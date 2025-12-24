What every NFL fanbase should be rooting for in Week 17

Given the fact that we've reached Week 17 of 18 in the NFL regular season, we have a pretty good idea of which teams are going to be competing in the upcoming playoffs in a couple of weeks. With that, some fans of the teams that have clinched a playoff spot and some that have been eliminated from the postseason have checked out somewhat. That should not be the case.

There's still something for each of the 32 NFL fan bases to root for. Whether it's wins to lock up a division title, losses for a better draft pick, or something in between, here's a look at what each of the 32 fan bases should want to happen in the final two weeks of the regular season.

Arizona Cardinals

Playoff status: Eliminated

The NFC West has combined to win 37 games this season, the most of any division in the NFL. The Arizona Cardinals are responsible for three of those wins, while each of their division rivals has reached double figures. The Cardinals have been a laughing stock in the NFL's best divisions, and as annoying as this is, fans shouldn't root for that to change in the final two weeks.

Winning games means nothing for the Cardinals right now, especially since Kyler Murray is out for the season. Losing their final two games would give the Cardinals, a team just 1.0 game behind the race for the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, a real shot at earning that No. 1 spot, or at least picking somewhere in the top three, allowing them to potentially select their quarterback of the future or land a star at a different position.

Atlanta Falcons

Playoff status: Eliminated

I do mean it when I say all 32 NFL teams have something to root for, but the Atlanta Falcons might be an exception. At 6-9, the Falcons are eliminated from postseason contention, and their franchise quarterback, Michael Penix Jr., is sidelined with a season-ending injury. To make matters worse, the Falcons traded their upcoming first-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams, so it's not as if fans can get excited about a high draft pick.

Since they don't own their first-round pick, Falcons fans should probably be rooting for wins over losses, since, well, wins are more fun than losses. Really, what fans should be rooting for is good health and strong performances from franchise building blocks.

Baltimore Ravens

Playoff status: Alive, but barely

The Baltimore Ravens were Super Bowl contenders, if not favorites, entering the season, but they're on their last breath entering Week 17. The Ravens have one path to the playoffs - they must win the AFC North. Their path to doing so is quite simple.

How Ravens can clinch a playoff berth

Ravens win final two games, AND

Steelers lose final two games

The Ravens must win out, and the Pittsburgh Steelers must lose out. Yes, these teams do play in Week 18, so the Ravens control their destiny in that game, but even getting to that game alive will be tough. Not only do the Ravens have to beat the Green Bay Packers on the road in Week 17, but they'd need the Steelers to lose against the lowly Cleveland Browns. One of these things happening is probably unlikely, and both of them happening feels impossible. Yet, it's exactly what Ravens fans should be rooting for.

Buffalo Bills

Playoff status: Clinched

The Buffalo Bills officially clinched a postseason berth after the Indianapolis Colts' loss on Monday Night Football. As exciting as that is, though, the Bills have higher hopes than just getting in. They'd love to win the AFC East. Here's how that can happen.

How Bills can clinch AFC East

Bills win final two games + Patriots lose one, OR

Bills win one of final two games + Patriots lose twice

This sounds simple enough, but the Bills will need some luck to win the AFC East. Beating a struggling Philadelphia Eagles team at home in Week 17 shouldn't be too difficult, and the same can be said about the New York Jets in Week 18. The problem is, though, are the New England Patriots really going to lose to either the Jets or the Miami Dolphins? Bills fans should root for it, but I'm not sure how realistic it is.

Carolina Panthers

Playoff status: Alive

Against all odds, the Carolina Panthers are on the doorstep of making the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade by winning the NFC South. In fact, there's a way they can punch their ticket in Week 17.

How Panthers can clinch NFC South

Panthers win in Week 17 + Buccaneers lose in Week 17, OR

Panthers win final two games

The way for the Panthers to clinch a postseason berth in Week 17 would be by winning their game and by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers losing theirs. The Panthers would have to beat the Seattle Seahawks, the No. 1 seed in the NFC right now, and the Buccaneers would have to lose to the 6-9 Miami Dolphins with Quinn Ewers under center. Both of these things happening is obviously unlikely, but hey, it was seen as unlikely that Carolina would've controlled its own destiny at this point in the season anyway.

Chicago Bears

Playoff status: Clinched

By winning their game and the Detroit Lions losing theirs, the Chicago Bears officially clinched a postseason berth in Week 16. That's step one of what the Bears hope will be a long postseason journey. Next up on their checklist is winning the NFC North, and that can be accomplished in Week 17.

How Bears can clinch NFC North

Bears win one of final two games, OR

Packers lose one of final two games

A Bears win or a Green Bay Packers loss officially ends the NFC North race in Chicago's favor. As funny as it'd be for Bears fans to clinch the division thanks to a Packers loss, they should be rooting for the Bears to win out, giving the team a legitimate shot at earning the NFC's No. 1 seed and a first-round bye.

Cincinnati Bengals

Playoff status: Eliminated

The Cincinnati Bengals are officially eliminated from postseason contention, which makes their Week 16 blowout win rather frustrating. All that wins do at this point is impact the Bengals' draft position in a negative way. With all of the holes on their roster, Bengals fans should be rooting for a higher draft pick. The problem is, I don't know if they'll lose another game.

The Bengals finish their season with games against the Cardinals and Browns, teams that have combined to go 6-24 this season. The Bengals aren't good either, so they may lose one of those games, but that's unlikely to happen. Bengals fans should still be rooting for losses and a top 10 pick in the NFL Draft.

Cleveland Browns

Playoff status: Eliminated

The Cleveland Browns, as expected, are one of the worst teams in the NFL through 16 weeks and have been eliminated from postseason contention for a little while. With the postseason out of sight, Browns fans should be rooting for losses.

As fun as it'd be to put a crimp in the Steelers' postseason hopes in Week 17, losing that game and their Week 18 contest against the Bengals gives them a legitimate shot at picking No. 1 overall in the upcoming NFL Draft. Losing out guarantees they stay in the top three. That should be what Browns fans root for.

Dallas Cowboys

Playoff status: Eliminated

It looked as if the Dallas Cowboys had a dream run in them not too long ago, but three straight losses since Thanksgiving have them out of the postseason officially. Knowing that, Cowboys fans should look ahead to the NFL Draft and hope their team finds a way to lose their final two games.

The problem is that the Cowboys are facing the Washington Commanders and New York Giants, two teams below them in the standings, to finish out the year. A couple of losses could give Dallas a top 10 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, but given how bad the Commanders and Giants are, don't count on it.

Denver Broncos

Playoff status: Clinched

The Denver Broncos' 11-game winning streak came to an end in Week 16, but still, at 12-3, they control their own destiny in the AFC West and can even end the season as the AFC's No. 1 seed.

How Broncos can clinch AFC West

Broncos win in Week 17 + Chargers lose or tie, OR

Broncos tie in Week 17 + Chargers lose, OR

Broncos beat Chargers in Week 18

Denver's magic number to clinch the AFC West is two, meaning a win and a Los Angeles Chargers loss wraps up the division. The Broncos would even win it by tying their game if the Chargers lose. The Broncos face the short-handed Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football, while the Chargers have to face the red-hot Houston Texans, so this is very possible. Broncos fans should root for this, and losses from teams in the hunt for the No. 1 seed like the Patriots, Bills and Jaguars would be great, too.

Detroit Lions

Playoff status: Alive, but barely

The Detroit Lions' heartbreaking Week 16 loss has them on the verge of elimination. Their playoff hopes are so slim that a lot has to break in their favor to get in.

How Lions can clinch a playoff berth

Lions win final two games, AND

Packers lose final two games

The Lions have been eliminated from NFC North contention, and with two of the three Wild Card spots in the NFC locked in, the only way Detroit can get in is by overtaking the Green Bay Packers for the third and final Wild Card spot. This would mean the Lions would have to beat the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears in Weeks 17 and 18, while the Packers would have to lose to the Ravens and Vikings. The Lions have the talent to live up to their end of the deal, but asking the Packers to lose twice with their season on the line is a lot to ask for. Yet, it's all Lions fans can root for right now.

Green Bay Packers

Playoff status: Alive

The Green Bay Packers' NFC North chances were unofficially on the line in Week 16, and they fell short in Chicago. With that, the Packers face incredibly slim odds of winning the division, as they'd have to win out and watch the Bears lose their final two games. This isn't impossible, but it's obviously incredibly unlikely. Packers fans should root for this, but know how unlikely it is. What isn't impossible, though, is watching the Packers clinch a postseason berth.

How Packers can clinch a playoff berth

Packers win or tie one of final two games, OR

Lions lose or tie one of final two games

The Packers are ahead of the Detroit Lions in the standings and also have the tiebreaker over their NFC North rivals. With that, all that needs to happen for Green Bay to get in is for the Packers to win or tie one game OR for the Lions to lose or tie one game. Sounds simple enough, right?

Houston Texans

Playoff status: Alive

It's not about how you start, it's how you finish. The Houston Texans are a prime example of that. They started 0-3 and looked just about finished, but have won 10 of their last 12 games and seven in a row, putting them in a prime position to clinch a playoff berth. Doing so is incredibly easy now, especially after the Colts' Week 16 loss.

How Texans can clinch a playoff berth

Texans win one or tie of final two games, OR

Colts lose or tie one of final two games

It's that simple. If the Texans don't lose out OR the Colts don't win out, they're in. Texans fans should be rooting for that first and foremost, but should also keep an eye on the Jacksonville Jaguars. If the Texans win one more game than Jacksonville the rest of the way, it's entirely possible they win the division thanks to tiebreakers. If they win two more games than Jacksonville, they win the division outright. The Jags should be favored, but with how well Houston has played, the Texans cannot be ruled out of this division race.

Indianapolis Colts

Playoff status: Alive, but barely

A brutal loss on Monday Night Football has the Indianapolis Colts' season on the brink. What once looked so promising could end in disaster as soon as Week 17. They now have no margin for error.

How Colts can clinch a playoff berth

Colts win final two games + Texans lose in Week 17

There is one conceivable way for the Colts to make the playoffs. They must win out, and they must get help from the Los Angeles Chargers against the Houston Texans in Week 17. Now, it isn't out of the realm of possibility that the Chargers beat the Texans, even with how well the Texans are playing, but does anyone believe the Colts will win out, especially when one of those two games is against the Texans? Colts fans should root for it, but their odds are incredibly, incredibly slim.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Playoff status: Clinched

The Jacksonville Jaguars are officially in the postseason thanks to the Colts' loss, but they have more than just getting in on their minds. They'd like to win the AFC South, and control their own destiny in their quest.

How Jagaurs can clinch AFC South

Jaguars win final two games, OR

Texans lose final two games, OR

Jaguars win one of final two games + Texans lose or tie one of final two games, OR

Jaguars tie one of final two games + Texans lose one of final two games

There are many ways this division can be wrapped up, and it can even be done as early as Week 17. If the Jaguars beat the reeling Colts in Week 17 while the Texans lose to the Los Angeles Chargers, the division is clinched. Both of these outcomes occurring is extremely possible, if not probable. Jaguars fans should root for their team to win and for the Texans to lose. Having other teams in No. 1 seed contention in the AFC lose would be icing on the cake, as that possibility is still open after the Jaguars beat the Denver Broncos.

Kansas City Chiefs

Playoff status: Eliminated

It's been over a week since the Kansas City Chiefs were eliminated from postseason contention, and I still can't believe it. As weird as it is, Chiefs fans should now be rooting for this team to get a top 10 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. This can happen by losing out.

It'd be nice to make the Denver Broncos' life tougher in Week 17, but a loss would be more beneficial to the Chiefs' future. A top 10 pick and no more brutal injuries would be a decent enough finish to a season from hell for Chiefs fans. Travis Kelce having a vintage game or two down the stretch in what could be his last season would be cool, too.

Las Vegas Raiders

Playoff status: Eliminated

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the two teams in the NFL with only two wins this season. As brutal as that reality is, their dysfunction has them on the cusp of winding up with the No. 1 overall pick. It just so happens that the Raiders are gearing up to play the other two-win team, the New York Giants, in Week 17.

A loss would put the Raiders in the driver's seat for the No. 1 overall pick, while a loss could get them out of the top three. That could be the difference between getting a chance to select a franchise quarterback like Fernando Mendoza and missing out on any of the top quarterbacks. There won't be a bigger game the Raiders play this season than Week 17, and Raiders fans need to be rooting for a loss to make this season more palatable.

Los Angeles Chargers

Playoff status: Clinched

The Los Angeles Chargers had a near-perfect Week 16. Not only did they dominate the Dallas Cowboys, but they clinched a playoff berth after the Colts' loss, and even saw their AFC West odds boost thanks to the Broncos' loss. All of a sudden, the Chargers control their own destiny in this division that felt unwinnable a couple of weeks ago.

How Chargers can clinch AFC West

Chargers win each of their final two games

The Chargers are still 1.0 game behind the Broncos, but winning out will earn them a division title no matter what the Broncos do. The reason for this is that the Chargers face the Broncos in Week 18. Winning that game would give them the tiebreaker over Denver, so even if these teams end up tied in the standings, the Chargers win the division (and potentially the No. 1 seed). With that in mind, all Chargers fans really have to care about is that their team takes care of business against the Texans in Week 17. A win would make Week 18 really exciting.

Los Angeles Rams

Playoff status: Clinched

The Los Angeles Rams' Week 16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks could prove to be costly, as it knocked them out of the NFC West lead and into a Wild Card spot. Their playoff spot is clinched, but the Rams would like to win the division. Here's how that can be accomplished.

How Rams can clinch NFC West

Rams win each of final two games, AND

49ers lose one of final two games, AND

Seahawks lose one of final two games, AND

49ers OR Seahawks lose in Week 17

A lot has to break the Rams' way, but they may win this division after all. Winning out shouldn't be much of an issue, with matchups against the Falcons and Cardinals, two teams out of the playoff race, on the docket. They'll need help, though. Assuming the Rams take care of business on their end, they'll need the 49ers and Seahawks to lose at least once. One of these teams will lose at least once since they face off in Week 18, but the Rams need one of them to lose in Week 17 as well, to ensure Week 18 isn't a fight for the division title. The Niners host the Bears while the Seahawks have to play the Panthers on the road, so one of those games breaking the Rams' way isn't impossible by any means. Fans should hope their team takes care of business on their end, while paying very close attention to their division rivals.

Miami Dolphins

Playoff status: Eliminated

The Miami Dolphins are eliminated from postseason contention and have already started looking ahead to the future by benching Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins would probably have a better chance to win right now by playing Tagovailoa, but they're prioritizing playing for the future by playing Quinn Ewers. This is what Dolphins fans should want, and they should hope losses come with it.

It'd be fun to watch the Dolphins make life challenging for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots in Weeks 17 and 18, respectively, but all winning does is ensure they end up in a worse draft position. Losing out would guarantee Miami a top 10 pick, and create the possibility of a future star joining the fold.

Minnesota Vikings

Playoff status: Eliminated

The Minnesota Vikings have had a season to forget, and despite winning each of their last three games, are eliminated from postseason contention with a 7-8 record. Rooting for losses to improve their draft pick makes a lot of sense with that in mind, but even more than that, Vikings fans should root for J.J. McCarthy.

Like it or not, McCarthy is their quarterback of the future, at least for now. The Vikings won't give up on him this early, even after an up-and-down rookie year. If McCarthy is healthy, Vikings fans should root for him to play well, even if those strong performances come with meaningless wins. It's unlikely that the Vikings draft in the top 10 anyway, so spoiling the Lions and Packers' playoff runs while getting good games from McCarthy could be seen as the dream scenario.

New England Patriots

Playoff status: Clinched

The New England Patriots have a postseason spot wrapped up, and by coming back to defeat the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football, they maintained their AFC East lead. Making the playoffs is nice, but winning the division is what Patriots fans should be rooting for.

How Patriots can clinch AFC East

Patriots win final two games, OR

Bills lose final two games, OR

Patriots win one of final two games + Bills lose or tie one of final two games

Winning out should be Patriots fans' No. 1 concern. Doing so guarantees a division title, and gives them a great shot at earning the AFC's No. 1 seed. It's always fun to root against the Bills, but Patriots fans should really be rooting for their own team and for the main threats for the No. 1 seed, the Denver Broncos, to lose a game. The Patriots winning out while the Broncos lose a game would give New England the No. 1 seed.

New Orleans Saints

Playoff status: Eliminated

After looking completely hopeless for much of the season, the New Orleans Saints have won three in a row. Sure, beating the New York Jets isn't much of an accomplishment, but they've beaten the Panthers and Buccaneers, two teams vying for a playoff spot, in this span, and have watched Tyler Shough play really well under center.

Losses to improve their draft pick would be beneficial, but Saints fans should honestly be rooting for Shough to play well over losses. If Shough continues to win games, he might be their quarterback solution after all. If he struggles, well, the Saints will have a better pick. The Saints can watch their final two games without stressing too much. The only bad scenario would be winning games with Shough not playing well, and that's probably not going to happen anyway.

New York Giants

Playoff status: Eliminated

The New York Giants lost their ninth game in a row, dropping their record to 2-13 on the year. As mentioned above, they're set to face the Raiders in a game that could decide the No. 1 overall pick in Week 17. It goes without saying that Giants fans should be rooting for a loss.

It's unlikely that the Giants would select a quarterback No. 1 overall with Jaxson Dart in the mix, but the Giants could get a haul from a team that needs a quarterback by trading down, better setting them up for the future. It'd be fun to watch Dart play well, especially after his recent struggles, but losing this game (and Week 18) would be better for the future of this franchise.

New York Jets

Playoff status: Eliminated

New York Jets fans honestly don't have to root too strongly one way or another for the final two regular-season games. Losing would improve their draft pick, but it's unlikely New York winds up with the No. 1 pick anyway. They'll probably have to trade up to get their quarterback of the future, regardless. Winning their final two games would make lives harder for the Patriots and Bills in their AFC East clinching dreams.

What Jets fans should be paying a good amount of attention to is the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts' skid has them at 8-7 on the year, and they'd currently pick 18th overall if the season ended today. A couple of losses could get them closer to the top 10. This matters for the Jets since they got the Colts' first-round pick in the Sauce Gardner trade at the deadline. Whether they end up drafting a pair of players or using the Colts' pick to trade up, Jets fans should be rooting for the Colts to continue picking up losses down the stretch.

Philadelphia Eagles

Playoff status: Division clinched

The Philadelphia Eagles, of all teams, are the only team with a division title clinched. Unfortunately, this says more about the state of the NFC East than it does the defending Super Bowl champions. Still, with a division title clinched and the No. 1 seed officially out of reach after the San Francisco 49ers Week 16 win, there isn't much for the Eagles to root for other than health and the No. 2 seed.

The No. 2 seed wouldn't give the Eagles a bye, but it'd guarantee them a second home playoff game. This isn't meaningless with how tough it is to win at Lincoln Financial Field in January, but it isn't something the Eagles should be going all out for either. Winning would be nice, and Eagles fans should definitely be rooting against the NFC's elite, but ensuring that the Eagles are healthy for the playoffs is what should be most important to the fans.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Playoff status: Alive

Pittsburgh Steelers might not expect much from this group when it comes to winning a Super Bowl, but at the end of the day, Mike Tomlin clinched another winning season with the team's Week 16 win, and has them on the verge of clinching the AFC North. In fact, one win would get the Steelers into the playoffs as division champions.

How Steelers can clinch AFC North

Steelers win one of final two games, OR

Ravens lose one of final two games

It couldn't be easier. A Steelers win OR a Ravens loss decides the AFC North. With a matchup against the Ravens looming in Week 18, Steelers fans should be rooting for the division to be wrapped up in Week 17, ensuring that Week 18 is a meaningless affair. The Steelers can clinch the division before even taking the field this week if the Ravens lose to the Packers on Saturday night, and can take care of business themselves by beating the Browns on Sunday if the Ravens win their game.

San Francisco 49ers

Playoff status: Clinched

Week 16 went perfectly for the San Francisco 49ers. Not only did they clinch a postseason berth, but they emphatically defeated the Colts on Monday night and watched the Seahawks beat the Rams. To sum up, the Niners are officially in the playoffs, looked great in their game, and the Seahawks beating the Rams means that the Niners control their own destiny to not only win the NFC West, but also earn the NFC's No. 1 seed. Here's how this can happen.

How 49ers can clinch NFC's No. 1 seed

49ers win final two games

It could not be simpler. If the Niners win out, they win the division and earn a first-round bye in the playoffs. This will be easier said than done, as they'll have to beat the Bears and Seahawks, two teams with a lot to play for, but the Niners will be the home team for both of those games. Fans should really just hope to watch their team take care of business while also rooting for the team to beat its toughest opponent along the way: the injury bug.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are the other NFC team with control of its own destiny in the race for the No. 1 seed after their impressive Week 16 win against the Rams. Their path to clinching that top spot is the exact same as San Francisco's.

How Seahawks can clinch NFC's No. 1 seed

Seahawks win final two games

The Seahawks are currently the No. 1 seed in the NFC, so all they have to do is take care of business on their own end. As is the case with San Francisco, doing so will be easier said than done, as the Seahawks have to travel across the country to face the Panthers in Week 17, and then have to fend off the Niners on the road in Week 18. The simplicity of this path makes it easy for Seahawks fans to know what to root for.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Playoff status: Alive

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' postseason odds took a major hit in Week 16, as they ceded control of the NFC South to the Panthers by losing on the road in Carolina. As brutal a loss as this was for a Bucs team that can't seem to get out of its own way, they still control their own destiny in the NFC South.

How Buccaneers can clinch NFC South

Buccaneers win final two games

Buccaneers win Week 18 + Panthers lose final two games

The easiest way for the Bucs to get in would be by taking care of business on their own end and winning out. Beating the Dolphins in Week 17 shouldn't be too tough, but the Bucs will play host to Carolina in Week 18 with everything on the line. If the Panthers lose their Week 17 game against the Seahawks, though, which is entirely possible, all that matters is the Week 18 game. There's a good chance that'll be the contest that decides this division. Bucs fans should be focused on their own games, knowing that the division is won if Tampa does what it's supposed to do.

Tennessee Titans

Playoff status: Eliminated

The Tennessee Titans won their second game in the last three, bringing their overall record to 3-12. With that, they aren't officially eliminated from the race for the No. 1 overall pick, but it's unlikely Tennessee will pick first. That's unfortunate, but honestly, it isn't the end of the world.

The Titans already have their quarterback of the future, and it's much more important to see him play well than it is for the Titans to pick No. 1 overall for a second straight year. Titans fans can and probably should root for losses, giving the Titans a chance to pick in the top three, but first and foremost, they should hope Cam Ward finishes his season strongly. If that leads to a win and the No. 7-ish pick in the NFL Draft, so be it. The Titans will still land an impactful player.

Washington Commanders

Playoff status: Eliminated

The Washington Commanders lost in Week 16 to fall to 4-11, and Commanders fans should want to see more of that to end the regular season. As I continue to say, losses aren't fun, but sometimes, they can help lead to future success. Losing their final two games can help the Commanders potentially pick in the top five of this year's NFL Draft. That'd be huge.

It's not as if Jayden Daniels is playing anyway, and the teams the Commanders are set to match up against, the Cowboys and Eagles, don't have much to play for either. The games feel rather meaningless, but will be more rewarding if they lead to Washington picking in the top five of the NFL Draft.