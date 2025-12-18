NFL Rumors: Chiefs positive spin, Falcons QB outlook, Anthony Richardson dilemma

While we still have three weeks left in the NFL regular season, for teams out of the playoff chase, the early stages of offseason planning have already begun. You can add the Chiefs and Falcons to that list, as Kansas City lost Patrick Mahomes in Week 15 and was officially eliminated from playoff contention, while the duo of Michael Penix Jr. and Kirk Cousins haven't gotten the job done in the ATL in 2026.

Without further ado, let's start in Indianapolis, as the Colts prepare for life after Daniel Jones with a surprising choice.

Colts activate Anthony Richardson, but will he play?

The Colts have officially activated Anthony Richardson's 21-day practice window. However, that doesn't necessarily mean he'll start at quarterback for Indianapolis at all this season.

"As I mentioned last week, Anthony returned for physical activity, but he still has some vision limitation in his eye," Steichen explained. "So we're gonna get him back on the practice field, get him throwing, doing some scout team reps. It's just something that he'll have to manage through the process."

Steichen confirmed that Philip Rivers is the Colts starting quarterback. Indianapolis still has a slim chance to make the postseason in a crowded AFC South, but they'll likely have to win out to do so. Rivers has been one of the best stories in the NFL so far this season. He's 44 years old, was coaching high school football and would've been eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame after this season. Instead, he's leading a wanna-be playoff team.

Believe it or not, Rivers gives the Colts a better chance to win than Richardson, who is erratic at best and downright irresponsible with the football at worst.

Falcons are ready and willing to start over at quarterback

Kirk Cousins' best days are behind him, and the Falcons' first-round selection of Michael Penix Jr. back in 2024 hasn't exactly worked out. Penix Jr. suffered a season-ending ACL tear back in mid-November, but has thrown for 2,719 yards, 12 touchdowns, six interceptions in 12 career starts. The Falcons are 4-8 in games Penix Jr. is actually healthy – that's not good enough.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris didn't shy away from the quarterback conundrum in a press conference this week, stating that everything's on the table heading into the 2026 season.

Penix Jr. could be ready to play by Week 1, as the typical nine-month recovery for an ACL tear means he'll return to the Falcons around August. Atlanta won't want to rush Penix Jr. back, though, which leaves them with a few options.

First, the Falcons could draft a quarterback in a class that is considered slightly stronger than last year's to compete with Penix Jr. Second, the Falcons could keep Cousins around on his rather large contract in hopes he can serve as filler until Penix Jr. is either ready or, ideally, proves himself worthy of the starting gig. Atlanta could also seek a starting QB on the free agent or trade market. Those options are few and far between, but are highlighted by the likes of Daniel Jones, Kyler Murray, Tua Tagovailoa and Aaron Rodgers, among others.

Missing the playoffs could be good news for the Chiefs

Don't get me wrong, the 2025-26 season has been a failure in Kansas City. The Chiefs entered the campaign with all the motivation in the world after losing Super Bowl LIX to the Eagles in embarrassing fashion. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs stars let that feeling stew all offseason long, only to come out flat and never recover.

But considering this season did get out of hand, it's likely for the best the Chiefs missed the postseason. Kansas City has several roster holes to address, and unlike last season they weren't able to get away with playing in so many close games. ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler painted a more positive picture of the Chiefs future, using opinions from rival executives to their benefit.

Per Graziano, NFL sources believe the Chiefs missing the postseason could be best for them, as they won't be in a state of "perpetually retooling" around an aging roster. Fowler added that Mahomes missing the rest of this season and perhaps some of next campaign will remind Brett Veach "how much (Kansas City) needs to strengthen the roster around him."

These are all true statements. The Chiefs will also have a higher draft pick as a result of, ya know, not making the Super Bowl once again. Kansas City could address their offensive line – specifically left tackle – which hasn't been up to par the last few years. The Chiefs got a wake-up call this season. That's not always a bad thing.