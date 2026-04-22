Why Alabama gave Kalen DeBoer a massive contract extension and new buyout

The move provides stability during SEC coaching shifts. By locking DeBoer in, Alabama avoids a messy search in an era of massive, buyout-protected contracts.

His exit buyout jumps to $10M through 2027 to prevent poaching by other high-profile programs. If fired without cause, Alabama would owe a staggering $67.5M.

Alabama's Kalen DeBoer signed a seven-year, $92.75M extension. The deal focuses on raising his buyout to leave rather than the cost to fire him.

Kalen DeBoer was already a rich man, but he was a rich man without job security. Now the Alabama head coach has both. For reasons that exist but don't entirely make sense, the Crimson Tide finalized a seven-year contract extension for DeBoer, paying him $12.5 million per year. That's a $2 million pay bump.

Why the new deal? Well, Alabama is a rich program and they also want security — the kind that stops a head coach from jumping ship.

Kalen DeBoer contract details change buyout calculations for Alabama head coach to leave

DeBoer's original contract paid him $10 million to start with an escalator rising to $11.75 million by the final year of his deal in 2031. The new deal runs through 2032, making it more of a contract restructuring than a true add-on extension. The head coach gets a $2 million raise to his base salary and should continue to see an extra $250,000 tacked on each year. That adds up to a cool $92 million. That's plenty of incentive for DeBoer to sign the new deal.

Alabama's incentive for even offering the extension and raise is simple: Buyouts numbers. Note: We're not talking about the buyout the Tide would need to pay to fire DeBoer. This is the money DeBoer would owe Alabama if he left for a new job.

Kalen Deboer buyout penalty for leaving

Term Original Buyout New Buyout Through Jan. 31, 2025 $5 million -- Through Jan. 31, 2026 $4 million -- Through Jan. 31, 2027 $3 million $10 million Through Jan. 31, 2028 $0 $8 million Through Jan. 31, 2029 $0 $6 million Through Jan. 31, 2033 $0 $0

The reason Alabama got this done right now becomes immediately clear. DeBoer was a rumored target for big-name programs like Michigan and Penn State during their coaching searches. Before Jan. 31, it would have cost just $4 million for the head coach to pack his bags and go elsewhere. This year and through Jan. 31 of next year, it would have cost just $3 million. And after Jan. 31, 2027, he could leave for nothing.

So while the majority of the contract talk over the last two years has centered around what it would cost to fire DeBoer, Greg Byrne and company were stressing something else this year. Yeah, DeBoer hasn't completely lived up to expectations, but he still got Bama to the College Football Playoff. Michigan and Penn State were good examples of how hard it is to find an upgrade at all. Nick Sabans don't grow on trees. Better to deal with the devil you know than the devil you don't.

The new terms also cover Alabama's bases for the next couple of years of coaching carousel madness. Lincoln Riley is entering make-or-break seasons at USC. His athletic director, Jen Cohen, hired DeBoer at Washington.

What about the cost to fire DeBoer? That's still a hefty price

Kalen DeBoer buyout penalty to fire the head coach

These are the buyouts Alabama would have to pay if they fired DeBoer without cause, per Nick Kelly of AL.com

Year* Projected buyout 2027 $67.5 million 2028 $56.25 million 2029 $45 million 2030 $33.75 million 2031 $22.5 million 2032 $11.25 million

*Years begin Feb. 1

By giving DeBoer a $2 million raise, Alabama is essentially on the hook for $2 million more buyout dollars for each year of the contract. The standard college football buyout covers 90% of the remaining salary.

Suffice it to say, if Alabama wants to fire DeBoer, they're going to have to pay a pretty penny. But they were already on the hook for almost as much under the original deal. The big difference now is when their "out" arrives. By the end of the 2029 season under the original deal, they would have been able to make a change for less than $20 million. Now, they won't reach that threshold until the close of the 2031 season.

Why fans are skeptical of Kalen DeBoer's new contract

The initial reaction by a lot of fans to DeBoer's extension was simple: But why? The Alabama head coach is 20-8 in two years with the Tide, including a CFP appearance. He even won a CFP game. However, there have been a lot of bumps along the way. A Week 1 loss to Florida State as a 13.5-point favorite was unacceptable. A second-straight loss to Oklahoma team was frustrating. Moreover, Alabama hasn't passed the eye test with flying colors thanks to an uninspiring offense and a defense not capable of making up for it.

The biggest issue is that DeBoer is being graded against the impossible standard of Nick Saban. Fans expect championships and the jury is very much still out on whether DeBoer can deliver one to Tuscaloosa. Until he does that, there will be skepticism about making him one of the highest paid coaches in college football.

Complete Kalen DeBoer contract details

Here are the complete details of DeBoer's contract, assuming the structure of his new deal

Year Salary 2026 $12.5 million 2027 $12.75 million* 2028 $13 million* 2029 $13.25 million* 2030 $13.5 million* 2031 $13.75 million* 2032 $14 million* Total ~$92.75 million

*Includes $250,000 yearly escalator from original contract structure

Kalen DeBoer contract incentives

SEC Championship Game appearance: $75,000

SEC Championship Game win: $125,000

College Football Playoff appearance: $150,000

College Football Playoff quarterfinal appearance: $250,000

College Football Playoff semifinal appearance: $400,000

College Football Playoff championship game appearance: $600,000

College Football Playoff national championship win: $875,000

SEC Coach of the Year: $25,000

National Coach of the Year: $50,000

Top-half SEC graduation rate: $50,000

Top-4 SEC graduation rate: $100,000

Updated Alabama assistant coach and staffer contracts

Here is an updated look at Alabama's assistant coach contract chart. Kane Wommack far and away the highest-paid, with Freddie Roach the second-highest paid. Four coaches' contracts expire after the 2026 season. pic.twitter.com/wuY9IBeGp0 — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) April 22, 2026

More college football news and analysis: