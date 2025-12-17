Predicting the star college football players who will hit the transfer portal

There’s no such thing as an offseason in college football with the transfer portal. College football is a year-round news cycle with players fed up with their current teams or simply chasing a lucrative bag via NIL money with the continued growth of the transfer portal. Before the winter window has even opened up yet and there’s already quite a few big names that have decided they want to play elsewhere in 2026.

But going into the transfer portal doesn’t necessarily mean you’re going to land at the team you want or end up leaving at all. As the portal continues to pile up, here’s a look at where the top stars in college football that have already declared for the portal, could potentially end up.

Notable college football players already in the portal

The transfer portal is already filling up with several notable QBs from Power 4 teams looking for new homes:

DJ Lagway, Florida : Lagway was supposed to be the next great quarterback at Florida, but after two seasons and a coaching change, Lagway is looking for a new home.

: Lagway was supposed to be the next great quarterback at Florida, but after two seasons and a coaching change, Lagway is looking for a new home. Dylan Raiola, Nebraska : Raiola has been committed to Nebraska for most of his career, but following a season-ending injury, could be looking for a new home this winter.

: Raiola has been committed to Nebraska for most of his career, but following a season-ending injury, could be looking for a new home this winter. Sam Leavitt, Arizona State : Despite leading the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff in 2024, Leavitt is planning on leaving ASU.

: Despite leading the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff in 2024, Leavitt is planning on leaving ASU. Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati : Sorsby had a breakout season in 2025 with Cincinnati, helping them even get ranked in the CFP. Unfortunately, their CFP bid came up short and now he’s headed for a new team.

: Sorsby had a breakout season in 2025 with Cincinnati, helping them even get ranked in the CFP. Unfortunately, their CFP bid came up short and now he’s headed for a new team. Zane Flores, Oklahoma State: With Eric Morris taking over at Oklahoma State, it’s no surprise Flores is headed for the portal. He should have three years of eligibility left with a medical and regular redshirt in two of his three seasons in Stillwater.

Predicting the next quarterbacks to hit the transfer portal

Bryce Underwood, Michigan

It could get dicey for Underwood to leave Michigan after he signed a multi-year deal. That said, with a new coach in Ann Arbor, it’s not irrational to think Underwood will be looking for a new team. Michigan hasn’t had a 3,000-yard passer since 2019 with Shea Patterson. With Sherrone Moore’s scheme, it was unlikely Underwood was going to break that streak. Underwood needs a coach and system that’s built for passing.

If the Wolverines land a coach with a strong offensive acumen, that could sway Underwood to return to Ann Arbor. That said, all signs are pointing toward the former five-star quarterback looking for a new team.

Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

Despite a College Football Playoff journey ahead of him, Trinidad Chambliss is currently fighting the NCAA for a waiver to return a super senior season. If he does, he could very well hit the transfer portal for a coach that could use him the way Lane Kiffin did. Kiffin turned Chambliss, a Ferris State quarterback, into a starting quarterback in the SEC. I’m not sure if Chambliss looks as good as he does without a coach like Kiffin.

If the NCAA does grant his waiver for another season, it would make a lot of sense for him to head to LSU. I’m not speculating where he’ll land, but if he does get one more season, I doubt he returns to Oxford.

Drew Mestemaker, North Texas

In his redshirt freshman season, Drew Mestemaker nearly led North Texas to the College Football Playoff. The Mean Green’s run helped Eric Morris land a Power 4 job at Oklahoma State so it would make sense he brings one of the top quarterbacks in college football with him. Mestemaker hasn’t officially declared for the portal, but it would be a shock if he didn’t and if he didn’t follow his coach as well.

Mestemaker finished with 4,129 yards – the most in college football this year – and 31 passing touchdowns, which is tied for second most in all of college football. He’s been, statistically, one of the best. He hasn’t quite garnered the attention of all the top schools, so this feels very much like John Mateer last year, where he’ll follow his coach to a bigger program.

Other non-QBs that are on the move ahead of transfer portal window

Boo Carter, Tennessee, DB

Boo Carter had a tumultuous end to his time in Knoxville where an injury turned to him getting booted off the team and now he’ll need a new home. Last offseason, Carter wanted to tap into his high school athleticism and wanted to play on both sides of the ball. That never materialized and now he’ll hope he can be a two-way star at his next stop.

Nick Marsh, Michigan State, WR

Nick Marsh might be a name you’ve heard of, but don’t feel bad if you haven’t. Michigan State has been miserable so there’s no need to know all their top players. With a coaching change means players on the move and Marsh is headed for another opportunity. He has just over 600 receiving yards this past season, but should have a bigger role with his new school.

Dylan Edwards, Kansas State, RB

Dylan Edwards missed most of this past season due to injury and that was apparent as Kansas State wasn’t quite the team they thought they would be. Edwards had just over 200 rushing yards on 34 attempts. He’ll be a name to watch that could land with a big program, despite not quite hitting his potential just yet.