more than they need him.

He couldn’t have chosen a better spot with two of the last three starting quarterbacks at Oregon being named Heisman Trophy finalists. On top of that, Moore was in the Heisman conversation for much of the season before he kind of fizzled out. Raiola could have a trajectory similar to them, but it’s up to whoever his OC is.

Lanning could either be setting himself up for another College Football Playoff run next year or he could be taking a massive risk in landing Raiola in the transfer portal. It will all come down to whoever is leading the offense. If Lanning chooses correctly, it just might save Oregon’s title hopes and Raiola’s career.