New Bills WR throws shade at Jets, Browns over QB dysfunction

Elijah Moore has a point. He had 13 quarterbacks over three NFL seasons, that’s got to be a record right? He couldn’t have gone to two more dysfunctional teams when it comes to quarterbacks. So Moore landing with the Buffalo Bills on a one-year deal probably does feel like a fresh start.

Moore can finally have some stability. The Buffalo Bills haven’t had a quarterback under center not named Josh Allen since he was drafted in 2018. If there’s any quarterback that will get the ball to him, it’s probably Allen. And Allen is the reigning MVP so that helps too.

This season, Moore should breakout right? He all but claimed not having a stable quarterback situation with either the New York Jets or the Cleveland Browns stalled his progress in the NFL. Moore says the quarterbacks he had weren't bad, but the situations were far from ideal.

"I have run into some quarterback trouble," said Moore, h/t NFL.com. "I can't throw the ball to myself. The guys that I have played with in the past were not bad quarterbacks, I'm saying that, it's just kind of the situation. I've been playing with so many guys ... feels like five quarterbacks every single season, you know."

Elijah Moore’s shade at New York Jets, Cleveland Browns brings on a mountain of pressure for 2025 season

So now that he not only has a full time quarterback but the reigning MVP at that, he should have a breakout season. That’s the type of pressure he put on himself for throwing shade at his former teams. He hasn’t even had a 700-plus yard receiving season yet in the NFL. He can’t put all of that on the quarterback situations.

For example, Jerry Jeudy hadn’t had a 1,000-yard receiving season yet in his NFL career until he had Jameis Winston throwing to him. Sometimes it’s the player and not the situation like Moore claims it to be.

Moore has a chance to become a key piece in the offense. The Bills went the young route in their receiver room so adding Moore could help get some valuable experience for Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir.

He could potentially have a year like Gabe Davis where he becomes a solid secondary option for this offense and has an important role. That said, he has to prove he can be that type of player. Nothing he’s done the last three seasons has shown he can be that player.

But maybe the quarterback was the problem. If Allen can’t get him the ball then we’ll know it had nothing to do with who was throwing him the ball.