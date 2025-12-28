NFL Mock Draft 2026: Updated draft order and projected Top 10 picks after Week 17

Just like we all expected, the Kansas City Chiefs are driving straight toward a Top 10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft... Of course, almost no one saw that coming for the reigning AFC champions, but here we are, and it's just one of the curiosities of the draft in several months. There are the normal bottom-feeders most foresaw having early eyes for the offseason with free agency and the NFL Draft alike, but teams like the Chiefs bottoming out while others such as the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints finishing strong throws a wrench into what we initially would've projected in an NFL Mock Draft.

Wins in Week 17 for the Browns and Saints didn't move them outside the Top 10, but it did push them down a bit further. And the Miami Dolphins also fell out of the Top 10 picks as well, but did so while Quinn Ewers is catching some eyes as a potential option for 2026 at quarterback. That and so much more is already in consideration for the draft. But for now, let's take a look at where we stand with the draft order before diving quickly into a mock draft for the 10 initial picks in April's proceedings.

Updated 2026 NFL Draft order after Week 17

Las Vegas Raiders (2-14) New York Giants (3-13) New York Jets (3-13) Tennessee Titans (3-13) Arizona Cardinals (3-13) Cleveland Browns (4-12) Washington Commanders (4-12) New Orleans Saints (6-10) Kansas City Chiefs (6-10) Cincinnati Bengals (6-10) Los Angeles Rams (via ATL (6-9)) Miami Dolphins (7-9) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9) Dallas Cowboys (7-8-1) Detroit Lions (8-8) Baltimore Ravens (8-8) Minnesota Vikings (8-8) New York Jets (via IND (8-8)) Carolina Panthers (8-8) Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) Dallas Cowboys (via GB (9-6-1)) Philadelphia Eagles (10-5) Los Angeles Chargers (11-5) Houston Texans (11-5) Buffalo Bills (11-4) San Francisco 49ers (11-4) Los Angeles Rams (11-4) Cleveland Browns (via JAX (12-4)) Chicago Bears (11-4) New England Patriots (13-3) Denver Broncos (13-3) Seattle Seahawks (13-3)

The Chiefs' loss on Christmas Day night is the one that really catches your eye looking at the draft order, as Kansas City hasn't been even within shouting distance of a Top 10 pick in recent years. How they handle that will be fascinating. Equally as intriguing will be what the Browns do if they're now blocked out from their initial needs in the draft after moving outside of the Top 5, and if teams like the Saints and Cincinnati Bengals will still get the help they need as they finish the regular season strong.

But perhaps more pressingly, the Giants defeating the Raiders handily on Sunday gives Las Vegas the No. 1 overall pick. Not only does that shake up the draft order, but it creates a fascinating position for the Giants. With the first overall pick, they could've very well made a blockbuster trade down. Will they be able to with the second overall pick, though?

Having said that, Vegas isn't locked into No. 1. If the Raiders were to beat Kansas City in Week 18 while the Giants lose to the Cowboys, New York would be back in that spot. With how things currently stand, though, here's how the draft could very well play out.

NFL Mock Draft 2026: Projecting the current Top 10 picks

Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

NFL Draft Order NFL Mock Draft Selection 1. Las Vegas Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana 2. New York Jets (via trade with NYG) QB Dante Moore Jr., Oregon 3. New York Giants (via trade with NYJ) WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State 4. Tennessee Titans WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State 5. Arizona Cardinals EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (FL) 6. Cleveland Browns OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami (FL) 7. Washington Commanders LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State 8. New Orleans Saints EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech 9. Kansas City Chiefs RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame 10. Cincinnati Bengals S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Raiders take advantage of No. 1 with Mendoza, Jets trade up for Moore

Sitting with the first selection now, it's a pick between Indiana's Fernando Mendoza and Oregon's Dante Moore for the Raiders. As prospects, Mendoza and Moore are valued quite closely, but the Heisman winner has a much higher floor right now at the NFL level, while still possessing a high ceiling as well. Though you could make a clear and worthy argument for the upside, the Raiders need some form of stability to help build out the rest of the roster and, hopefully, start to make strides.

Meanwhile, while the Jets are sitting there with the No. 3 overall pick behind the Giants who don't necessarily need a quarterback, a trade is still possible. After all, teams like the Browns, Dolphins, Rams, and several others could be calling to jump ahead of Gang Green. They can't take that risk, as we've seen in previous drafts over the years, so they ultimately make a deal with the crosstown G-Men for Moore.

The Oregon QB's inexperience is my primary concern, but the arm and football IQ are both tremendous assets already. He's an upgrade, even if that isn't saying much right now, but also feels like a steadier quarterback selection than the ones that the Jets have made in recent history.

Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson | Chris Coduto/GettyImages

Giants, Titans clean up at wide receiver inside the Top 5

After trading down, the Giants don't have to wait long before coming on the clock, and they make good use of the pick. Again, I have a hard time imagining given all of the positives that we've seen that New York wouldn't be in the business of helping Jaxson Dart rather than trying to move on from him. That's why they take Jordyn Tyson out of ASU. The Sun Devils star is still a touch ahead of Carnell Tate for me as a prospect, though they're neck and neck. His blend of size, athleticism and nuance as a route-runner stand out, and could be dangerous when paired with Dart and a healthy Malik Nabers.

Don't worry, though: Tate doesn't have to wait long to come off the board. While there is a boatload that the Titans need to do in order to build a roster that's ready to win, part of that equation is getting actually viable weapons for Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in 2025. Tate can be that as a movable chess piece in the pass game that can attack all levels of the field in an elite manner. More importantly, while Tennessee has other needs, throwing their hopeful franchise quarterback a bone with a new toy for the offense feels like smart business as they try to evaluate the future at the most important position.

Cardinals, Commanders and Saints all find immediate defensive help

After four offensive players come off the board to start the draft, we get some defensive help coming off the board as well. That starts with the Cardinals, who move up to the No. 5 pick with their loss to the Bengals and the Browns' victory. While some might value Arvell Reese over Rueben Bain Jr., they aren't far apart, and Arizona's painful history drafting hybrid defenders indicates to me that a pure edge rusher like Bain makes more sense. He could be a defensive stalwart for the Cards right away, though.

That leaves Reese to fall right into Washington's lap, however, which feels absolutely perfect. Reese projects more cleanly and obviously as an edge rusher, but has the athleticism to drop back as a stand-up linebacker as well. Pairing him with Dan Quinn is a match made in heaven, and that's especially true considering the distinct lack of juice on the Washington defense as currently constructed.

Don't forget the Saints, either, and also don't consider drafting David Bailey a consolation prize. The Texas Tech product has been one of the most productive sack artists in the country this season for the Red Raiders. He has elite get-off from the edge, and feels more than polished enough in his arsenal of pass-rush moves to be able to step in for the New Orleans defense as the long-term replacement for franchise icon Cam Jordan.

Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love | Justin Casterline/GettyImages

Chiefs take a home-run swing on Jeremiyah Love

Armed with a Top 10 pick for the first time in... what feels like forever, the Chiefs have plenty of options that they could explore. Among them, some people might advise against taking a running back given the positional value, which would say it's an ill-advised direction to take. And let's not forget, taking Clyde Edwards-Helaire, even with the last pick of the first round, worked out quite poorly for Kansas City.

At the same time, Jeremiyah Love is a substantially better draft prospect than CEH could've ever hoped to be, and the Chiefs are in a different spot. With some of the changes likely for this roster and coaching staff, it should jumpstart a new era. Love could play a major factor in that, a dynamic playmaker to usher in a new era for Patrick Mahomes (once he returns from his torn ACL) and Compnay.

Make no mistake, Kansas City does need to fully figure out the offensive line and make some substantial changes on defense. However, Love is the type of prospect that can dramatically revolutionize the run game, especially given how drastic of an upgrade the Notre Dame product would be over the Pachecho-Hunt tandem.

Browns, Bengals eat their vegetables with smart picks

Wrapping up the Top 10 picks, no one is going to be over the moon necessarily about the Browns taking Francis Mauigoa or the Bengals taking Caleb Downs. Neither is necessarily a sexy pick, but both selections could very well be the right one for these respective teams.

In Cleveland's case, it seems most likely that they continue forward with Shedeur Sanders, barring trading up in the draft for a quarterback. If that's the case, they have to address an aging offensive line in the worst way. Francis Mauigoa is my top tackle in the class as the Miami product is a behemoth who moves like a dancer with his great footwork, and could be a bookend for years to come, regardless of if Shedeur is the long-term answer or not.

And for Cincinnati, I'm going to repeat the refrain I've been echoing for weeks and months. It doesn't matter what position, the Bengals need a defensive playmaker. Safety isn't a premium spot, but Downs is a premium player. His versatility in coverage and coming downhill are second to none, and that's while also offering top-end value as a returner. The Bengals don't have anyone in tow that can make the type of impact on the back end that Downs could.