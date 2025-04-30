New camera angle reveals why Giannis, Tyrese Haliburton’s dad butted heads

The Indiana Pacers rallied to shock the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, erasing a four-point deficit in the final minute of the fourth quarter and an eight-point lead in the final 40 seconds of overtime to steal a 119-118 win and send the Bucks packing for the summer.

It was a complete and total meltdown for Milwaukee, and it continued after the final buzzer, when Giannis Antetokounmpo got into it with several members of the Pacers team and staff — most notably the father of star guard Tyrese Haliburton. At first, the encounter seemed to come out of nowhere; cameras caught the two going for what seemed like a normal end-of-series handshake, only for the Greek Freak to start staring Haliburton down.

But an alternate camera angle of the end of the game gives us a far clearer picture of what happened — and paints Haliburton as a fan who went way, way too far while celebrating his son's heroics.

Tyrese Haliburton's father sure seems at fault for encounter with Giannis Antetokounmpo

If you're wondering why Giannis felt compelled to give Haliburton's dad a talking-to after his season had just ended, well, just take a look at the video below. As soon as the clock hits zero, Haliburton's father not only storms onto the court, but turns around and stares Antetokounmpo down, holding a towl with his son's face on it and appearing to talk a whole lot of trash.

Here’s another angle of Haliburton’s dad and Giannis. This is insane behavior by an old ass man.



Watch the guy in the black jersey initially sitting down in a chair with the towel on the baseline pic.twitter.com/4ldMy1Oxke — sqr (@squaresense) April 30, 2025

For his part, Giannis confirmed more or less that same account after the game. He claimed that Haliburton's father started shouting, "this is what we do, this is what we f-----g do."

"I'm happy for him, happy for his son," Antetokounmpo said. "That's how you're supposed to feel. But coming to me, disrespecting me, cursing at me, I think it's totally unacceptable — totally unacceptable."

Giannis on the postgame exchange with Tyrese Haliburton’s father:



“I’m happy that he’s happy for his son, that’s how you’re supposed to feel. But coming at me, disrespecting me, and cursing at me, I think is totally unacceptable. Totally unacceptable.”



(Via @ESPNNBA) pic.twitter.com/mez4vtDekj — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) April 30, 2025

Giannis' response is worth listening to in full; he talks about his own father's quiet humility, rooted in a desire not to rock the boat as an immigrant to Greece trying to provide for his family. That stands in stark contrast to how Haliburton's dad behaved, and while you certainly can't begrudge anyone for celebrating their child's triumphs, it seems pretty clear that Mr. Haliburton crossed way over the line in his behavior on Tuesday night.