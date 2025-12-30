These 3 matchups will decide Indiana vs. Alabama at the Rose Bowl

After putting on a poor performance in the SEC title game and coming out flat against Oklahoma to start the College Football Playoff first round, Alabama woke up and showed fans why it belongs in the tournament.

Erasing a 17-point deficit in the first quarter, the Crimson Tide exploded for a 34-24 comeback victory to become the first team to ever win a CFP game on the road. As a result, they now have the privilege of facing the No. 1 team in the country in the quarterfinal — a situation Alabama is used to being on the other side of.

The Indiana Hoosiers are in unfamiliar territory and still have a lot to prove on the biggest stage. Beating Ohio State for the Big Ten title was a big step in that direction, but will they be able to fend off a CFP regular with all the momentum?

CFP quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl: At a glance

Matchup: No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 1 Indiana

Jan. 1, 2026, at 4 p.m. EST Where: The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California Records: Alabama (11-3), Indiana (13-0)

Indiana has a talented roster and a head coach that just can't seem to lose (Google it), but there are a few key factors that could see this 1 vs. 9 seed matchup turn into a massive upset.

Indiana vs. the bye week(s)

When the Hoosiers step on the field in Pasadena for their New Year's Day contest, it'll be the first time they will have taken meaningful snaps in 26 days. That's nearly an entire month off. Alabama is (relatively) fresh off a big win with half that amount of time away from the field.

Last year, each of the top four seeds in the bracket were eliminated by the challengers that emerged from the first round. The No. 1 overall seed, Oregon, was taken out by eventual champion Ohio State in the Rose Bowl, where the Hoosiers and Crimson Tide will do battle. Momentum is everything in a postseason tournament, and if Indiana has lost it, their unconventional success story may come to a premature end.

Ty Simpson vs. the Indiana defense

None of the quarterbacks who were Heisman Trophy finalists this season finished in the Top 10 for passing yards. Alabama's passer, Ty Simpson, threw for 3,500 yards flat, which is good for 5th in the FBS. The junior from Martin, Tennessee, was responsible for 30 total touchdowns and will prove to be a formidable foe for the Hoosier defense.

On the other hand, Indiana surrendered an average of just 10.85 points per game this year, the second-least in the country. Simpson will have his work cut out for him against a secondary that picked off opposing quarterbacks 17 times in 13 games. Ball security will be crucial for the Crimson Tide signal caller, as any possession lost could be the difference in the game.

Indiana's inexperience vs. Alabama's Rose Bowl legacy

The Hoosiers have rarely seen themselves in this position before. The last time the program won the Big Ten title, it shared the distinction with both Minnesota and Purdue in 1967. That same year, it earned the honor of representing the conference at the Rose Bowl, the last time it ever appeared in Pasadena. Indiana fell 14-3 to USC in that game and endured more than half a century of misery before now sitting atop the college football world.

We don't have to tell you that Alabama, on the other hand, is very familiar not only with the CFP (appearing in all but three tournaments) but also with the Rose Bowl. The Crimson Tide have a 5-1-1 all-time record in Pasadena, falling only to Michigan in 2023. The expectations will be high for both sides, but in such a high stakes environment, experience can make all the difference.

How this game flips

This is a historic matchup with Alabama participating in its eighth Rose Bowl all-time literally 100 years from its first appearance. Indiana hasn't been to Pasadena since 1967 let alone participated in a CFP quarterfinal. Experience will be key, and the Crimson Tide have a lot of it. That means coaching will rule the day. If Curt Cignetti keeps Fernando Mendoza cool and collected against a seasoned Alabama squad, Indiana will handle business as the top seed. If the opposite is true, expect the Tide to roll on the California coast.