Quiz: Can you guess what these college football bowl game aponsors actually do?

Bowl season is officially underway, and while it might not feel quite the same as it once did — what with teams opting out and the transfer portal, coaching carousel and NIL negotiations wreaking havoc on rosters — there's still plenty of college football fun to be had for those who know where to look. (And besides, what else are you going to have on TV while you work from your parents' living room on the day after Christmas?)

And as we all know, nothing screams bowl game quite like an indecipherably vague corporate sponsorship that feels like it changes every other year. This season's batch did not disappoint, with all sorts of company names popping up and begging the question: What do you actually do? That's what the following quiz sets out to answer. Think you're a true college football sicko, or someone with an unhealthy relationship to American capitalism? Let's find out.

Sponsor: 68 Ventures

Previously known as the GMAC, GoDaddy, Dollar General and LendingTree Bowl, 68 Ventures has sponsored the game in Mobile since 2023. In this year's edition, Delaware held off Louisiana for its first bowl win at the FBS level. But just what does 68 Ventures actually do?