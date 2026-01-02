Oregon vs. Indiana preview in 5 minutes: Fast facts, predictions for CFP semifinal

The Indiana Hoosiers and Oregon Ducks will meet in a Big Ten battle in the Peach Bowl with a College Football Playoff title game berth at stake. The CFP semifinal will test both sides: Indiana's resilience against an opponent they've already beaten and Oregon's nerve in a revenge game.

Indiana's 30-20 win over the Ducks at Autzen effectively decided the Big Ten title. The Hoosiers made it to the championship game on the strength of that victory and bested Ohio State. Oregon has been stewing ever since. That may be to Dan Lanning's ultimate advantage.

The College Football Playoff has seen a few rematches and all of them went the way of the team that lost the first matchup. Alabama beat Georgia in the 2017 CFP. Clemson toppled Notre Dame in the 2020 CFP. Georgia got revenge on Alabama in the 2021 CFP. Ohio State took down Oregon in the 2024 CFP.

Of course, the Hoosiers already avoided the bye week curse. We'll see if they can skirt the rematch curse as well.

Oregon vs. Indiana game info

OREGON VS. TEXAS TECH GAME INFO Date Fri, Jan. 9 Time 7:30 p.m. ET Location Atlanta, GA Channel ESPN Odds TBD

Indiana team info, notable wins/losses

Record: 13-0 (10-0 in Big Ten)

Head coach: Curt Cignetti

Strength of schedule: 28th

Notable win: 30-20 at Oregon

Notable loss: None

Oregon team info, notable wins/losses

Record: 11-1 (8-1 in Big Ten)

Head coach: Dan Lanning

Strength of schedule: 16th

Notable win: 24-0 vs. Texas Tech (CFP QF)

Notable loss: 30-20 vs. Indiana

Get to know the Oregon and Indiana quarterbacks

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza

Your 2025 Heisman Trophy winner, Fernando Mendoza is driving the Indiana freight train straight through the playoff. There wasn't any rust for him in the Rose Bowl. Mendoza tossed three touchdowns and 192 yards on 14-of-16 passing.

Personality: Passionate, team-oriented, endearing

Passionate, team-oriented, endearing Arm Talent: Pinpoint accuracy

Pinpoint accuracy X-Factor: Improve artist with 6 rushing TDs

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore

After unloading four touchdowns on JMU in the first round, Dante Moore had a more quiet day against Texas Tech in the quarterfinals. While going 26-of-33 for 234 yards, he didn't find the end zone and threw an interception. The performance wasn't an issue for Oregon though. He was facing one of the toughest defenses in the country and easily outplayed his opponent Behren Morton.

Personality: Confident, competent and competitive

Confident, competent and competitive Arm Talent: NFL-ready

NFL-ready X-Factor: Big Time Throw rate ranked 1st in FBS

Key players to watch in the Peach Bowl

Indiana WR Charlie Becker

Fernando Mendoza finds Charlie Becker, touchdown Hoosiers! 😤 pic.twitter.com/YIMkuhFJdJ — ESPN (@espn) January 1, 2026

If anyone in Indiana red makes a spectacular catch, they've probably got an 80 on their jersey. Charlie Becker has been sensation all season, but particularly in the postseason. He hauled in six catches for 126 yards against Ohio State in the Big Ten title game, making the most important grabs of the night. His Rose Bowl performance featured just two catches, but the 21-yard touchdown catch was a beauty.

Oregon cornerback Brandon Finney Jr

Brandon Finney is ELITE pic.twitter.com/tmdbcKsxt5 — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) January 1, 2026

Brandon Finney Jr. was the star of Oregon's win over Texas Tech. The freshman corner was just everywhere with six tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery. He's a presence that doesn't look for a second like a first year player. His size and instincts made him a freshman All-American. He's bound to be a full-blooded All-American before long.

Indiana nickelback Devan Boykin

Devan Boykin has quietly been one of Indiana's top performers this season, especially coming on late in the season. He had two tackles, a tackle for loss and pass defense against Ohio State and then showed up to the Rose Bowl with his A+ game. The nickelback led the Hoosiers with seven tackles and three tackles for loss, including a sack. He's playing his best at the perfect time.

Oregon WR Malik Benson

Dante Moore to Malik Benson is pretty dang special pic.twitter.com/LpQGD8kipo — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) January 1, 2026

Oregon has no shortage of dangerous receiving targets, including freshman phenom Dakorien Moore and tight end Kenyon Sadiq. However, teams that overlook Malik Benson will pay for it. Benson struggled with inconsistency during the season, but he's turned it on just in time to make a postseason impact for the Ducks. He had five catches for 51 yards against Texas Tech, a week after dropping five catches for 119 yards nad two touchdowns against James Madison.

He's more than a threat at receiver too. He had an 85-yard punt return touchdown against USC and returned a punt against Tech for 28 yards.

Oregon vs. Indiana stat comparison

Indiana's offense vs. Oregon's defense

INDIANA OFF STAT OREGON DEF 3rd Scoring 10th 7th Yards 4th 1st Passing (Eff) 5th 10th Rushing 22nd 24th Sacks 77th 3rd Turnovers 56th

Oregon's offense vs. Indiana's defense

OREGON OFF STATS INDIANA DEF 8th Scoring 2nd 6th Yards 4th 3rd Passing (Eff) 11th 13th Rushing 3rd 10th Sacks 6th 10th Turnovers 8th

Oregon vs. Indiana score prediction

CFB Graphs projects Indiana as the winner of their second matchup against Oregon, with a win probability of 60.9 percent. Just has it was in their first meeting, it's tough to separate two teams as even as this. However, that first meeting was in friendly confines for Oregon and they still lost. Without home field advantage, the Hoosiers' edge only grows.

In the end, this may come down to a simple factor: Mendoza vs. Moore. Both QBs will be facing tough-as-nails defenses. Whoever copes best will advance.

Prediction: Indiana 28, Oregon 22

More College Football Playoff news and analysis: