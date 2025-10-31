As we head into Week 10 of the 2025-26 college football season, there are already a considerable amount of high-profile head coaching openings. Heads rolled early and there could be more by season's end.

When the coaching carousel gets rolling, it's hard to stop. There may be some programs out there with itchy trigger fingers that could decide to move on from theirs just to alleviate pressure from the fan base.

With openings like Penn State, LSU and Florida already open and some programs locking up that coaches that have been linked to those jobs (Nebraska and Matt Rhule), the quality of available options isn't as high as it may seem. It may be best for some schools to tough it out one more year and give their coaches a final "prove it" opportunity.

CFB hot seat coaches that should be given one more chance

Mike Norvell - Florida State

Sure, Florida State still hasn't been to the College Football Playoff since Norvell was hired in 2020. But he has delivered an ACC title (2023) and two 10+ win seasons. That could be considered a low bar for a program like Florida State but consider he's the first coach since Jimbo Fisher in 2016 to do that.

The 2025 season is already a wash with four losses but the Seminoles have to ask themselves, who else is out there that will want to take your job over Penn State, LSU and Florida? Norvell at least has evidence to point to that he can coach a winning team and if given another chance he could rebound in Tallahassee instead of elsewhere.

Lincoln Riley - USC

USC fans are an antsy bunch. Lincoln Riley arrived in Los Angeles and got off to a hot start, appearing in the Pac-12 championship game and a New Year's Six bowl. Over the last two seasons, even with Caleb Williams, the Trojans struggled to find consistency on the gridiron and they're back in the same boat this year.

Granted, the program's jump to the Big Ten has impacted things considerably, but despite their name recognition, they are another destination that may not compete as well with the already open positions. That would leave USC looking at résumés from guys like Brian Kelly, especially if prime candidates like Lane Kiffin decide to stay home. He may be on his last legs as a Trojan but Riley should get one more year to turn things around or get the heck out.

Luke Fickell - Wisconsin

This one is a little bit harder to defend. Wisconsin is only in year three with Fickell at the helm but they have been some pretty rough years. His combined 14-15 record to date is unimpressive but with the coaching cycle getting an early start, the Badgers are going to have to gamble on an unknown commodity if they are just that done with Fickell.

The one thing Fickell can point to is his first year at the helm when he almost won Wisconsin the Big Ten West title. There could still be another spark like that left in his tenure but will the recruiting be there? It could arguably get worse if he's fired as the team would likely lose any recruits it already has and have to rely on the transfer portal to rebuild. That would likely be ineffective unless it can land a bigger name than anyone anticipates. Badgers fans may want to just suck it up one more season with Fickell.