Nets land perfect Giannis trade bait in post-lottery NBA mock draft

The Brooklyn Nets may not have won the draft lottery, securing a chance to draft Duke star Cooper Flagg; however, there may be a silver lining for this franchise. After going 26-56 last season, the Nets currently own the No.8 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft draft, an asset that could be very valuable in shaping their future. At No. 8, the Nets have plenty of options to take in that range. Of course, it would be when several big names are off the board, but the Nets could still find some value with that pick.

In FanSided's Christopher Kline's latest mock draft, the Nets are projected to take Duke Center Khaman Maluach.

If the Nets take Maluach, it could be a huge trade chip in the team's effort to land a star like Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Brooklyn Nets have the perfect Giannis Antetokounmpo trade bait

The Nets have been quietly stockpiling picks and trade assets, and have cap space, and they could emerge as a major player in acquiring Antetokounmpo if he requests a trade. Reports earlier this week indicated Antetokounmpo has left the door open to play elsewhere.

The No. 8 pick could be the most enticing to the Bucks, who would likely be looking to rebuild if Antetokounmpo is traded.

Maluach, the 7-foot-2 big man from South Sudan, proved to be a serviceable rim protector and pick-and-roll lob threat throughout his lone season with the Blue Devils. Despite not being the best shooter, he demonstrated solid touch around the rim and was able to hit free throws. He also stood out as a rebounder, consistently cleaning the glass and showing great instincts on both ends of the floor, potentially giving the Bucks a franchise big man for years to come.

Antetokounmpo is the star the Nets front office has been searching for. He can instantly turn their situation around, elevating the Nets into a potential title contender in what is a pretty top heavy Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Bucks can kick off their rebuild, while getting a top-10 pick in this year's draft.