Why this NFL comparison could hold Trinidad Chambliss's draft stock hostage

If Ole MIss' Trinidad Chambliss had burst onto the scene Week 1 rather than backing up Austin Simmons, he’d undoubtedly be in the conversation as one of the top quarterbacks in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. But his late surge, and his anonymity at Division II Ferris State prior to 2025, caused him to linger in the shadows of the likes of Fernando Mendoza, Dante Moore and Ty Simpson.

After Thursday nighty's mastery against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, though, the buzz around his draft stock is skyrocketing. That said: Is he truly ready for the NFL stage after carving up Kirby Smart's defense to keep Ole Miss’s miracle season alive?

It's easy to turn on the tape, watch Chambliss sling the ball all over the place and dream big. He creates in the backfield, extending plays 10-plus yards behind the line of scrimmage; he’s quick enough to out run just about anybody on the field; and he has the arm talent to put the ball downfield after essentially tiring out the pass rush.

Of course, you could also say that about a certain current pro quarterback as well, one who just so happens to illustrate the risks inherent in Chambliss' jump to the pros.

Why a Kyler Murray comparison is a blessing and a curse for Trinidad Chambliss

Chambliss is listed at just 6-foot-1, and even that might be generous. Whatever the exact number, he's well under the NFL average at his position — which hovers around 6-foot-3. He’s also a player who, like Murray, could fizzle out fairly quickly once teams figure out how to contain him in the pocket.

Short quarterbacks have a spot in the NFL – the right ones, anyway – but most of them aren’t in the same tier as the elite names constantly getting talked about in MVP races: Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, etc. I’m not saying Chambliss is a carbon copy of Murray, but with a similar build and a similar play style, it’s fair to think that could ultimately keep him from rising up mock drafts if he declares for the NFL Draft after this season.

When Murray is healthy, he’s dangerous. In his first three seasons, and then again last year, he passed for at least 3,700 passing yards and at least 20 touchdowns. That said, he hasn’t been that destructive of a runner. It’s hard to truly evaluate because he’s been injured for much of his NFL career, but he just hasn’t been as impactful with his legs as he was in college, while his physical limitations have held him back from growing in the pocket.

Is Trinidad Chambliss worth the risk if he declares for NFL Draft?

The other reason Chambliss is a gamble is because he’s a Division II transfer. He starred at Ferris State previously, leading them to two national championships before landing in Oxford. It’s hard to say that after one season, Chambliss should be one of the first quarterbacks taken after Moore and Mendoza.

Only two non-FBS quarterbacks, Carson Wentz and Trey Lance, have been taken in the first round since Joe Flacco back in 2008. Of that group, Flacco is the only one to really have a solid enough career. Now, yes, Chambliss technically isn’t a non-FBS quarterback anymore, but he spent most of his career outside of Division I.

Two things can be true: Chambliss can be an elite college quarterback while not being NFL ready right now. The best thing for him is to play another full year of college football (if he’s granted another season of eligibility). If not, teams like the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and even Murray's own Arizona Cardinals could be taking unnecessary gambles hoping for his collegiate magic to transfer to the NFL.

Chambliss is talented, and the way he carved up Georgia on Thursday night proved there’s plenty of potential there. But players like DJ Lagway and LaNorris Sellers possess talent as well, and aren’t in the top tier of college quarterbacks right now. Chambliss could ultimately have a solid NFL career, but it feels like he’s closer to Murray’s trajectory than not.