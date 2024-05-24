3 landing spots for Jimmy Butler amid ‘rumblings’ of potential Heat departure
By Kinnu Singh
The 2023-24 NBA Playoffs have dwindled to four teams. With the NBA Finals approaching, at least one young superstar will capture his first NBA championship. Meanwhile, 26 other teams witnessed their season end in heartbreak and disappointment. As they pick up the shattered pieces of their campaign, they are left examining where their roster went awry.
For the Miami Heat, the 2023-24 NBA season may have been the last of an era. When Jimmy Butler joined the Heat in 2019, he immediately propelled the team to relevancy. During his five seasons in Miami, the Heat have reached the Eastern Conference Finals three times and made two NBA Finals appearances.
Still, the Butler experience has been far from perfect. Butler, who has struggled to stay healthy, hasn't played more than 64 regular season games with the Heat. The Heat seemed poised to make another run this postseason before Butler suffered an MCL injury during the Play-In Tournament. Without Butler, the Celtics cruised past the toothless Heat in a five-game series.
Butler is eligible for a contract extension this offseason, but Heat president Pat Riley claimed that the team had not discussed any prospect of offering the 34-year-old star a contract extension. Although Riley also shut down the idea of trading Butler, he was unhappy with comments from the six-time All-Star and seemed concerned about his usage.
With an offseason of contract negotiations looming ahead, there are rumblings that Miami could be open to parting ways with Butler rather than extending him. Butler has two years for $101.2 million remaining on his current deal, but he's seeking a three-year extension that could be worth $161 million. That hefty price tag for an aging veteran could limit the trade market, but there are still some options available if the Heat don't want to extend Butler.
Jimmy Butler trade rumors: 3 destinations for Heat star in a blockbuster deal
3. Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets currently own the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and are reportedly considering various options. They could opt to select a young player, trade back, or trade the pick for a star player. They also have other potential trade assets in Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams, and Tari Eason. To acquire Butler, the Rockets may have to be willing to part with Jalen Green or Alperen Sengun. That could be a tough pill to swallow, especially since both players offer a much longer career window for postseason success. Still, the Rockets could find immediate success by adding Butler to a core group that includes Green or Sengun, Fred VanVleet, and Dillon Brooks.
For Butler, the trade would present the Houston native with the opportunity to close out his career in his hometown. The Rockets were interested in acquiring Butler in 2018. At the time, they offered four first-round picks to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Butler. The small forward was in the final year of his contract and determined to enter free agency. The Rockets were coming off of a 65-win season, led by the dynamic duo of James Harden and Chris Paul. With the Golden State Warriors dominating the NBA, Houston was desperate to find a third star to compete for a championship.
Houston may not be as willing to make a drastic move this time around, however. Rockets general manager Rafael Stone has stressed that the team is focused on landing a young, impact player. UConn center Donovan Clingan could be a potential fit for Houston at No. 3 in the draft. Most importantly, they wouldn't have to sacrifice any of their current stars to acquire him.
2. New York Knicks
The New York Knicks managed to push the Indiana Pacers to Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals despite being ravaged by injuries during their postseason run. It was a valiant effort, but the team is unlikely to rest on its laurels after coming so close to tasting glory. The Knicks could trade for Butler, but they lack the salary cap space to acquire Butler in a simple manner.
The Knicks do have a lot of draft capital they could move in a trade, however. It doesn't hurt that Butler already has a strong relationship with Tom Thibodeau from their time together with the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves.
New York would likely have to give up Julius Randle in a package trade. It would be a bittersweet move, as Randle has played a key part in the Knicks' resurgence. OG Anunoby and another significant piece could also potentially get the deal done. Randle suffered a season-ending shoulder injury on January 27, which ultimately contributed to New York's postseason demise.
Still, it may be wiser for New York to resist trading for Butler. The Knicks have managed to turn around decades of misfortune by building with patience. Randle is 29 years old and likely has more productive years ahead than Butler does, even though the latter has been much more productive in the postseason.
1. Philadelphia 76ers
It's possible that Butler could reunite with 2022-23 NBA MVP Joel Embiid on the Philadelphia 76ers. It's evident that the 76ers lacked the firepower to compete with the four teams that remain in the postseason hunt this year. History suggests that NBA championship rosters are comprised of three star players with a supporting cast of premium playmakers.
Philadelphia president of basketball operations Daryl Morey made it clear during his end-of-season press conference that the team would spend the offseason finding a wing who could assist Tyrese Maxey and Embiid.
Embiid and Butler developed a bond after spending the 2018-19 season together. Philadelphia could land Butler in a three-team deal, but Butler would likely demand a lucrative contract extension. Regardless, the Sixers have plenty of assets and cap space to acquire Butler, and he fits the description of what Morey described as the team's biggest need: a playmaking wing "who can play and deliver at a high level in the playoffs."
After finishing as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, Philadelphia got booted from the postseason in six games by the Knicks. The Sixers need to make a significant move to get them over the hump if they want to avoid the risk of their window closing.