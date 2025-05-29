Netflix may be the biggest winner of looming Pacers-Thunder Finals

The Oklahoma City Thunder are four wins away from securing the franchise’s first-ever NBA Championship. Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers sit just one win away from their first Finals appearance since 2000. Two teams, two small markets — not only are they elevating their cities to basketball glory, but they’re giving Netflix a front-row seat to one of the most compelling storylines in recent NBA history.

Enter “The Starting 5,” Netflix’s hit documentary series, returning for its highly anticipated second season. While big names like Kevin Durant, Jaylen Brown, and James Harden promise plenty of drama, the show may find its heart and soul in two of the league’s brightest young stars: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tyrese Haliburton.

Not only are Gilgeous-Alexander and Haliburton both poised to lead their teams to the NBA Finals, but their contrasting paths to stardom and their breakout 2024-25 campaigns could make for incredible television.

Netflix has a hit on its hand with these new NBA stars

For SGA, this season has been a career-defining one: guiding the Thunder to the top of the West, earning his first MVP award, and now staring down his first Finals appearance. His calm demeanor, crafty scoring, and leadership have turned OKC from a young promise into a championship contender.

On the other end, Haliburton has turned in a season few could have predicted. Leading the Pacers to a top-four seed in the East, he’s been a postseason revelation. From deep clutch threes to swagger-filled celebrations — channeling Sam Cassell or Reggie Miller — Haliburton has consistently risen to the moment against the Bucks, Cavaliers, and Knicks.

It’s exactly the type of unexpected rise that gives “The Starting 5” its edge.

Season one of the series gave fans behind-the-scenes access to LeBron James, Anthony Edwards, and Jayson Tatum, culminating in Tatum’s first NBA Championship. While Netflix hasn’t released viewership stats for the debut season, it was widely discussed across the NBA community — a sign of its cultural impact.

Season two is set for a fall 2025 release, matching the timeline of its predecessor. And if the NBA Finals come down to SGA vs. Haliburton, the streaming giant might have stumbled upon basketball’s next blockbuster rivalry — with cameras already rolling.