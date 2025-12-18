What to know about the Xbox Bowl in 5 minutes

The inaugural Xbox Bowl features a matchup between the Missouri State Bears and the Arkansas State Red Wolves. Here's everything you need to know about the exceedingly short history of the bowl, the teams, how to watch and more...all in under five minutes.

What is the Xbox Bowl?

Never heard of the Xbox Bowl? Don't worry, you're not crazy. It didn't exist before Dec. 4, 2025.

Replaced the Bahamas Bowl

Founded in 2025 by ESPN Events, which operates 17 other bowls

Sponsored by Xbox

Will feature Conference USA and Sun Belt tie-ins

Is the first new bowl game since the Fenway Bowl in 2022

When and where is the Xbox Bowl is played?

Most bowl games are played at football stadiums. The Xbox Bowl is different with a scaled down, intimate viewing experience for fans at the Cowboys' practice facility: The Ford Center, a 12,000-seat stadium that regularly hosts varsity high school showcase games.

Date: Dec. 18, 2025 (More bowl games on tap)

Kickoff time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX

Weather factor: None, the Ford Center is a dome

Who is playing this year?

The Missouri State Bears and the Arkansas State Red Wolves will break in the newest bowl.

Missouri State:

Head coach: Nick Petrino (Interim*)

Nick Petrino (Interim*) Record: 7-5 (5-3)

7-5 (5-3) Conference: Conference USA

Conference USA Last bowl win: Never

Never Defining trait: First year in FBS

* Third-year head coach Ryan Beard was hired by Coastal Carolina

Arkansas State:

Head coach: Butch Jones (5th year)

Butch Jones (5th year) Record: 6-6 (5-3)

6-6 (5-3) Conference: Sun Belt

Sun Belt Last bowl win: 2024 68 Ventures Bowl

2024 68 Ventures Bowl Defining trait: One of four teams since 2000 with three back-to-back-to-back one-point victories.

This is the fourth time these programs have met with A-State leading the series, 3-1. It won't be the last as the two sides have a home-and-home series scheduled for 2027 and 2028.

Why the Xbox game is worth watching

There's a novelty to the first ever edition of a bowl game. What kind of stunts will Xbox bring to the table? We'll have to watch to find out.

Make it a streak : Arkansas State has only won two bowl games in a row once in history: 2012-2013. They have the chance to do something special.

: Arkansas State has only won two bowl games in a row once in history: 2012-2013. They have the chance to do something special. What like it's hard? Missouri State just came up from FCS and exceeded all expectations — so much so their head coach got poached immediately. Winning their first ever bowl in their first year in FBS would be a perfect way to cap the season.

Missouri State just came up from FCS and exceeded all expectations — so much so their head coach got poached immediately. Winning their first ever bowl in their first year in FBS would be a perfect way to cap the season. Stat Watch: Missouri State's Jacob Clark was arguably the best quarterback in CUSA this year. He needs 105 passing yards and 97 yards of total offense to reach 3,000 in each measure.

History and fun facts

There's literally no history here but there may be fun: Xbox promised fans "fun, Xbox-themed moments and in-venue activations designed specifically for the bowl," whatever that means.

Maybe the winning coach will get a Gatorade bath of game disks? Controllers or consoles would bruise too much.

With just 12,000 seats the Ford Center has the lowest capacity of any bowl venue this year, with even fewer seats than the Hawai'i Bowl's 15,000.

How to watch

The bottom line

The Xbox Bowl is brand new, bringing a potentially fresh take in an era when bowls are pulling out all the stops to entertain. Missouri State's FCS-to-FBS transition is a compelling story while Butch Jones has a chance to leave his mark on Arkansas State's football lore.