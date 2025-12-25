Early NFL free agency rankings and predictions for 2026: Does George Pickens stay in Dallas?

There's still a bit of time before we get to NFL free agency given that we're in Week 17, but there are teams both in the playoff mix and not already thinking about it. The Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals are out of the postseason race, but have to be thinking about what to do with George Pickens and Trey Hendrickson. Meanwhile, teams like the Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers are still fighting for playoff spots or positioning, yet have to consider the offseason already and what happens with some of their numerous free agents.

This could be a wildly lucrative NFL free agency class in the 2026 offseason, though. So it's never too early to look at the best players who could be available, but also to predict if they'll leave their incumbent team or head elsewhere to a new landing spot.

1. Trey Hendrickson (EDGE, Cincinnati Bengals)

Prediction: Los Angeles Chargers (via tag and trade)

The Trey Hendrickson situation nearly came to a head this past offseason, but the Bengals and their star edge rusher ultimately re-negotiated what's effectively a one-year deal. That, to me, has always put the writing on the wall that Hendrickson's future lies elsewhere. I don't see Cincinnati wanting to pay the $35ish million franchise tag, but they can use that to recoup something in a trade. The Chargers could stand to get reinforcements on the defensive front, and have the money to lock up Hendrickson long-term to do so.

2. George Pickens (WR, Dallas Cowboys)

Dallas Cowboys WR George Pickens | Cooper Neill/GettyImages

Prediction: Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones has done sillier things — this is the man that just traded Micah Parsons after all. However, it's hard to believe that he'd let George Pickens, who has worked out so beautifully for the offense after trading for him this past offseason, leave. That might mean placing the franchise tag on him, sure, but the Cowboys would ultimately be foolish to tear apart one of the best receiver duos in the NFL after just one season, especially when Pickens has largely seemed to fit so seamlessly into this locker room and offense, in stark contrast to his time in Pittsburgh.

3. Tyler Linderbaum (C, Baltimore Ravens)

Prediction: Tennessee Titans

Maybe I'm reading the situation wrong, but it certainly appears to be the case that Tyler Linderbaum and the Ravens simply aren't aligning on a new contract. That doesn't mean they won't, but the situation in Baltimore does suggest to me that one of the game's best centers could be on the move. Something you'll hear often, the Titans have to do everything in their power to help Cam Ward and they have money to burn in order to do so. Linderbaum would be a fantastic asset to help the young quarterback actually have a chance to develop.

4. Daniel Jones (QB, Indianapolis Colts)

Prediction: Indianapolis Colts

Retaining Daniel Jones after his breakout season with the Colts seemed like a no-brainer, but the Achilles injury raises some questions as his availability for 2026 is almost entirely up in the air. Still, it feels like in Indianapolis' best interest to either franchise tag or sign another short-term deal with Jones while adding another QB to the fray. If and when he does return, the rapport with Shane Steichen and this offense is too obvious to stray away from after one year, even if it's been put on delay.

5. Jaelan Phillips (EDGE, Philadelphia Eagles)

Philadelphia Eagles EDGE Jaelan Phillips | Mitchell Leff/GettyImages

Prediction: Philadelphia Eagles

Jaelan Phillips had the makings of one of the most coveted free agents this offseason, and he likely still will be. However, the writing has already been scribbled on the wall by the Eagles. Put simply, a team doesn't pay a third-round pick at the trade deadline for a player they don't at least have thoughts of keeping him around. That's especially true considering how impactful and productive he's been since moving to Philadelphia. His contract will be interesting given his injury history, but him leaving doesn't feel high in terms of probability among the range of outcomes.

6. Breece Hall (RB, New York Jets)

Prediction: Minnesota Vikings

Amid the Jets' fire sale at the trade deadline, it was perhaps most shocking that Breece Hall stayed put in New York. Some have speculated that means they'll look to retain him — but are the Jets really in the business right now of being able to pay a running back? I don't think so, especially with Hall projected to get something in the $12 million AAV range that Josh Jacobs got. But with Aaron Jones aging and Jordan Mason not working out, he'd make a ton of sense around J.J. McCarthy moving forward under Kevin O'Connell.

7. Braden Smith (OT, Indianapolis Colts)

Prediction: Indianapolis Colts

If keeping Daniel Jones is a top priority for the Colts, then keeping Braden Smith is priority 1B for Indianapolis. Smith has been a staple on the offensive line, which was never the problem with this team. Though Jones will not be ready to go in Week 1 most likely, this is still a winning window for Indy depending on where they turn at quarterback. That goes out the window without the offensive line being a stalwart group for this team, so it's hard to see Smith being let out the door.

8. Alec Pierce (WR, Indianapolis Colts)

Indianapolis Colts WR Alec Pierce | David Eulitt/GettyImages

Prediction: New England Patriots

After a couple years of expecting a breakout from Alec Pierce, we've finally started to see it this season in Indianapolis — which shouldn't be all that surprising given the upgrade in quarterback play. But while the Colts would certainly like to retain Pierce, retaining guys like Jones and Smith, among others, could potentially price them out. The Patriots still have cap space to burn and still need help at receiver. Pierce will be costly, no doubt, but his addition to Drake Maye and this offense could be a massive boon for New England.

9. Mike Evans (WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Prediction: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Can you really imagine Mike Evans playing anywhere other than Tampa Bay? I know stranger things have happened in terms of franchise icons making a late career move in free agency, but that doesn't seem realistic here. Not only is Evans still a productive player who has a strong rapport with Baker Mayfield, but the Buccaneers also don't have the wide receiver depth really to let Evans loose. It'll likely be another one-year deal and perhaps at a bit of a team-friendly discount, but staying with the Bucs remains the likeliest option here.

10. Isaiah Likely (TE, Baltimore Ravens)

Prediction: Baltimore Ravens

For the second straight season, we've gotten a boatload of flashes from Isaiah Likely but not nearly enough consistency. Though the Ravens have plenty of other needs, though, it does feel like now is the time to make the full-on transition from Mark Andrews to Likely this offseason. There have been some discussions of an extension, but I think we see the franchise tag for the talented tight end before that. Ultimately, though, it'd be stunning if he was suiting up for any other team besides Baltimore.

11. Quay Walker (LB, Green Bay Packers)

Green Bay Packers LB Quay Walker | Michael Reaves/GettyImages

Prediction: Cincinnati Bengals

Especially given how damaged it still appears the relationship is — not to mention the historical cheapness of the Bengals — I don't think Trey Hendrickson works out in Cincinnati beyond 2025. But the Bengals simply have to make meaningful changes to the defense, and their linebacker corps right now is abysmal. Quay Walker would make a ton of sense with his speed and versatility in the middle of the defense, especially as it seems like the Packers are at least marginally content to let him go.

12. Alontae Taylor (CB, New Orleans Saints)

Prediction: Chicago Bears

There is certainly a mixed bag when it comes to Alontae Taylor, but the one thing I keep coming back to him with when you look at the tape and his situation is that the Saints simply don't do him any favors. The lack of consistent pass rush puts him in a bad spot, but I do believe that a change of scenery could spark new life for his career. Chicago isn't desperate for corner help, but they could certainly use some — and Taylor might fit perfectly, both in terms of fit and price, into their plans to continue elevating.

13. John Franklin-Myers (DL, Denver Broncos)

Prediction: Detroit Lions

Whether it was with the Jets previously or the past two seasons in Denver, John Franklin-Myers has been stellar on the defensive front in his career. He's also really seen an uptick in production with the Broncos the past two years, posting at least 7.0 sacks in both seasons. The Lions not further addressing their defensive front last offseason has bitten them throughout this year, and I don't foresee Brad Holmes letting it happen again. Franklin-Myers seems like the right type of target to make such a move.

14. Khalil Mack (EDGE, Los Angeles Chargers)

Los Angeles Chargers EDGE Khalil Mack | Cooper Neill/GettyImages

Prediction: Dallas Cowboys

Khalil Mack isn't the superstar talent that he once was, but he's returned to the Chargers and kept it rolling. Despite missing time this season with an elbow injury, he's still at 5.5 sacks for the year and still generating pressure. Returning to LA is obviously on the table given his comfort there, but this feels to me like a veteran addition the Cowboys could make to help reshape the defense. There is some young talent like Donovan Ezeiruaku on the defense, but getting a stable vet like Mack into the fold could work wonders on that side of the line.

15. Travis Etienne Jr. (RB, Jacksonville Jaguars)

Prediction: Kansas City Chiefs

Has Travis Etienne been worth the first-round pick that the Jaguars initially used to draft him out of Clemson? Probably not. That doesn't mean he's not been a high-quality player in the backfield and one who should be coveted this offseason. While I'm not ruling out a return to Jacksonville, this does feel like where the Chiefs might spend a bit of capital. Etienne won't be getting top-dollar on the free agent market, but could be a massive upgrade over Kansas City's current stable of backs led by Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt.

16. Romeo Doubs (WR, Green Bay Packers)

Prediction: Pittsburgh Steelers

On one hand, you could argue that no Packers receiver has been as consistent as Romeo Doubs when healthy. At the same time, Doubs has dealt with injuries. Beyond that, though, Green Bay is stacked in terms of wide receiver depth, and it's looking like letting Doubs walk is the likeliest outcome. The Steelers still need a legitimate No. 2 receiver and were connected to Doubs via trade rumors multiple times this year. If he hits free agency, I can easily see Pittsburgh forking over the money to bring him into the fray.

17. Rasheed Walker (OT, Green Bay Packers)

Green Bay Packers OT Rasheed Walker | Kevin Sabitus/GettyImages

Prediction: Las Vegas Raiders

Geno Smith was certainly part of the problem with the Raiders this season, but whoever was playing quarterback would've had a hard time behind this offensive line. With ample cap space, I expect Vegas to be aggressive after someone like Rasheed Walker. Green Bay has made it clear they're ready to let the young tackle walk and, while he's not spectacular, he'd be a solid addition to a line in Sin City that, frankly, needs as many solid components as it can get right now.

18. Aaron Rodgers (QB, Pittsburgh Steelers)

Prediction: Pittsburgh Steelers

Coming into this season, I was of the belief that this would be the swan song for Aaron Rodgers, even if it's weird to be carrying that tune in Pittsburgh. After watching him play solidly this season, however, that's changing — especially when there have been numerous reports already that both the Steelers and Rodgers would be interested in a reunion. That feels even more likely with this team on the precipice of winning the AFC North, even in uninspiring fashion.

19. Riq Woolen (CB, Seattle Seahawks)

Prediction: Los Angeles Rams

Obviously, you can see that Riq Woolen isn't necessarily the same level of player he was just a couple of seasons ago. At the same time, much of that — which we saw in abundance around the trade deadline when he was a candidate to move — could be attributed to the idea that he's not a great fit for Mike Macdonald. At the same time, the in-division Rams could use some upgrades to the defensive back room, and a ballhawking type like Woolen would be ideal in terms of additions, and perhaps come at a muted price given some of his recent struggles in Seattle.

20. Jaylen Watson (CB, Kansas City Chiefs)

Kansas City Chiefs CB Jaylen Watson | Cooper Neill/GettyImages

Prediction: Cincinnati Bengals

Despite my hunch that Trey Hendrickson is gone, I do expect Cincinnati to make some serious pushes to help the defensive personnel overall in the 2026 offseason. In addition to a linebacker upgrade, helping the secondary might be even more crucial. Jaylen Watson has been a fine player, but one who Kansas City appears unlikely to pay, especially given their history at the position and the contract uncertainty with Trent McDuffie. That makes him an easy target for the Bengals.

21. Boye Mafe (EDGE, Seattle Seahawks)

Prediction: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Particularly in the back half of the regular season, we've seen the Buccaneers defense fall off quite dramatically. For me, it all comes back to the idea that Tampa needs more juice on the edge. I'm not sure that Boye Mafe is the perfect fit to be able to provide that boost, but he will provide some semblance of an upgrade on the defensive front, and should come at a more cost-effective price than some of the options on the open market. Considering he was a possible trade candidate for Seattle at the deadline, though, it feels reasonable to assume that it's a near formality he'll leave this offseason.

22. Wan'Dale Robinson (WR, New York Giants)

Prediction: Tennessee Titans

Wan'Dale Robinson, to me at least, is the epitome of a player who the idea of is better than the actual reality. Nonetheless, he is a unique weapon for any offense that needs to add that, and lord knows the Titans need to make upgrades around Cam Ward to give him a chance. As we sit here in December, Robinson might be my early pick for the contract that truly baffles people in terms of how much money ends up on the deal. However, it might be worth the overpay in Tennessee specifically.

23. Rico Dowdle (RB, Carolina Panthers)

Carolina Panthers RB Rico Dowdle | David Jensen/GettyImages

Prediction: Pittsburgh Steelers

Jaylen Warren has been fine for the Steelers, but the post-Najee Harris offense could still pack a bit more punch on the ground. I was a fan of Kaleb Johnson coming out of Iowa, but I have to believe he'd have played a much larger role this season if Arthur Smith and Mike Tomlin felt the same currently. Regardless, someone like Rico Dowdle would ultimately make a ton of sense. Even off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, the cost should be relatively muted, and he'd be a nice addition if Rodgers indeed returns to Pittsburgh.

24. Kyle Pitts Sr. (TE, Atlanta Falcons)

Prediction: Atlanta Falcons

In all reality, the immediate future of Kyle Pitts seems kind of obvious. Make no mistake, fantasy managers will be quick to tell you how wildly inconsistent the former first-round pick has been, and that's not just in terms of his fantasy production either. At the same time, he's still just 25 years old and has come into his own a bit more this year than in previous seasons. More importantly, though, he'll likely end up staying with the Falcons on the franchise tag, given that the value is projected at just $13.8 million. That's likely a steal compared to what he'd get on the open market.

25. Devin Lloyd (LB, Jacksonville Jaguars)

Prediction: Jacksonville Jaguars

Devin Lloyd has made himself a pretty penny this season, playing like one of the top linebackers in the league. That comes after the Jags declined his fifth-year option this past offseason, but ultimately works out nicely for the player as he's set up for a good payday. Having said that, it's hard to envision that doesn't come from Jacksonville. He's been an integral part of this defense and, with the Jaguars playoff-bound, it's hard to see the front office being interested in taking a meaningful step back, which losing Lloyd would put them in danger of.