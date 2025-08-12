The college football blue bloods debate begins and ends with these 8 teams

Every year, NCAA football fans brace for the annual blue bloods debate, and nobody stirs the pot quite like college football analyst Andy Staples. As a respected college football expert, Staples’ commentary reignites enthusiastic discussion about the sport’s most storied programs.

While Staples’ has his own ideas, the true eight blue bloods for many are as follows: Alabama, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas and USC. Those teams always headline this debate among fans and media members alike.

Pick Six Previews laid it out in their annual poll:

Can't believe it's mid-August and we are still doing the Blue Blood thing. Here are the results of our annual poll -- 175,000+ voters again this year



Spoiler: it's the same 8 teams every year



The blue blood debate in college football

Andy Staples’ voice carries weight in college football circles. His rankings and sharp analysis set off spirited reactions from fans and media alike.

Staples doesn’t shy away from tough calls, sometimes even leaving historically dominant programs like Nebraska off his blue blood list if they haven’t kept up recent success.

While others may not agree, it’s the stuff great debates are made of. These comments and analysis spark heated conversations online and across sports radio, keeping the blue blood debate at the center of football talk as we enter the new season.

Why the same teams continue to dominate this conversation

Alabama’s recent run of titles, Michigan’s return to the top and Ohio State’s relentless success show why these teams always make the cut. Notre Dame and USC bring unmatched history and national appeal. Oklahoma and Texas dominate both on the field and in recruiting battles, while Nebraska’s long-standing legacy keeps them in the conversation, though recent struggles raise questions about the program's current standing. Overall, these schools meet the highest standards, setting the bar for everyone else.

Being a blue blood isn’t just about the history books. It affects recruiting, TV deals and each fan bases passion. Kids grow up dreaming of wearing these logos, networks fight for their games and alumni fill stadiums no matter what the record. The debate itself keeps these brands top of mind and helps explain why new contenders find it hard to break into the conversation. Tradition, reputation, and results create a cycle that keeps these programs elite.

This debate reminds fans why Alabama, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas and USC are forever linked at the top of college football. These programs symbolize winning, tradition and the ongoing chase for greatness. A conversation that never gets old for real college football fans.