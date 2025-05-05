Nets Mock Draft is exactly why Giannis should take interest in Brooklyn

The NBA offseason has begun for 22 teams and fewer franchises have more on the line this winter than the Milwaukee Bucks. Things haven't gone too well for Milwaukee since they won the NBA title in 2021, with their roster surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo degrading rapidly and losing star guard Damian Lillard to a torn Achilles tendon in the playoffs.



Even though Antetokounmpo has a long-term deal with the Bucks, he may not be thrilled with his situation as Milwaukee has no meaningful ways to improve their roster, which features a payroll sitting inside the first apron of the luxury tax. Hoping Lillard can return to his pre-injury form at age 35 is very risky, so if Giannis gets wandering eyes the Bucks may want to shop him in order to rebuild their franchise.

The Brooklyn Nets could be a perfect fit for Giannis Antetokounmpo

While there is no doubt that the Greek Freak will have a significant say in where he will wind up, one of the more intriguing destinations for him is in Brooklyn. The Nets have done a good job pivoting out of the disastrous end to the Kevin Durant/Kyrie Irving era, landing a promising young coach in Jordi Fernandez and featuring a roster with solid young players like Nic Claxton, Cam Thomas, Cameron Johnson and Keon Johnson.



The Nets also have a lot of draft capital to play with thanks to their trades of Durant, Irving and Mikal Bridges, entering this year's NBA Draft with four first round picks and control of 10 more first rounders through 2030. Four of those picks are unprotected picks from the New York Knicks that came in the Bridges trade, which could end up being valuable assets if the Knicks' current roster ends up capped as a team whose ceiling is a second-round exit.



Other than Oklahoma City and Houston, no one has a better mix of assets and the potential to build a winner around Antetokounmpo than Brooklyn does. GM Sean Marks could easily ship out four first round picks and a few intriguing young players to give the Bucks a satisfying offer while still having a ton of assets to build around Antetokounmpo, either by drafting talented young players or packaging more assets for the next disgruntled superstar looking for a new home.



It remains to be seen if Antetokounmpo is willing to force his way out of Milwaukee yet but the Nets' collection of assets and ascending roster should certainly have his attention. The new CBA has made it more difficult for franchise-altering trades to occur thanks to luxury tax concerns, but Brooklyn is as well positioned as anyone to add Antetokounmpo and support him with a winning roster.