Why Trinidad Chambliss needs a full Lane Kiffin disconnect to realize NFL dreams

Trinidad Chambliss wowed all of college football with his antics against Georgia. He was seemingly impossible to contain and carried Ole Miss past the Bulldogs to reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. With his quarterfinals magic came an influx of hype on his NFL Draft stock.

As good as he may be, we need to pump the brakes on deeming him the third-best quarterback in this upcoming class. He’s good, but he hasn’t really proven anything yet and truthfully, he could benefit more from another year of school in another system to prove just how good of a quarterback he can be.

Not saying that Chambliss is a system quarterback, but if he can succeed outside of a Charlie Weis Jr. and Lane Kiffin built system, that will wonders to his NFL Draft stock over his ability to create in the backfield sporadically.

Why “Lane Kiffin’s offense” could be holding Trinidad Chambliss back

The most important trait for an NFL prospect, especially a quarterback, is experience. On talent alone, Anthony Richardson was able to get drafted inside the top 5. But his experience proved he wasn’t worth a first round pick and was far more of a developmental project than we originally saw. Chambliss could have that same problem.

To me, he feels like a younger version of Kyler Murray, which at his best is really good, but also has a ceiling. Chambliss isn’t the type of quarterback that can punish teams as a pocket passer, so if teams contain him and take away his ability to move all around the backfield to make a play, that’s where his limits will be hit.

That’s why needs another year, probably in a pro-style system at that, to see just how good he can be playing in a system similar to what he’d see in the NFL. This is obviously all contingent on him actually being granted another year by the NCAA. If he doesn’t, then he’d have no choice but to take the gamble in the NFL.

Experience is key for Trinidad Chambliss, even after a miracle College Football Playoff run

To some people, it might not make sense why Chambliss needs more experience. In one year, he went from Division II national champion to almost leading Ole Miss to a national championship in FBS. But that’s precisely why he needs more experience. He’s played most of his collegiate career in Division II and most non-FBS quarterbacks just don’t translate well to the NFL.

One year of FBS football just isn’t enough of a sample size to say he’s going to have a fulfilling NFL career as a quarterback. Look at all the quarterbacks that have played in the FBS and fizzled out. It’s hard to make it as a quarterback in the NFL, which is why collecting that NIL money for another season before declaring for the draft is his best move.

Chambliss didn’t even start this season, which is more reason why he should come back to college if he has the opportunity. One year of FBS just isn’t enough in my opinion and playing in Kiffin’s system just isn’t the best system to evaluate him in. Look at the quarterbacks Kiffin has turned out at Ole Miss.

Matt Corral wasn’t much of anything and Jaxson Dart has a lot of potential, but hasn’t had enough time to show just how good of an NFL career he’ll have. For now, the New York Giants seem to like him. That said, Kiffin is 0-1 right now, which isn’t exactly good odds for Chambliss.

I don’t know what system Chambliss needs best to truly evaluate him as an NFL prospect, but I do know another season of college football will be paramount for his development. If he does go pro, it could be what keeps him from reaching his full potential.