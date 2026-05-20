Secret Weapons: The most underrated player for each team in the top 25 college football rankings

College football will not be lacking for star power in 2026. There's a reason why NFL teams are already positioning themselves to try and tank in preparation for the 2027 draft: From Arch Manning and a star-studded quarterback class to generational talents like receiver Jeremiah Smith and edge rusher Dylan Stewart, this is the most proven production returning to campus we've seen in some time.

But if the recent history of this lovably chaotic sport has taught us anything, it's that national titles can be won and lost in January by the players you least expect in May. (Did anyone know the name Trinidad Chambliss at this time last year?) So, with that in mind, we wanted to go through FanSided's post-spring top 25 and identify the most underrated talent on each team — the guys who might not be household names yet but will be in a few months' time.

No. 25 Louisville: S Koen Entringer

Iowa v UCLA | Ric Tapia/GettyImages

Offense grabs the headlines under Jeff Brohm, but defense was the driving force behind a nine-win season for Louisville last year. And with uncertainty around the QB position entering 2026, defense will likely determine just how seriously the Cardinals contend for the ACC title. Which is why Entringer looms so large: The cream of Louisville's transfer crop, he was rock-solid on the back end for a typically stingy Iowa secondary in 2025, a team captain who racked up 73 total tackles — including nine in a near-upset of Oregon. He's not flashy, but he makes sure everyone is where they're supposed to be and helps shut off big plays.

No. 24 Clemson: RB Chris Johnson Jr.

The quarterback question — namely, whether Christopher Vizzina can step into Cade Klubnik's shoes — will determined how far Clemson's offense will go in 2026. But don't sleep on Johnson, a rare portal addition for Dabo Swinney and Co. He won't be the bellcow as long as former blue-chipper Gideon Davidson is healthy, but he's the ideal compliment, a true home-run hitter who averaged over seven yards per carry at SMU last year with nearly 200 yards as a receiver. The fact that he put up 99 total yards on the Tigers in a win at Death Valley in 2025 certainly didn't hurt his recruitment.

No. 23 Florida: EDGE Jayden Woods

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 04 Texas at Florida | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Pulling Woods, a top-100 recruit in the 2025 class, out of the portal and keeping him in Gainesville was one of the biggest wins of Jon Sumrall's first offseason at Florida. It's not every day that a true freshman holds his own on the line of scrimmage in the SEC, but Woods did just that, not only tallying 3.5 sacks but also being a real asset in run defense (and even snagging an interception). The tools are all there for him to be a future NFL player as he steps into a full-time role for the first time.

No. 22 Missouri: LB Robert Woodyard Jr.

Replacing a second-round NFL Draft pick is never easy. But Eli Drinkwitz may have come as close as humanly possible when he poached Woodyard Jr. out of the portal from conference rival Auburn. Granted, I don't blame you if you paid as little attention as possible to the Tigers last season, but defense was decidedly not the problem, and Woodyard Jr. was a force at off-ball linebacker with 67 total tackles and two sacks. I also thought about new slot receiver Cayden Lee here, as he was a perennially underappreciated piece of that vaunted Ole Miss passing attack under Lane Kiffin.

No. 21 Washington: WR Dezmen Roebuck

2025 Bucked Up LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk - Boise State v Washington | Kevin Terrell/GettyImages

QB Demond Williams is (somewhat controversially) back for another year in Seattle, but with his RB1 (Jonah Coleman) and WR1 (Denzel Boston) both off to the NFL, will he have enough help around him? The situation isn't as bleak as you might think, largely thanks to Roebuck, who finished second on the team behind Boston in every major receiving category — as a true freshman who didn't even arrive on campus until fall camp. The depth chart is now wide open in front of him, and he's got a year of experience under his belt. Can he well and truly break out?

No. 20 Utah: OT Cedric Jefferson

Even with Kyle Whittingham gone, you know Utah is going to want to play some smashmouth football. But that could be challenging considering that the Utes saw both of last year's starting tackles, Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu, go in the first round of the NFL Draft. Which makes Jefferson one of the most crucial transfers of this portal cycle: If he can make the jump from FCS Montana State — where he started all 16 games last season en route to a national title — Utah's offense should have what it needs with QB Devon Dampier and RB Wayshawn Parker.

No. 19 SMU: WR Jalen Hale

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 30 Alabama at Florida State | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

It's been quite the journey for Hale, who was a top-50 recruit in the 2023 class and saw meaningful playing time as a true freshman at Alabama before a serious injury wiped out his entire 2024 season and left him playing catch-up in 2025 as well. Now he's off to try and replace Jordan Hudson's production at SMU, under a coach in Rhett Lashlee who knows a thing or two about dynamic passing attacks (and great receivers). If he's finally right, the sky is the limit here, and there's plenty of opportunity for playing time on the outside for a legit ACC contender.

No. 18 Tennessee: DT Daevin Hobbs

With Joey Aguilar now no longer in the picture at quarterback, Tennessee is going to have to rely more on its defense to compete in the SEC this season. And they've got a good one on the interior in Hobbs, a true penetrator who notched three sacks and 30 total tackles despite missing five games due to a foot injury. Those are always scary for a big guy, and he's battled similar issues during spring ball. If he's healthy, though, he's a force to be reckoned with who should only get better in his fourth year on campus.

No. 17 BYU: S Faletau Satuala

2025 Edward Jones Big 12 Championship - BYU v Texas Tech | Ron Jenkins/GettyImages

Satuala isn't the same level of household name as linebackers Cade Uluave and Isaiah Glasker. Heck, he wasn't even a full-time starter for a nasty Cougars defense last year. But he was awfully impressive for a sophomore, playing in all 14 of BYU's games and showing up the most against top competition like Utah, Arizona and Iowa State. His coverage skills could use some work, but his ability to wreak havoc in the box is not in question; if he becomes a more well-rounded player in his first season as the leader of this secondary, look out.

No. 16 Penn State: TE Benjamin Brahmer

Really, you could take your pick among the many Iowa State transfers that Matt Campbell brought with him to Happy Valley this offseason. But while quarterback Rocco Becht will get plenty of attention, Brahmer deserves some love too — especially among a Penn State fan base that knows a thing or two about quality tight end play. Brahmer's numbers don't leap off the page, but his 37 catches for 446 yards last year were third on the Cyclones, and he's a heck of a blocker to boot. Whether you want him in-line or out wide, he can do just about anything.

No. 15 Michigan: WR Andrew Marsh

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 29 Ohio State at Michigan | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Okay, so you might not associate Michigan with top-tier receiver play. But while the raw numbers aren't overwhelming, what Marsh did last season was awfully impressive, leading the Wolverines in receiving as a true freshman — despite having a true freshman throwing him the ball in Bryce Underwood. With both players now in year two, the ceiling is the roof here; just look at 189 yards he put on Northwestern or the 138 against USC if you'd like proof. If Underwood takes a step forward, Marsh will be a huge reason why.

No. 14 USC: WR Tanook Hines

No, he wasn't one of the two USC receivers who got drafted this spring. But Hines balled out in his own right, finishing right behind Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane with 35 catches for 561 yards (a whopping 16.5 yards per catch). He also went nuclear in the bowl game after Lemon and Lane both opted out, in case there was any doubt about who the next man up for Lincoln Riley would be. Oh, and did I mention he did all that as a freshman? There's a lot of receiving production to make up for in L.A., and Hines seems ready for all of it.

No. 13 Ole Miss: OL Carius Curne

2024 LSU Archive | Bransen Phillips/LSU/GettyImages

If Ole Miss wants to recapture the magic from their 2025 Playoff run — and prevent Trinidad Chambliss from taking a beating — they're going to need to find a way to replace both starting tackles up front. That's where Curne comes in, a former four-star prospect in the 2024 class who flashed major upside while appearing in eight games for LSU last season. Physically, he has every tool in the toolbox, and the NFL is in his future if he can put it all together. The fact that he represents a small measure of revenge against Lan

No. 12 LSU: DT Stephiylan Green

Splashy transfers like Sam Leavitt and Jordan Seaton have earned all the headlines in Lane Kiffin's first offseason in Baton Rouge, but you could argue that the defensive tackle room is the most talented unit on this entire team. Kiffin already had plenty to work with, as multiple five-star freshmen join former five-star Dom McKinley. But he also snagged Green out of the portal from Clemson, a move that could pay off big-time if he's able to build on a sophomore season in which he notched 2.5 sacks while playing behind future pros in Peter Woods and DeMonte Capehart.

No. 11 Texas Tech: C Sheridan Wilson

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 01 Texas Tech at Kansas State | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Whoever starts at QB for the Red Raiders this fall is going to need to be kept upright, and that starts with Wilson, the best of Tech's three returning offensive linemen and quite possibly the best returning center in the country. This will be year three as a starter in Lubbock, and if all goes well he could find himself being selected on Day 2 of the NFL Draft next spring.

No. 10 Oklahoma: DT David Stone

Really, you could pretty much take your pick from what should be yet another excellent Brent Venables defense. I'll go with Stone, because few programs churn out quality interior linemen better right now. Taylor Wein's seven sacks in 2025 make him the heir apparent to NFL Draft pick Gracen Halton, but don't sleep on his running mate, a five-star prospect in the class of 2024 who looked good in part-time work as a true sophomore. His pedigree and this coaching staff suggest that there are very big things ahead.

No. 9 Alabama: WR Lotzeir Brooks

2025 College Football Playoff First Round Game - Alabama v Oklahoma | Stacy Revere/GettyImages

Are we sure that Ryan Coleman-Williams will be the best receiver in Tuscaloosa this season? I'm only asking because by the end of the year it sure seemed to be Brooks, an unheralded three-star true freshman, who was making a name for himself, with 79 yards and two scores in the Playoff win at Oklahoma. He now appears to be locked into the WR2 role opposite Coleman-Williams in what should be another potent Kalen DeBoer passing attack. And based on what he showed in his first taste of college football, there could be big things in store.

No. 8 Texas A&M: DT DJ Hicks

At 6-foot-3 and 295 pounds, Hicks can play all over the place up front in Mike Elko's defense, and more will be put on his plate with Albert Regis, Tyler Onyedim and Cashius Howell off to the NFL. He racked up three sacks and 26 total tackles last season, sturdy against the run while showing some surprising get-off as a pass rusher. Much more will be asked of him in 2026, and if he can maintain his level of play over significantly more snaps, the Aggies will have a star on their hands.

No. 7 Indiana: EDGE Tobi Osunsanmi

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 30 North Dakota at Kansas State | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Curt Cignetti crushed portal season yet again, but while everyone's focused on guys like Josh Hoover and Nick Marsh, I've got my eye on Osunsanmi, who likely wouldn't qualify as underappreciated had his 2025 season not been cut short by injury after just six games. He'd already racked up four sacks in that span, including a game-wrecking performance in the season opener against Iowa State. When Cignetti buys into a player, that's usually a good sign, and the fact that he prioritized Osunsanmi at such a critical position of need speaks volumes.

No. 6 Miami: DT Ahmad Moten Sr.

In a just world, Moten wouldn't be underrated in the slightest; he just racked up 4.5 sacks and 31 total tackles while manning the middle for a team that made it all the way to the national championship game, after all. But when you share a defensive front with two first-round edge rushers in Akheem Mesidor and Rueben Bain Jr., it's understandable that you might fly under the radar a bit. That won't be the case this season: With Mesidor and Bain Jr. gone, Moten is the elder statesman on this Miami defense. The bet here is he's up for the challenge.

No. 5 Georgia: DT Elijah Griffin

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 22 Charlotte at Georgia | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

It's hard enough to break into the rotation in the SEC as a true freshman, especially on the defensive line. But Griffin didn't just survive — he thrived, with a sack and 14 tackles in a part-time role behind Christen Miller. Perhaps we shouldn't have been surprised by one fo the best recruits in last year's class. Now Miller's off the NFL, and it's Griffin's turn to take the wheel. Look out below.

No. 4 Notre Dame: EDGE Boubacar Traore

Traore got rotational snaps as a redshirt freshman in 2024, and he was on his way to a breakout campaign with a team-leading 6.5 sacks in 2025 until an injury cut his season short in November. But he's back healthy now, and he should be one of the leaders of what might be the very best defense in the country this fall. He's also got positively freaky length and athleticism for a guy his size.

No. 3 Oregon: TE Jamari Johnson

College Football Playoff Semifinal - Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Oregon v Indiana | Todd Kirkland/GettyImages

No, you're not seeing things. Oregon really did just have a tight end taken in the first round of the draft. And yet, Kenyon Sadiq's departure is really just an opportunity for Johnson to step into the spotlight putting up 510 yards on nearly 16 yards per catch in his own right. He might be every bit the size/speed nightmare that Sadiq was, and he's an even better blocker. Don't be surprised if he makes it two in a row for the Ducks next spring.

No. 2 Texas: G Laurence Seymore

Trevor Goosby is the headliner for this Texas offensive line, but tackle wasn't really the problem for the Horns last year. Left guard was, which is why Steve Sarkisian went out and nabbed Seymore from Western Kentucky in the transfer portal. He earned all-conference honors last season, and his performance against LSU in particular bodes well for his ability to scale up to SEC competition. He's one of the lowest-wattage names on a star-studded offense, but that could change quickly if he rewards Sark's faith.

No. 1 Ohio State: LB Payton Pierce

Rutgers v Ohio State | Jason Mowry/GettyImages

When you're sharing a linebacker room with Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles, opportunities will be hard to come by. But even with limited run last season, Pierce showed real flashes, with 44 tackles to go with a pick and a forced fumble. Now he becomes a leader on a retooled Ohio State defense for whom the expectations have not been lowered (if they ever are).