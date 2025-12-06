Western Michigan’s MAC title would’ve made my father proud, so I’ll hype it for him

My dad was the first member of his family to attend college. His performance was about what you'd expect – a C average, plus some substances he probably should've left on the table. His son would make the same mistakes a few decades later.

The facts I focus on – my truth, mind you – is that there is no Mark Jr. without Mark Sr. So, in that sense, Western Michigan and Kalamazoo plays a pretty major role in the person he turned out to be, the decisions he made, and eventually my role in this Saturday afternoon's coverage of a Broncos victory over the Miami RedHawks for the MAC title.

What a WMU football conference title means to Kalamazoo

I am not in Kalamazoo right now, but I was about a decade ago. My mom wanted to show us (my brother and I) where my dad came of age, and the mistakes he made along the way. There were some bars, failed fraternity rushes and bad grades. My memory is horrible, but this I can remember like the back of my hand.

For Kalamazoo, a small college town that has gained relevance because of its hockey team of late – the Broncos are ranked seventh nationally as of this writing and won its first NCAA title just last year – a MAC title isn't going to move the needle.

THE KINGS OF THE MAC!!

WESTERN MICHIGAN!!!

GO CRAZY KALAMAZOO!! pic.twitter.com/8At5fFHLc1 — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) December 6, 2025

But it's certainly noticeable. WMU ran for nearly 300 yards on the ground thanks to 193 rushing yards from Jalen Buckley on just 19 carries. That was good for a 10.2 average, and two touchdowns. The Old Goat bar, I can assure you, is packed. Located on West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo, The Old Goat gives fans the chance to watch the game and find some distractions along the way.

Western Michigan reminds me of my dad

My dad grew up rooting for Michigan, and thus I repeated that trend. I ended up going to Pitt, and signed up for a lifetime of misery, but I'll never forget my roots. Without Western (and their tolerance for what can only be described as poor academics), our family wouldn't have survived.

My dad died in 2003. He had a full-time job at the time in a paper mill, along with life insurance. All of that was achieved, in part, because he had a college degree. And he got that degree from just about the only college he could afford and understood his potential.

I was 10 when my dad passed away. It was a car accident. I didn't know how to react – really, no one did. We moved north to New Jersey shortly thereafter, and my real life began.

My connection to Michigan is vague, but still exists

In a recent piece by The Athletic, I read about Yoopers, and how they feel split between Michigan and Wisconsin. I can relate to that, but in a whole different way. Until I was 10, we drove to Michigan just about every other year. We met with my aunts, grandparents and cousins.

Since Mark Sr. passed, we've only been a few times over, and that was due to funerals or major life events. They are a family that exists, but only in theory. I love them but rarely hear their voices. My aunt and uncle attended my wedding reception, which was appreciated more than they know. My little brother, who has done a far better job of keeping up, claims that some of them have Lions season tickets. You bet I'm interested.

Most of these discrepencies and miscommunications are my fault, admittedly.

So when Western Michigan is in the news, I take notice. Typically, it's for hockey or a rare MAC victory. But today, it's a football title, and a likely high-profile bowl appearance as a result. They have the national spotlight, even if only for a few hours. You can bet Mark Sr. is watching, wherever he may be.

Western Michigan will always make me think of my dad in that time of his life. He didn't know who he'd become, but he did so much in a short time span. Our family carries Mark Sr.'s memory for him.