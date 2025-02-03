New York Giants are biggest winners of Myles Garrett's Browns trade request by far
By John Buhler
Now that Myles Garrett wants to be traded, this is good news for any number of NFL teams, as well as bad news for the Cleveland Browns. Obviously, Cleveland needs to look for a trade partner to honor Garrett's trade request. They also need to identify the right player for them in the 2025 NFL Draft. Cleveland has the No. 2 overall pick. They could go quarterback, but they need a defensive star now.
So with that in mind, no team benefits more from Garrett requesting a trade than the New York Giants. This is because the Giants have the No. 3 overall pick in a draft with only two sure things at quarterback in Shedeur Sanders out of Colorado and Cam Ward out of Miami. The Tennessee Titans have the No. 1 overall pick. They can go in many different directions, but they should go quarterback.
As for the Giants, this puts them in an advantageous spot to potentially end up with whoever Tennessee does not want at No. 1 in either Sanders or Ward. There are other teams picking behind the Giants, such as the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6, who would move heaven and earth to get inside of the top three. Cleveland may look to trade back from No. 2 to take advantage of the situation at hand.
Right now, it is good to be the Giants, who stand to be in a great position to draft a quarterback now.
New York Giants benefit tremendously from Myles Garrett trade request
Garrett wanting out creates even more confusion for the woeful Browns to navigate. Identifying and drafting the right player at No. 2 has its own unique set of challenges. Now the Browns have to move on from their best player and franchise cornerstone defensively because he is tired of all the losing. This has the Browns a bit preoccupied heading into an NFL Draft where they can reshape the team.
For a team like the Giants who have been varying shades of pitiful for a while now, you love to see it. With Daniel Jones finally out of the building, Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen can finally do what they needed to do from day one and draft a franchise quarterback who is not being propped up by The Manning Family. Ward feels like the guy, but Sanders could be just as good for them if they took him.
What I am getting at is if logic prevails when it comes to the top of the draft board, Tennessee will take either Sanders or Ward No. 1 and Cleveland should take Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter No. 2 to effectively replace Garrett, leaving the Giants free to take whoever Tennessee does not between Sanders or Ward at No. 3. This does not have to be so hard. Sadly, this still feels way easier than done.
All I know is news of Garrett wanting out opens a pathway for the Giants to get a quarterback easier.