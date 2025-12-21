3 NFL quarterbacks who just played their last snaps for their current team

The Week 16 NFL slate ran the full gamut of fan emotions, from thrilling comeback victories and heroic clutch performances to offensive letdowns and a spate of unfortunate injuries. At the quarterback position in particular, there were a lot of high highs and low lows.

As we reach the tail end of the 2025 campaign, some quarterbacks are being phased out of their teams' future plans altogether (lookin' at you, Tua Tagovailoa). These are the QBs who suited up in Week 16, but who might not reappear in their current uniforms.

Marcus Mariota, Washington Commanders

Marcus Mariota left the Washington Commanders' 29-18 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles early with a hand injury. Josh Johnson, the 39-year-old journeyman, took over in his stead. Mariota completed 7-of-14 passes for 95 yards before exiting, a disappointing turn for a veteran who's been remarkably solid all season long. The Commanders needn't rush him back in a lost season, though. Mariota's hand required stitches and the Commanders might sign a replacement for next weekend, per ESPN's John Keim.

Marcus Mariota needed stitches in his right hand. Also dealing with a quad injury. He's considered day to day. They will consider signing another QB if needed. Also have Sam Hartman on the PS. — John Keim (@john_keim) December 21, 2025

The 32-year-old, who has completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 1,695 yards, 10 TDs and seven interceptions across 11 games (eight starts), is a free agent at season's end. And, against all odds, Mariota has created a real market for his services. He still projects as a backup, but he may also convince a less established team with a young quarterback to sign him as a bridge option to compete in camp. Mariota's game isn't particularly sexy at this stage of his career, but he can still create with his legs, extend plays outside the pocket and generally do the bare minimum to keep an offense afloat. He looked much better in DC than he ever did in that cursed Atlanta tenure.

All that said, the Commanders probably find a cheaper backup elsewhere. Jayden Daniels is still the face of the franchise and the foundation upon which Washington's future shall be built. Mariota did his part this season with a crumbling supporting cast, in a tough division, but the winds of change are bellowing in the nation's capital. Saturday's unfortunate injury may have been his final on-field moment as a Commander.

Brady Cook, New York Jets

New York Jets v New Orleans Saints - NFL 2025 | Chris Graythen/GettyImages

The New York Jets are back like they never left, suffering an embarrassing 29-6 loss to the New Orleans Saints. This Saints team is better than its record suggests, and rookie Tyler Shough has looked increasingly comfortable at the commands. Still: a contender, New Orleans is not. The Jets are long removed from the postseason race, but you'd like to see a bit more of a fight even in a tank-off.

Brady Cook, the undrafted rookie out of Mizzou, made his second start for the Jets. Justin Fields remains inactive, while Tyrod Taylor returned from injury but served as the backup. Completing 22-of-35 passes for 188 yards, Cook threw an interception and took eight sacks. The Jets' O-line deserves the bulk of the blame here, to be frank, but Cook's arm talent and processing clearly lag behind some of his peers.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has expressed confidence in Cook, but the results aren't really there. Glenn is coaching for his job at this point, and it feels like Taylor could reassume QB1 duties once he's another week removed from injury.

Cook is a fascinating figure on this Jets team, but he's not a future starter. He's probably QB3 at best on a healthy team, and New York will be heavily scouting the available draft prospects and free agents next summer. So don't get your hopes up for another Cook start, Jets fans — this season or next.

Gardner Minshew II, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs v Tennessee Titans - NFL 2025 | Justin Ford/GettyImages

Gardner Minshew left the Kansas City Chiefs' 26-9 loss to the Tennessee Titans early in the second quarter with an apparent knee injury. The Chiefs fear he tore his ACL, becoming the second Kansas City QB in as many weeks to suffer a catastrophic knee injury. This is just rotten luck for Minshew in his first — and now, quite possibly final — start as a Chief.

Chiefs are concerned that QB Gardner Minshew tore his ACL, as @mattderrick also reported. There will be additional tests but Minshew could be the second Chiefs’ quarterback in two games to tear his ACL. pic.twitter.com/vDVoxOTGKb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 21, 2025

Minshew inked a one-year, $1.2 million contract to sit behind Patrick Mahomes this season. He is almost overqualified to back up the greatest quarterback of a generation, but Minshew's value in league circles vastly diminished after his brutal one-year stint in Las Vegas. An ACL tear won't help matters. That likely means Minshew begins 2026 unsigned and needs to fully recover before he even gets a tryout.

The Chiefs figure to move on. There is chatter of Mahomes being ready for Week 1 of next season, but that's a tall task and by no means a guarantee. Either way, Kansas City needs to put strong contingencies in place. Minshew is talented, no doubt, but this is a loaded free agent market for potential backups (see: Mariota above) and the Chiefs can't afford to have durability concerns behind Mahomes.

This probably isn't the last we've seen of Minshew at the NFL level. He's fun — an instant fan favorite wherever he signs — and more importantly, he's pretty damn good for a backup. Just don't expect his next opportunity to come right away, and don't expect to see him in a Chiefs uniform again.