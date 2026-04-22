SEC vs Big Ten: Which conference is producing the most elite NFL Draft talent?

This shift proves NIL and the portal have leveled the playing field for top teams, though the SEC's local recruiting still gives its lower-tier schools an edge.

It's safe to say that the Big Ten has wrested control of bragging rights on the gridiron away from the SEC in recent years — three consecutive national titles will do that. But while trophies typically get the last word, they're arguably not the best measurement of which conference actually has the best players on a yearly basis.

Which brings us to the 2026 NFL Draft, where 32 front offices around the league will render their own judgment on who they think is the best conference in the country. In a changing college landscape, which one has the edge when it comes to turning out pros? To find the answer to that question, we used the top 50 prospects in this year's class courtesy of the official FanSided big board — and unsettled some long-standing assumptions in the process.

How the Big Ten and SEC stack up in the 2026 NFL Draft

Penn State v Ohio State | Jason Mowry/GettyImages

In all, 14 of FanSided's top 50 prospects hail from Big Ten schools (or, more accurately in the NIL era, played at Big Ten schools last season). Even more impressively, six of those 14 rank in the top 10, highlighted by the top QB in the class, Indiana's Fernando Mendoza, and a quartet from Ohio State.

LB/EDGE Arvell Reese, Ohio State (No. 1 overall)

S Caleb Downs, Ohio State (No. 2)

LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State (No. 3)

QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana (No. 4)

WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State (No. 8)

WR Makai Lemon, USC (No. 10)

TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon (No. 14)

G Vega Ioane, Penn State (No. 15)

S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon (No. 18)

WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana (No. 20)

WR Denzel Boston, Washington (No. 24)

DT Kayden McDonald, Ohio State (No. 27)

G Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon (No. 30)

CB D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana (No. 44)

The SEC is the conference with the most representation in our top 50 overall, with 17 prospects making the cut. But there's a bit of a quality vs. quantity phenomenon going on, because the top-ranked SEC prospect ranks just No. 12 overall — and while the SEC has just six prospects in the top 25, the Big Ten has eight of the top 15.

CB Mansoor Delane, LSU (No. 12)

EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn (No. 16)

OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia (No. 17)

LB CJ Allen, Georgia (No. 21)

CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee (No. 23)

DT Caleb Banks, Florida (No. 25)

EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M (No. 29)

QB Ty Simpson, Alabama (No. 31)

WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M (No. 33)

CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina (No. 37)

WR Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee (No. 38)

OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama (No. 42)

G Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M (No. 45)

DT Christen Miller, Georgia (No. 46)

EDGE Zion Young, Missouri (No. 47)

CB Colton Hood, Tennessee (No. 48)

EDGE R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma (No. 49)

It's clear that a disproportionate amount of the best players in this class come from the Big Ten. But it's also true, especially as you get lower in the top 50, that the depth of talent in the SEC gives that conference a higher floor. None of which should be surprising to anyone who's followed college football over the last few years.

Has the Big Ten fully caught up to the SEC when it comes to football talent?

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana | CFP/GettyImages

That the top of the Big Ten has caught up to, or arguably even surpassed, the SEC is hardly news at this point. Whereas Big Ten champs used to struggle to stay on the field with southern teams earlier in the 21st century, the increasingly national nature of recruiting as well as the impact NIL and the portal have had on roster fluidity has helped level the playing field. If you've got money and you can coach, that's enough to overcome institutional disadvantages — no one who watched Indiana blast Alabama in the Rose Bowl would've been able to guess which of those programs was the traditional power.

But while the gap has closed at the top, it appears to persist toward the bottom. I'm certainly not going to argue that teams like Auburn, South Carolina and even Mississippi State were good in 2025, but they were better than their counterparts in the Big Ten like Purdue, Maryland, Michigan State and Wisconsin. At the very least, the former were not-infrequently competitive against the top of their conference, and they also boasted substantially more pro-level talent — Auburn is going to put players like Keldric Faulk, Connor Lew and Jeremiah Wright, while South Carolina has potential top-10 picks in QB LaNorris Sellers and EDGE Dylan Stewart.

You won't find really anyone from the bottom of the Big Ten hearing their names called on the first two days of the NFL Draft, and that's where the big difference lies at this point. In 2026, talent is much more evenly dispersed. But the bottom-feeders still rely on local recruiting and talent bases, and that helps the South stay one step ahead.

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