These 4 NFL quarterbacks shouldn't play another snap with their current team

There was a lot of sloppy football played in Week 17 of the NFL season. It started with what turned out to be a horrendous Christmas Day slate, and continued into Sunday. This was particularly prevalent at the quarterback position.

Some quarterbacks who struggled like Bryce Young, Baker Mayfield and Aaron Rodgers have earned more of a leash to, at the very least, start in Week 18 for their respective teams, but these quarterbacks should be on the bench in Week 18 and in that same spot or off the roster entirely in the future.

Max Brosmer, Minnesota Vikings

Max Brosmer earned his first NFL win on Christmas Day, but at what cost? He went 9-for-16 for 51 yards and took seven sacks against the Detroit Lions. He didn't throw an interception, which is notable after he threw four picks in his only other NFL start, but how many games can you realistically win throwing just 51 yards in the air?

Brosmer is a 24-year-old undrafted rookie quarterback who, unfortunately, hasn't shown much of anything in his six appearances with the Minnesota Vikings. The hope is that J.J. McCarthy will be back in Week 18. If he isn't, the Vikings are better off giving someone else a look. It's clear Brosmer doesn't have much of a future in Minnesota, so they ought to get a look at someone else who might.

Josh Johnson, Washington Commanders

It's impressive that Josh Johnson, a 39-year-old gunslinger who has been all over the map, is still in the NFL. He started the Washington Commanders' Christmas Day game thanks to injuries to Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota, but while he didn't throw an interception, he went just 15-for-23 for 198 yards and didn't throw a single passing touchdown. The Commanders hung around in the game, but it felt as if that said more about the Dallas Cowboys than it did Johnson's play.

The Commanders have nothing to play for in Week 18, and Johnson is unlikely to factor into Washington's quarterback plans in 2026. As is the case with the Vikings, they might as well get a look at someone who might be with the team next season.

Brady Cook, New York Jets

The New York Jets are a disaster everywhere you turn right now. Their defense surrendered 35 first-half points to the New England Patriots on Sunday, and their offense, led by Brady Cook, is unwatchable. I don't necessarily blame Cook, an undrafted rookie who doesn't have Garrett Wilson to throw to, but this Jets offense looks completely incompetent.

Cook completed 19 of his 33 passing attempts for 152 yards and an interception in Week 17, after entering this game having completed just 59.2 percent of his throws and tossing six interceptions to one touchdown in three appearances. Again, the Jets' situation is bad, but Cook is horrendous. It's to the point where the players around him can't even be evaluated by starting Cook. The Jets should really get someone else under center, whether it's Tyrod Taylor or Hendon Hooker if Taylor cannot play, and hope for something better. It can't get any worse.

Philip Rivers, Indianapolis Colts

It's hard to think of a better story than 44-year-old Philip Rivers coming back from over four years of retirement to start at quarterback when the Indianapolis Colts desperately needed someone under center. To his credit, Rivers has actually played well for the most part when considering expectations, and while he wasn't at his best in Week 17, the Colts were in their game against a red-hot Jacksonville Jaguars squad.

Still, with the Colts officially eliminated from postseason contention, it's hard to make an argument as to why a 44-year-old who is likely to hang up the spikes again after this season, should start a meaningless Week 18 game. Assuming Riley Leonard, a rookie who would've played over Rivers had he been healthy, is ready to go, he should start in Week 18, so the Colts can see what they have in him.