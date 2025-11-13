Michael Penix Jr. just wrote Raheem Morris' pink slip for the Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons seem like a young team on the rise to the outside fan. However, four straight losses suggest they are more in a tailspin. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, gave Atlanta fans even more reason to be concerned on Wednesday with some seemingly innocent comments.

Penix was asked by reporters whether he had anybody on or off the field he could turn to for advice or mentorship like another quarterback or a specific coach on staff.

Yikes: Falcons star QB Michael Penix Jr. says he has nobody to rely on on the sidelines.



Penix says most of the advice he's received comes from old high school and college coaches.



😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/lK9OomLhOw — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 12, 2025

"No," he answered after giving it some thought. "Mentally, my fiancé, she's always there for me. So I know whenever I get home, it doesn't matter how I played, she's always going to be there for me, she's going to have a smile on her face and give me a hug and make me feel good no matter what.

"But as far as physically and on the field stuff, there's not nobody I talk to as far as another quarterback or anything like that. I do have people reach out to me. I do have quarterback coaches back at home that reach out to me as well, telling me I need to clean this up, clean that up and everything will be good. So those guys help me as far as that too."

Michael Penix Jr's comments prove Raheem Morris is asleep at the wheel in Atlanta

It's incredibly hard to believe that a franchise quarterback, when given the opportunity, would purposefully exclude any of his teammates or coaches from his support system. And if that is the case, that's incredibly damning evidence of some much bigger problem organizationally.

Don't get me wrong, it's totally admirable that Penix turns to his fiancé and listens to the advice of his early life mentors when things get tough. That's a healthy habit any man should have when under immense stress. But from a pure football sense, where is Morris in this equation?

The head coach should be no-brainer for a young QB to turn to for advice while on the field. That's quite literally in a coach's job description. What has Morris said or done to make Penix feel like he can't turn to him? If there's a rift there, Atlanta's general manager Terry Fontenot may need to take a serious look at whether Morris is still the right guy to lead the team.

We already know backup QB Kirk Cousins has publicly said he'd be in Penix's corner once he lost the starting job to the rookie at the end of the 2024-25 season, but if the second-year QB doesn't consider Cousins a resource, how available has he really made himself to the youngster?

Granted, this could all be blown out of proportion and Penix simply gave a 25-year-old's answer without meaning to take a swipe at his teammates and coaches. Falcons fans will have to hope that is the case, lest a worse problem inside the locker room is brewing.