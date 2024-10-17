Too-early Nebraska bowl projections: Are the Cornhuskers on the CFP bubble?
By Austen Bundy
As we head into Week 8 of the college football season, we're starting to see which programs are truly contenders and which are actually pretenders. Nebraska (5-1) is one program that still has pundits and fans on the fence about their trajectory. On Saturday, Nebraska will face No. 16 Indiana (6-0) in a Big Ten battle that could put either program on the fast track to Indianapolis for the conference title game.
After just six games, Nebraska has already matched its win total from last season (5-7). If it pulls off the upset on Saturday, the program would be making its first bowl appearance since 2016 (Music City Bowl v. Tennessee) regardless of the outcome of the rest of the college football season. So what are some way-too-early Nebraska bowl predictions? We've got you covered.
2024 Nebraska bowl projections: Cornhuskers' resurgent season relegated outside CFP field
In a survey of five major bowl projections, none had Nebraska in the College Football Playoff field. Presumably, these were made with the prediction of the Hoosiers coming out on top in Week 8.
Outlet
Bowl
Opponent
Jerry Palm, CBS Sports
Music City Bowl
Kentucky
Kyle Bonagura, ESPN
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Duke
Mark Schlabach, ESPN
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
Texas A&M
Brett McMurphy, Action Network
ReliaQuest Bowl
Tennessee
Erick Smith, USA Today
Pinstripe Bowl
Syracuse
It's clear from these projections that despite Nebraska's major resurgence from last year, the pundits don't have confidence in the Cornhuskers as it enters the back-half stretch of the season. Including Saturday, Nebraska must face two Top 25 foes in back-to-back weeks (No. 4 Ohio State in Week 9). There's a significant chance it exits that stretch 5-3 and would long be out of contention for a College Football Playoff at-large berth, let alone the Big Ten title game.
However, this is college football and anything can happen. True freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola has shown he's the real deal in helping head coach Matt Rhule turn the program this far around this quickly. Six or more wins for the Cornhuskers would be a phenomenal season and should put it back on the College Football Playoff radar for next season, especially if it can capitalize on the transfer portal and prospect recruitment.