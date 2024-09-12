You’ll never guess why Jimmy Butler has ‘very real’ interest in joining the Nets
One of the more surprising names to pop up in trade rumors this summer was Jimmy Butler. Seemingly out of the blue, there was a palpable disconnect between the 34-year-old All-Star and the Miami Heat, a franchise Butler has always endorsed in the fondest possible terms since his arrival.
It has been tough to satisfy Butler at his various NBA stops, but he clearly loves being in Miami. The culture, the lifestyle, it all agrees with him. Unfortunately, Pat Riley may not agree so much with Butler, who desires the full two-year, $113 million extension he's currently eligible for. Such an agreement would tether Butler to Miami through the 2027-28 season, when he turns 38.
Riley's trepidation is understandable. The Heat president openly spoke about Butler's availability issues as a potential deterrent, while others have pointed to Butler's to unique (and sometimes grating) personality. Butler has long been somebody who operates on his own wavelength. The core tenets of 'Heat Culture' tend to oppose individual wavelengths.
As a result, Butler was briefly connected to the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers, among other potential trade destinations, before rumors died down. The current plan is for Butler to finish the final guaranteed season in his contract, then test free agency. Surely, if the Heat don't pay up, another team will.
Butler has even pinpointed his interest in another franchise — a rather surprising choice, all things considered. Apparently, the six-time All-Star is interested in joining the Brooklyn Nets.
Jimmy Butler likes the Brooklyn Nets... but why?
The initial report came from Brian Lewis of the New York Post. That solicited a rather loud 'huh' from the audience. The explanation for why Butler has "very, very real" interest, as Bob Windrem of Nets Daily puts it, may even draw a few 'oohs' and 'aahs'.
Jimmy Butler has the same agent as Ben Simmons, because of course he does. And, because Brooklyn has treated Simmons so well through years of tumult, there is apparently genuine interest from Butler in joining the Brooklyn franchise. What a hilarious, borderline poetic connection between former Philadelphia 76ers teammates.
Not long ago, Butler's relationship with Simmons in Philly was the subject of much speculation. Butler loves a hard worker. He was best friends with Joel Embiid, who never quite vibed with Mr. Simmons. That falling out did not occur until well after Butler's departure, but in terms of on and off-court personality, it's fair to say that Jimmy and Ben are diametrically opposed.
That didn't prevent sparse moments of fun. Butler and Simmons were, once upon a time, the founding members of the 'Headband Club' in Philadelphia, which is now defunct. Perhaps there is even a road to reparations between the two, as Butler could theoretically join Simmons in a Nets uniform.
Odds are, Butler wouldn't arrive in Brooklyn until next summer. There is a viable path to a trade, but the Heat are probably convinced that there's another conference finals run in this group. The Nets should have plentiful flexibility after trading Mikal Bridges, which would allow them to pay Butler his worth as a free agent.
Now, there are considerable pros and cons to the concept of Butler in Brooklyn — the Nets should be rebuilding right now — but honestly, top-15 players don't come knocking everyday. One could hardly blame Sean Marks and the front office to pondering the possibility.
Simmons, unfortunately, enters free agency at the same time as Butler. The Nets probably aren't so keen to bring him back. So, alas, the Headband Brothers shall remain forever parted.