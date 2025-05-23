Nets might be planning another draft night bombshell

Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks has made a trade within two days of the draft in eight of the last nine years. According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, the “feeling in league circles” is that he’ll do so again.

The Nets are armed with five picks within the top 36, including four first-round picks. Additionally, they have a plethora of future draft picks. As a result, it would be logical if the Nets used some of their draft capital to make a big splash. Let's dive into this possibility.

Trading up would make sense for the Nets

The Nets have a solid foundation for their rebuild; however, they are without a true franchise star. With the No. 8 pick, they are less likely to land that coveted franchise star. Regardless, with the No. 8, 19, 26, 27, and 36 picks, the Nets have the assets to move up.

The Philadelphia 76ers at No. 3 and the Charlotte Hornets at No. 4 are two teams to watch if the Nets are looking to trade up. In this scenario, Brooklyn would likely be targeting either V.J. Edgecombe or Ace Bailey. Both players have tremendous upside and would fit the Nets' rebuilding timeline.

If the Nets stick at No. 8, Derik Queen, Khaman Maluach, Kon Knueppel, Tre Johnson, and Jeremiah Fears are all names to watch. One of these players could end up blossoming into a star. Nevertheless, the upside of Edgecombe or Bailey could be too much to pass up on in a trade-up scenario. Even if the Nets stay at No. 8, they could use some of their picks to trade back into the lottery or make a more minor trade.

Could the Nets trade for Giannis?

The Nets have also been rumored in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes. Brooklyn's offer would be centered around draft capital, including some of their 2025 draft assets. In this scenario, the Nets would be abandoning their rebuild. They would likely use their cap space to land another star in free agency or make another big trade to give Giannis a co-star.

The problem with this possible trade is that the Bucks don't have their first-round pick until 2031, so they'll be looking for more of a win-now package in a possible Giannis trade. Ultimately, while some fans may speculate that the Nets' draft history could mean a Giannis trade, Brooklyn trading up from No. 8 or trading back into the lottery are more realistic possibilities.