These under-the-radar stars could be bargains as transfer portal costs skyrocket

The transfer portal is officially open, and just like in every other market, there’s inflation at play. If you want to land the big names that decided they wanted to find a new school, it’s going to cost you and probably more than you were thinking. Per On3's estimated price ranges, quarterbacks could cost anywhere from $750K to $4 million, while the cheapest position, defensive back, still runs $300K to $850K. And even that might be an understatement: Arguably the top QB available in this year's portal, former Cincinnati signal-caller Brendan Sorsby, might earn as much as $5 million next season.

It's truly the Wild West out there. But take heart, all you college GMs: Not every player is going to warrant a massive payday. Most, in fact, are going to fly under the radar a bit, with only the high-end players demanding a check in the millions. Here’s a look at some of the names that teams could get a bargain deal on as another transfer cycle is set to reshuffle college football’s top talent.

RB Caleb Hawkins, North Texas

North Texas v Rice | Kevin M. Cox/GettyImages

According to On3, as a running back, Hawkins could get anywhere from $350k to $1 million in NIL money with his new program. He’s worth the high end of that range, and regardless, he could end up being a bargain. He rushed for 1,434 yards and 25 touchdowns this season with the Mean Green as one of the very best backs in the sport. Wherever he lands, he better not focus on the money or he’ll end up like Mahki Hughes.

QB Deuce Knight, Auburn Tigers

Mercer v Auburn | Brandon Sumrall/GettyImages

Deuce Knight didn’t play a lot this year at Auburn, but he showed why the Tigers should have turned to him over Jackson Arnold earlier — and why Ashton Daniels shouldn’t have been in contention for the starting job over him. He went nuclear in his first start against Mercer, accounting for six total touchdowns in the win. He could land at a school like Tennessee (he briefly spent part of his high school career in Nashville) or possibly even Ole Miss (he’s originally from Mississippi). He could very well have a breakout 2026 season, as the former five-star gets lost in the shuffle of big names at the position.

WR Chase Hendricks, Ohio Bobcats

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 23 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl UNLV vs Ohio | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

You probably haven’t heard of him, but Chase Hendricks ranked top 15 in the country in receiving yards this year. He had a breakout 2025 season, totaling 1,037 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s going to be a bargain for whoever lands him, and they’re getting a certified playmaker in the process. He had six games with over 100 receiving yards and even wound up with three catches for 76 yards and a touchdown against Ohio State at the beginning of the season.

RB Cam Cook, Jacksonville State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 20 Murray State at Jacksonville State | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

If you haven’t heard of Cam Cook yet, you will next season. Cook led all FBS running backs with over 1,600 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns for the Gamecocks this year, and he has Power 4 experience after starting his career with TCU. He’ll certainly land with a P4 team this time around, and wherever he goes, he won’t just be an elite talent — he’ll be affordable, too.

EDGE Jayden Woods, Florida

Florida State v Florida | Megan Briggs/GettyImages

Though he hasn’t officially entered yet, Jayden Woods is set to be one of many Florida Gators to hit the transfer portal following the departure of Billy Napier. If he does, not only should he be highly sought after, but he could wind up a true steal. Woods was one of the best pass rushers on the team this past season, recording 27 tackles and 3.5 sacks as a true freshman. It’s hard to think that he doesn’t end up being a big pickup wherever he lands.