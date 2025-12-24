Ranking the NFL's Christmas Day games by how much fans should care

Prior to the start of the 2025 NFL season, the Christmas Day slate of games looked as exciting as ever. All three games featured division rivalries and teams that were expected to be in the playoff picture around this time. Unfortunately, now that we've seen how the season has gone, these games aren't quite as must-watch as the NFL hoped.

NFL fans will undoubtedly be on their couches watching these games regardless, but there's a clear pecking order regarding which game fans should care about the most.

3. Cowboys at Commanders

Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys | Cooper Neill/GettyImages

The Dallas Cowboys are America's Team, and the Washington Commanders were coming off an unlikely NFC Championship Game berth. It isn't hard to see why the NFL wanted these NFC East rivals to face off on Christmas Day. Unfortunately, these teams have combined to go 10-19-1 this season, and both Dallas and Washington have been eliminated from playoff contention.

The Cowboys offense is fun to watch when it's clicking, but does it really mean anything to watch them put up points against a lousy Commanders defense? Speaking of points, are we sure Washington will score many? Jayden Daniels is out for the year, and Marcus Mariota was just ruled out as well. This means that 39-year-old Josh Johnson, who has gone 1-8 in his career, will be the starting quarterback for the Commanders.

It's always a battle when NFC East rivals play, but a game featuring two eliminated teams and a third string quarterback just isn't worth going out of your way to watch.

2. Lions at Vikings

Minnesota Vikings v New York Giants - NFL 2025 | Elsa/GettyImages

The NFC North came down to Sunday Night Football of Week 18 last season, so I completely understand why and was excited that the NFL opted to have the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings face off on Christmas Day. The Lions looked like a surefire playoff team entering the year, and even with Sam Darnold in Seattle, did anyone expect the Minnesota Vikings to take a massive step back, knowing what Kevin O'Connell can do as a play-caller?

Well, the Lions aren't dead yet, but their season is on the brink. One Lions loss or one Green Bay Packers win ends their season. Sure, they're alive, but their odds are so slim to the point where fans shouldn't even consider them in the race right now. As for Minnesota, well, they're 7-8 and have been eliminated from postseason contention for a little while.

If you were thinking that at least you could watch J.J. McCarthy continue to develop, well, you're wrong. McCarthy is out with a hand injury, meaning Max Brosmer, a 24-year-old rookie who threw four interceptions in his only NFL start a couple of weeks ago, will be under center. This game ranks ahead of the Cowboys-Commanders contest because the Lions are technically still alive and are a pretty good team, but not by much.

1. Broncos at Chiefs

Jacksonville Jaguars v Denver Broncos - NFL 2025 | Matthew Stockman/GettyImages

This was yet another game that felt like a no-brainer. The Denver Broncos were a team on the rise following a surprising playoff berth in 2024 and had Bo Nix, an impressive rookie quarterback, leading the way. The Kansas City Chiefs were coming off three straight Super Bowl appearances. Even if they wouldn't make it back in 2025, they'd at least be in the thick of a playoff race, right?

Well, the Broncos are who many thought the Chiefs would be. At 12-3, the Broncos lead the AFC West and could clinch the division this week. They also happen to be at the top of the AFC conference, giving them a golden opportunity to have a first-round bye in the playoffs. As for the Chiefs, they're 6-9, have already been eliminated from the playoffs, and will likely look a whole lot worse than a 6-9 team.

Not only is Patrick Mahomes out for the year, but Gardner Minshew, the backup quarterback, is out as well. This means that Chris Oladokun, a 28-year-old who just threw his first NFL pass last week in relief of Minshew, will be starting for the Chiefs. To make matters worse, there's a chance Rashee Rice, the Chiefs' No. 1 receiver, will be out again as he nurses a concussion.

The Chiefs were blown out in Week 16 by the 3-12 Tennessee Titans, so there's a really good chance this one will get out of hand early. Still, it's an NFL game, so you never know what'll happen. Maybe Andy Reid can work some magic. This game has to lead the way because the Broncos still have a lot to play for. The likelihood of a blowout, though, makes it a really tough game to put in the top spot.