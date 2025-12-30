These 3 matchups will decide Miami vs. Ohio State at the Cotton Bowl

Entering the College Football Playoff, Miami was one of the most controversial inclusions in the postseason tournament's history. After their stunning 10-3 victory over Texas A&M, the Hurricanes proved they belonged and now get their shot at taking down the defending champs.

On New Year's Eve, fans will get to witness a vintage matchup as Miami and Ohio State face off in the CFP quarterfinal at the Cotton Bowl. The last time the two programs met in a game of this magnitude was the 2002-03 national championship hosted at the Fiesta Bowl. The Buckeyes walked away (controversial) 31-24 victors. This time, we'll all be treated to a juicy and unexpected contest between classic blue-blood programs.

CFP quarterfinal at the Cotton Bowl: At a glance

Matchup: No. 10 Miami vs. No. 2 Ohio State

No. 10 Miami vs. No. 2 Ohio State When: Dec. 31, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 31, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Records: Miami (11-2), Ohio State (12-1)

The Hurricanes, with two losses to unranked opponents, did the virtually unthinkable and vanquished a Texas A&M team with a high-powered offense and stingy defense at Kyle Field. But the Buckeyes offer a much tougher task, and a few key factors may determine who advances to the semifinal.

Ohio State vs. the bye week(s)

When the Buckeyes and Hurricanes step on the field at AT&T Stadium on New Year's Eve, Ohio State will have had nearly a month off. Head coach Ryan Day of all people should know the kind of damage that amount of time can do to a program.

In last year's CFP, each of the top four seeds were eliminated in their respective quarterfinal match by the teams that advanced out of the first round. Ohio State, ironically, was one of those challengers that toppled then-No. 1 seed Oregon and opened the door for its national title run. Miami will need every advantage it can get, and momentum from the first round could be vital against the defending champs.

Julian Sayin vs. Miami's defense

Ohio State averaged 34.9 points per game this season, good for 18th in the nation. Quarterback Julian Sayin, a Heisman Trophy finalist, was rather efficient with a 78.4 completion percentage and just six interceptions. He'll have to navigate a formidable Hurricanes defense that cannot be overlooked.

Miami gave up an average of 13.83 points per game this season and intercepted 12 passes, nearly one each game. Getting Sayin to commit a mistake will be key to upsetting the dominant Buckeyes. Day should be focusing on ball security in practice leading up to the quarterfinal as the turnover margin may be the X factor in deciding a winner.

Carson Beck vs. the Ohio State secondary

On the other side of the field, Miami QB Carson Beck will need to be flawless against an even more daunting opposition. Ohio State's defense has given up a mere average of 8.15 points per game this year, the best in the country. That can be credited to its elite pass rush which has forced every opponent to punt more than it has found the endzone.

Beck has thrown 10 interceptions this year but to his relief the Buckeyes have only picked off 8 passes of their own all year so far. If he can navigate the onslaught he's walking into and keep his composure under that pressure, he'll be set up to succeed. However, the sheer amount of defensive layers the Buckeyes have developed could prove to be too robust to pierce.

How this game flips

The Hurricanes managed to pull off one upset with its suffocating defense down in the heart of Texas. It'll need more of the same and then some to repeat that feat against the defending champs. Sayin is inexperienced on this stage despite his efficiency and that showed in the Big Ten title game. If he turns the ball over more than once, Miami is primed to keep proving the doubters wrong. But if the Buckeyes are smothering Beck in the backfield, there will be no final upset to close out 2025.