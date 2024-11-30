Nets trade deadline plans set the stage for Jimmy Butler pursuit in offseason
The Brooklyn Nets might not have NBA championship aspirations this season, but their rebuild is not expected to be one that takes long. In addition to the bevy of draft picks that they have at their disposal, the Nets have some intriguing young players to build around such as Cam Thomas, Cam Johnson, and Nic Claxton - plus, they have a New York market that can attract any player.
The 2018-19 Nets looked far from contenders, but they still attracted Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to sign with them thanks to the intriguing pieces that they had and the New York market.
With all of this in mind, it isn't super shocking that there have been reports of mutual interest between the Nets and six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler - a player who could hit free agency this coming offseason. The six-time All-Star has led the Miami Heat to two NBA Finals appearances in his six years with the franchise, and the Nets have the locations and assets Butler might want.
What the Nets plan on doing at this year's trade deadline, according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN (subscription required), should only make the Butler to Brooklyn rumors heat up.
"Just about everyone on their roster is available as long as they don't take back long-term money," one source told ESPN of Brooklyn, which also could have up to $70 million in cap space next summer."
The Nets are looking like sellers at this year's trade deadline, as Windhorst notes that virtually anyone on their roster can be up for grabs. The one caveat, though, is that Brooklyn isn't looking to take on any money that would be on the books past this season. They want cap space to work with, which could be kept available for a Butler pursuit.
It sure looks like the Nets are gearing up to make a massive offseason mistake involving Jimmy Butler
Despite the low expectations, the Nets have played some surprisingly good basketball this season. They're 9-11 on the season, tied for the No. 7 seed in a weak Eastern Conference. Cam Thomas is averaging nearly 25 points per game, Dennis Schroder and Cam Johnson have played exceptionally well, and even some young players like Jalen Wilson and Ziaire Williams have impressed. The Nets aren't particularly good right now, but their rebuild is off to a good start.
Butler can join a team on the rise with cap space and a ton of assets at its disposal. The one question, though, is should the Nets want this to happen?
Would Butler make the Nets better? Absolutely. Again, he's a six-time All-Star, and he has led the Heat to two NBA Finals appearances in the last five years. There's more bad to come from this than good, though.
First of all, Butler alone doesn't make too much of a difference. Sure, the Nets might be a playoff team by adding Butler to the group that they have now, but they wouldn't be close to winning an NBA Championship which is, of course, the ultimate goal.
Second, Butler isn't quite the superstar he once was. He's averaging just 19 points per game thus far, which is his lowest since the 2018-19 season. It's his second-lowest average since the 2013-14 season. Sure, he's only played in 13 games, but at age 35, is he going to be the 22-points-per-game guy with elite defense anymore?
Third, Butler's durability is a concern, to say the least. He has not played in 65 games since the 2018-19 season, and he has 70 or more games in a single season just twice in his career. Last season, he appeared in 60 games during the regular season and didn't play at all in the playoffs. He has already missed some time due to injury this season.
Butler is still a great player, but his age, durability, and declining production are all concerns. If a younger superstar becomes available, the Nets should be all-in on that player. Until that happens, though, the Nets should remain as flexible as they are right now. Signing Butler alone will not bring this team close to an NBA championship, and considering all of the negatives that come with his arrival, his contract would have the potential to be one of the worst in the NBA in short order.
Whether the Nets should pursue Jimmy Butler can and should be debated, but their reluctance to take on long-term money makes a Butler pursuit incredibly realistic.